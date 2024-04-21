Pacers Are "True Team," Advance in Playoffs with Group Effort

Full Schedule
Playoffs | East - First Round
Final

Pacers logoPacersLost the game 94

Bucks logoBucks 109

of Match against Bucks on April 21 2024
Playoffs | East - First Round
Final

Pacers logoPacersLost the game 125

Bucks logoBucks 108

of Match against Bucks on April 23 2024
Playoffs | East - First Round
Final

Bucks logoBucks 118

Pacers logoPacersLost the game 121

of Match against Bucks on April 26 2024
Playoffs | East - First Round
Final

Bucks logoBucks 113

Pacers logoPacersLost the game 126

of Match against Bucks on April 28 2024
Playoffs | East - First Round
Final

Pacers logoPacersLost the game 92

Bucks logoBucks 115

of Match against Bucks on April 30 2024
Playoffs | East - First Round
Final
Bucks logo

Bucks

2 - 4

98

Pacers logo

Pacers

4 - 2

Lost the game 120

Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan

of Match against Bucks on May 2 2024
Playoffs | East - Conf. Semifinals
Away

Pacers logoPacers(0 - 0)

Knicks logoKnicks (0 - 0)

Playoffs | East - Conf. Semifinals
Away

Pacers logoPacers(0 - 0)

Knicks logoKnicks (0 - 0)

Playoffs | East - Conf. Semifinals
Home

Knicks logoKnicks(0 - 0)

Pacers logoPacers (0 - 0)

Playoffs | East - Conf. Semifinals
Home

Knicks logoKnicks(0 - 0)

Pacers logoPacers (0 - 0)

