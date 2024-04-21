Pacers Are "True Team," Advance in Playoffs with Group Effort

Final
Playoffs | East - First Round
PacersLost the game 94
Bucks 109
Final
Playoffs | East - First Round
PacersLost the game 125
Bucks 108
Final
Playoffs | East - First Round
Bucks 118
PacersLost the game 121
Final
Playoffs | East - First Round
Bucks 113
PacersLost the game 126
Final
Playoffs | East - First Round
PacersLost the game 92
Bucks 115
Playoffs | East - First Round
Final
Bucks
2 - 4
98
Pacers
4 - 2
Lost the game 120
Radio: 93.5/107.5 The Fan
