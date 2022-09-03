Top Stories

Key dates for 2022-23 NBA season

Key dates, important events and season information for 2022-23 season.

Official release

2022-23 National Basketball Association Key Dates

> 2022

  • Sept. 9-10: Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend (Springfield, MA)
  • Sept. 23: First allowable date for players participating in preseason games outside North America
    to report to their teams (no earlier than 11 a.m. local time)
  • Sept. 24: Training camps open for all teams participating in preseason games outside North
    America
  • Sept. 26: First allowable date for all other veteran players to report to their teams (no earlier than
    11 a.m. local time)
  • Sept. 27: NBA training camps open
  • Sept. 30: NBA preseason games begin
  • Sept. 30 & Oct. 2: NBA Japan Games, Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards (Tokyo, Japan)
  • Oct. 6 & 8: NBA Abu Dhabi Games, Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks (Abu Dhabi, UAE)
  • Oct. 14: NBA preseason ends
  • Oct. 17: Rosters set for start of 2022-23 NBA regular season (5 p.m. ET)
  • Oct. 18: Start of 2022-23 NBA regular season
  • Oct. 22: 2022-23 NBA G League Draft
  • Oct. 24: NBA G League training camps open
  • Nov. 3: Rosters set for NBA G League Showcase Cup (5 p.m. ET)
  • Nov. 4: NBA G League Showcase Cup begins (18 games per team)
  • Dec. 17: NBA Mexico City Game, Miami Heat vs. San Antonio Spurs (Mexico City, Mexico)
  • Dec. 19-22: NBA G League Winter Showcase and Showcase Cup Championship Game
  • Dec. 27: NBA G League regular season begins (32 games per team)

> 2023

  • Jan. 5: 10-day contracts may now be signed
  • Jan. 10: All standard NBA contracts are guaranteed for the remainder of the season
  • Jan. 19: NBA Paris Game, Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons (Paris, France)
  • Jan. 20: All two-way contracts are guaranteed for the remainder of the season
  • Feb. 9: NBA Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET)
  • Feb. 17-19: NBA All-Star 2023 (Salt Lake City, UT)
  • Feb. 17-22: NBA All-Star break
  • March 1: Playoff Eligibility Waiver Deadline
  • March 25: NBA G League regular season ends
  • March 28: NBA G League Playoffs 2023 begin
  • April 9: NBA regular season ends
  • April 10: Rosters set for NBA Playoffs 2023 (3 p.m. ET)
  • April 11-14: NBA Play-In Tournament 2023
  • April 15: NBA Playoffs 2023 begin
  • April 23: NBA Early Entry Eligibility Deadline (11:59 p.m. ET)
  • May 1-2: NBA Conference Semifinals begin (possible move-up to April 29-30)
  • May 16-17: NBA Conference Finals begin (possible move-up to May 14-15)
  • May 16: NBA Draft Lottery 2023 presented by State Farm
  • June 1: NBA Finals 2023 Game 1
  • June 12: NBA Draft Early Entry Entrant Withdrawal Deadline (5 p.m. ET)
  • June 22: NBA Draft 2023 presented by State Farm

2023-24 Key Dates

> 2024

  • Feb. 16-18: NBA All-Star 2024 (Indianapolis, IN)

Previous Dates

> 2022-23 Season

  • June 30: NBA teams can begin negotiating with free agents (beginning at 6 p.m. ET)
  • July 2-3: California Classic Summer League (San Francisco, CA)
  • July 5-7: Salt Lake City Summer League (Salt Lake City, UT)
  • July 6: NBA teams may begin signing free agents to contracts (12:01 p.m. ET)
  • July 7-17: NBA 2K23 Summer League 2022 (Las Vegas, NV)

