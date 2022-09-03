Key dates for 2022-23 NBA season

2022-23 National Basketball Association Key Dates
> 2022
- Sept. 9-10: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend (Springfield, MA)
- Sept. 23: First allowable date for players participating in preseason games outside North America
to report to their teams (no earlier than 11 a.m. local time)
- Sept. 24: Training camps open for all teams participating in preseason games outside North
America
- Sept. 26: First allowable date for all other veteran players to report to their teams (no earlier than
11 a.m. local time)
- Sept. 27: NBA training camps open
- Sept. 30: NBA preseason games begin
- Sept. 30 & Oct. 2: NBA Japan Games, Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards (Tokyo, Japan)
- Oct. 6 & 8: NBA Abu Dhabi Games, Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Abu Dhabi, UAE)
- Oct. 14: NBA preseason ends
- Oct. 17: Rosters set for start of 2022-23 NBA regular season (5 p.m. ET)
- Oct. 18: Start of 2022-23 NBA regular season
- Oct. 22: 2022-23 NBA G League Draft
- Oct. 24: NBA G League training camps open
- Nov. 3: Rosters set for NBA G League Showcase Cup (5 p.m. ET)
- Nov. 4: NBA G League Showcase Cup begins (18 games per team)
- Dec. 17: NBA Mexico City Game, Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs (Mexico City, Mexico)
- Dec. 19-22: NBA G League Winter Showcase and Showcase Cup Championship Game
- Dec. 27: NBA G League regular season begins (32 games per team)
> 2023
- Jan. 5: 10-day contracts may now be signed
- Jan. 10: All standard NBA contracts are guaranteed for the remainder of the season
- Jan. 19: NBA Paris Game, Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons (Paris, France)
- Jan. 20: All two-way contracts are guaranteed for the remainder of the season
- Feb. 9: NBA Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET)
- Feb. 17-19: NBA All-Star 2023 (Salt Lake City, UT)
- Feb. 17-22: NBA All-Star break
- March 1: Playoff Eligibility Waiver Deadline
- March 25: NBA G League regular season ends
- March 28: NBA G League Playoffs 2023 begin
- April 9: NBA regular season ends
- April 10: Rosters set for NBA Playoffs 2023 (3 p.m. ET)
- April 11-14: NBA Play-In Tournament 2023
- April 15: NBA Playoffs 2023 begin
- April 23: NBA Early Entry Eligibility Deadline (11:59 p.m. ET)
- May 1-2: NBA Conference Semifinals begin (possible move-up to April 29-30)
- May 16-17: NBA Conference Finals begin (possible move-up to May 14-15)
- May 16: NBA Draft Lottery 2023 presented by State Farm
- June 1: NBA Finals 2023 Game 1
- June 12: NBA Draft Early Entry Entrant Withdrawal Deadline (5 p.m. ET)
- June 22: NBA Draft 2023 presented by State Farm
2023-24 Key Dates
> 2024
- Feb. 16-18: NBA All-Star 2024 (Indianapolis, IN)
Previous Dates
> 2022-23 Season
- June 30: NBA teams can begin negotiating with free agents (beginning at 6 p.m. ET)
- July 2-3: California Classic Summer League (San Francisco, CA)
- July 5-7: Salt Lake City Summer League (Salt Lake City, UT)
- July 6: NBA teams may begin signing free agents to contracts (12:01 p.m. ET)
- July 7-17: NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022 (Las Vegas, NV)