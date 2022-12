NBA livestream event schedule

Want to watch more than your favorite team’s games? Whether it’s NBA Crunchtime, SiriusXM NBA programming, pregame studio shows, international games featuring top future prospects and other special NBA events, bookmark this page for the latest schedule of non-NBA game streaming events.

Week 8: Dec. 4-10

12/4: Memphis Grizzlies Pregame Studio Show | 5:30 p.m. ET

12/4: New York Knicks Pregame Studio Show | 5:30 p.m. ET

12/5: Sirius XM: Starting Lineup | 7 a.m. ET

12/5: Sirius XM: NBA Today | 4 p.m. ET

12/5: Toronto Raptors Pregame Studio Show | 7 p.m. ET

12/5: Miami Heat Pregame Studio Show | 7:30 p.m. ET

12/5: Memphis Grizzlies Pregame Studio Show | 7:30 p.m. ET

12/5: NBA CrunchTime: (United States and Canada only) | 8:30 p.m. ET

12/5: Golden State Warriors Pregame Studio Show | 9:30 p.m. ET

12/5: Strategy Steam: Indiana Pacers vs. Golden State Warriors | 10 p.m. ET

12/6: SiriusXM: Starting Lineup | 7 a.m. ET

12/6: LNB Basketball | 2 p.m. ET

12/6: SiriusXM: NBA Today | 4 p.m. ET

12/6: Miami Heat Pregame Studio Show | 7 p.m. ET

12/7: SiriusXM: Starting Lineup | 7 a.m. ET

12/7: SiriusXM: NBA Today | 4 p.m. ET

12/7: Toronto Raptors Pregame Studio Show | 7 p.m. ET

12/7: Memphis Grizzlies Pregame Studio Show | 7:30 p.m. ET

12/7: Sacramento Kings Pregame Studio Show | 7:30 p.m. ET

12/7: BetStream: Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Memphis Grizzlies | 8 p.m. ET

12/7: Golden State Warriors Pregame Studio Show | 8:30 p.m. ET

12/7: Utah Jazz Pregame Studio Show | 8:30 p.m. ET

12/8: SiriusXM: Starting Lineup | 7 a.m. ET

12/8: Sirius XM: NBA Today | 4 p.m. ET

12/9: SiriusXM: Starting Lineup | 7 a.m. ET

12/9: Sirius XM: NBA Today | 4 p.m. ET

12/9: New York Knicks Pregame Studio Show | 6:30 p.m. ET

12/9: Toronto Raptors Pregame Studio Show | 6:30 p.m. ET

12/9: Sacramento Kings Pregame Studio Show | 7 p.m. ET

12/9: Memphis Grizzlies Pregame Studio Show | 7:30 p.m. ET

12/9: Utah Jazz Pregame Studio Show | 8:30 p.m. ET

12/10: Miami Heat Pregame Studio Show | 4:30 p.m. ET

12/10: Utah Jazz Pregame Studio Show | 8:30 p.m. ET

12/10: Denver Nuggets Pregame Studio Show | 8:30 p.m. ET

Week 9: Dec 11-17

12/11: LNB Basketball | 1 p.m. ET

12/12: Siruis XM: Starting Lineup | 7 a.m. ET

12/12: Sirius XM: NBA Today | 4 p.m. ET

12/12: NBA CrunchTime (US and Canada Only Version) | 8:30 p.m. ET

12/13: Sirius XM: Starting Lineup | 7 a.m. ET

12/13: Sirius XM: NBA Today | 4 p.m. ET

12/14: Sirius XM: Starting Lineup | 7 a.m. ET

12/14: Sirius XM: NBA Today | 4 p.m. ET

12/15: Sirius XM: Starting Lineup | 7 a.m. ET

12/15: Sirius XM: NBA Today | 4 p.m. ET

12/16: Sirius XM: Starting Lineup | 7 a.m. ET

12/16: Sirius XM: NBA Today | 4 p.m. ET

12/16: G League Ignite vs. Santa Cruz Warriors | 10 p.m. ET

12/17: LNB Basketball | 12 p.m. ET

Week 10: Dec. 18-24

12/19: Sirius XM: Starting Lineup | 7 a.m. ET

12/19: Sirius XM: NBA Today | 4 p.m. ET

12/19: NBA CrunchTime (US and Canada Only Version) | 8:30 p.m. ET

12/20: Sirius XM: Starting Lineup | 7 a.m. ET

12/20: Sirius XM: NBA Today | 4 p.m. ET

12/21: Sirius XM: Starting Lineup | 7 a.m. ET

12/21: Sirius XM: NBA Today | 4 p.m. ET

12/21: NBA CrunchTime (US and Canada Only Version) | 8:30 p.m. ET

12/22: Sirius XM: Starting Lineup | 7 a.m. ET

12/22: Sirius XM: NBA Today | 4 p.m. ET

12/23: Sirius XM: Starting Lineup | 7 a.m. ET

12/23: Sirius XM: NBA Today | 4 p.m. ET

Week 10: Dec. 25-1