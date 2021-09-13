History
NBA All-Star game recaps: 1950-2021
Take a look back at all the happenings from every NBA All-Star in league history.
Take a look back at the history of the NBA All-Star Game.
All-Star Weekend Event History:
- NBA All-Star Game
- 3-Point Contest
- Slam Dunk Contest
- Rising Stars
- Skills Challenge
- Shooting Stars
- G League All-Star Game
NBA All-Star Game Recaps
2021: Team LeBron 170, Team Durant 150 | Complete Coverage
Location: Atlanta, GA
MVP: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
2020: Team LeBron 157, Team Giannis 155 | Complete Coverage
Location: Chicago, IL
MVP: Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
2019: Team LeBron 178, Team Giannis 164
Location: Charlotte, N.C.
MVP: Kevin Durant, Golden State Warriors
2018: Team LeBron 148, Team Stephen 145
Location: Los Angeles, Calif.
MVP: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
2017: West 192, East 182
Location: New Orleans, La.
MVP: Anthony Davis, New Orleans Pelicans
2016: West 196, East 173
Location: Toronto, Ont.
MVP: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
2015: West 163, East 158
Location: New York, N.Y.
MVP: Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder
2014: East 163, West 155
Location: New Orleans, La.
MVP: Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers
2013: West 143, East 138
Location: Houston, Texas
MVP: Chris Paul, LA Clippers
2012: West 152, East 149
Location: Orlando, Fla.
MVP: Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder
2011: West 148, East 143
Location: Los Angeles, Calif.
MVP: Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers
2010: East 141, West, 139
Location: Arlington, Texas
MVP: Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat
2009: West 146, East 119
Location: Phoenix, Ariz.
MVP: Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal, Phoenix Suns
2008: East 134, West 128
Location: New Orleans, La.
MVP: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
2007: West 153, East 132
Location: Las Vegas, Nev.
MVP: Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers
2006: East 122, West 120
Location: Houston, Texas
MVP: LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers
2005: East 125, West 115
Location: Denver, Colo.
MVP: Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers
2004: West 136, East 132
Location: Los Angeles, Calif.
MVP: Shaquille O’Neal, Los Angeles Lakers
2003: West 155, East 145 (2 OT)
Location: Atlanta, Ga.
MVP: Kevin Garnett, Minnesota Timberwolves
2002: West 135, East 120
Location: Philadelphia, Pa.
MVP: Kobe Bryant, Los Angeles Lakers
2001: East 111, West 110
Location: Washington, D.C.
MVP: Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers
2000: West 137, East 126
Location: Oakland, Calif.
MVP: Tim Duncan, San Antonio Spurs; Shaquille O’Neal, Los Angeles Lakers
1998: East 135, West 114
Location: New York City, N.Y.
MVP: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
1997: East 132, West 120
Location: Cleveland, Ohio
MVP: Glen Rice, Charlotte Hornets
1996: East 129, West 118
Location: San Antonio, Texas
MVP: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls
1995: West 139, East 112
Location: Phoenix, Ariz.
MVP: Mitch Richmond, Sacramento Kings
1994: East 127, West 118
Location: Minneapolis, Minn.
MVP: Scottie Pippen, Chicago Bulls
1993: West 135, East 132 (OT)
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
MVP: Karl Malone and John Stockton, Utah Jazz
1992: West 153, East 113
Location: Orlando, Fla.
MVP: Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers
1991: East 116, West 114
Location: Charlotte, N.C.
MVP: Charles Barkley, Philadelphia 76ers
1990: East 130, West 113
Location: Miami, Fla.
MVP: Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers
1989: West 143, East 134
Location: Houston, Texas
MVP: Karl Malone, Utah Jazz
1988: East 138, West 133
Location: Chicago, Ill.
MVP: Michael Jordan, 1988
1987: West 154, East 149 (OT)
Location: Seattle, Wash.
