1992 NBA All-Star recap

WEST 153, EAST 113, Orlando Arena

ATTENDANCE: 14,272

MVP: Magic Johnson, Los Angeles Lakers

Box score

The Lakers’ Earvin “Magic” Johnson came out of retirement for one game to lead the West to a thumping of the East, scoring 25 points and handing out nine assists in the final All-Star appearance of his Hall of Fame career.

Johnson abruptly hung up his jersey before the 1991-92 season after announcing he had contracted HIV. Still, fans remembered Magic’s style and passion for the game and voted him into the starting lineup for the West. In the closing moments of the victory, Johnson playfully engaged in one-on-one defensive matchups with longtime rivals Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan, stopping both players on successive attempts. Then, in the crowning moment of his evening, Magic nailed a long, buzzer-beating 3-pointer over Thomas, playfully celebrating as he flashed his trademark mega-watt smile.

Seven other players scored in double figures for the West, which led by 24 points at halftime. The 153 points scored by Johnson and friends equalled an All-Star game record for non-overtime games, and the 40-point margin of victory was the biggest ever in an All-Star Game.

Johnson wasn’t the only former Laker to make his final All-Star appearance in this game. James Worthy, a seven-time All-Star and future Hall of Famer, came off the bench for the West. He had nine points and four rebounds in 14 minutes.

Cedric Ceballos of the Phoenix Suns took home the Slam Dunk Contest trophy with a blindfolded dunk, while the Bulls’ Craig Hodges won the last of his three straight 3-Point Shootout championships.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls)

Isiah Thomas (Detroit Pistons)

Patrick Ewing (New York Knicks)

Scottie Pippen (Chicago Bulls)

Charles Barkley (Philadelphia 76ers)

Mark Price (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Brad Daugherty (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Joe Dumars (Detroit Pistons)

Reggie Lewis (Boston Celtics)

Dennis Rodman (Chicago Bulls)

Michael Adams (Washington Bullets) **

Kevin Willis (Atlanta Hawks) **

Dominique Wilkins (Atlanta Hawks) *

Larry Bird (Boston Celtics) *

Coach: Phil Jackson (Chicago Bulls)

Western Conference

Magic Johnson (Los Angeles Lakers)

Clyde Drexler (Portland Trail Blazers)

David Robinson (San Antonio Spurs)

Karl Malone (Utah Jazz)

Chris Mullin (Golden State Warriors)

Tim Hardaway (Golden State Warriors)

Jeff Hornacek (Phoenix Suns)

Dan Majerle (Phoenix Suns)

Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston Rockets)

Otis Thorpe (Houston Rockets)

Dikembe Mutombo (Denver Nuggets)

John Stockton (Utah Jazz)

James Worthy (Los Angeles Lakers)

Coach: Don Nelson (Golden State Warriors)

All-Star Weekend wrap-up

Slam Dunk Contest: Cedric Ceballos, Phoenix Suns

3-Point Shootout: Craig Hodges, Chicago Bulls

NOTE: * = missed game due to injury; ** = injury replacement