MVP: Tom Chambers, Seattle Supersonics
1986: East 139, West 132
Location: Dallas, Texas
MVP: Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons
1985: West 140, East 129
Location: Indianapolis, Ind.
MVP: Ralph Sampson, Houston Rockets
1984: East 154, West 145 (OT)
Location: Denver, Colo.
MVP: Isiah Thomas, Detroit Pistons
1983: East 132, West 123
Location: Inglewood, Calif.
MVP: Julius Erving, Philadelphia 76ers
1982: East 120, West 118
Location: East Rutherford, N.J.
MVP: Larry Bird, Boston Celtics
1981: East 123, West 120
Location: Richfield, Ohio
MVP: Nate Archibald, Boston Celtics
1980: East 144, West 136 (OT)
Location: Landover, Md.
MVP: George Gervin, San Antonio Spurs
1979: West 134, East 129
Location: Pontiac, Mich.
MVP: David Thompson, Denver Nuggets
1978: East 133, West 125
Location: Atlanta, Ga.
MVP: Randy Smith, Buffalo Braves
1977: West 125, East 124
Location: Milwaukee, Wis.
MVP: Julius Erving, Philadelphia 76ers
1976: East 123, West 109
Location: Philadelphia, Pa.
MVP: Dave Bing, Washington Bullets
1975: East 108, West 102
Location: Phoenix, Ariz.
MVP: Walt Frazier, New York Knicks
1974: West 134, East 123
Location: Seattle, Wash.
MVP: Bob Lanier, Detroit Pistons
1973: East 104, West 84
Location: Chicago, Ill.
MVP: Dave Cowens, Boston Celtics
1972: West 112, East 110
Location: Inglewood, Calif.
MVP: Jerry West, Los Angeles Lakers
1971: West 108, East 107
Location: San Diego, Calif.
MVP: Lenny Wilkens, Seattle Supersonics
1970: East 142, West 135
Location: Philadelphia, Pa.
MVP: Willis Reed, New York Knicks
1969: East 123, West 112
Location: Baltimore, Md.
MVP: Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals
1968: East 144, West 124
Location: New York City, N.Y.
MVP: Hal Greer, Philadelphia 76ers
1967: West 135, East 120
Location: Daly City, Calif.
MVP: Rick Barry, San Francisco Warriors
1966: East 137, West 94
Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
MVP: Adrian Smith, Cincinnati Royals
1965: East 124, West 123
Location: St. Louis, Mo.
MVP: Jerry Lucas, Cincinnati Royals
1964: East 111, West 107
Location: Boston, Mass.
MVP: Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals
1963: East 115, West 108
Location: Los Angeles, Calif.
MVP: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics
1962: West 150, East 130
Location: St. Louis, Mo.
MVP: Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks
1961: West 153, East 131
Location: Syracuse, N.Y.
MVP: Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals
1960: East 125, West 115
Location: Philadelphia, Pa.
MVP: Wilt Chamberlain, Philadelphia Warriors
1959: West 124, East 108
Location: Detroit, Mich.
MVP: Elgin Baylor, Minneapolis Lakers; Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks
1958: East 130, West 118
Location: St. Louis, Mo.
MVP: Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks
1957: East 109, West 97
Location: Boston, Mass.
MVP: Bob Cousy, Boston Celtics
1956: West 108, East 94
Location: Rochester, N.Y.
MVP: Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks
1955: East 100, West 91
Location: New York City, N.Y.
MVP: Bill Sharman, Boston Celtics
1954: East 98, West 93
Location: New York City, N.Y.
MVP: Bob Cousy, Boston Celtics
1953: West 79, East 75
Location: Fort Wayne, Ind.
MVP: George Mikan, Minneapolis Lakers
1952: East 108, West 91
Location: Boston, Mass.
MVP: Paul Arizin, Philadelphia Warriors
1951: East 111, West 94
Location: Boston, Mass.
MVP: Ed Macauley, Boston Celtics