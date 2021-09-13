NBA Top Moments: 1970s

Top Moments: 1940s & 50s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s

NBA.com takes a look back at the top moments that define the history of the NBA.

> A New Era (1970s)

1970: ‘Mr. Clutch’ sinks a must-see 60-footer

Jerry West showed he deserved his nickname when he buried a 60-foot, game-tying bomb at the buzzer in Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Knicks.

1970: Reed inspires Knicks to Game 7 win

It remains one of sports most dramatic moments: Madison Square Garden. NBA Finals. Knicks vs. Lakers. Game 7. Just before tip-off, Willis Reed hobbles out on a bandaged leg, then scores the first two baskets, propelling the Knicks to their first NBA title.

1972: Lakers win record 33 games in a row

By beating the Hawks on January 7, 1972, Jerry West and the Lakers set an NBA record for most consecutive wins with 33.

1974: Celtics survive Abdul-Jabbar’s heroics in Finals

The Milwaukee Bucks were favored to beat the Boston Celtics in the 1974 NBA Finals, but Dave Cowens and his teammates proved you could never count the Celtics out.

1976: Celtics, Suns wage triple-OT battle

The triple-overtime battle between the Boston Celtics and the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the 1976 NBA Finals was the longest Finals game ever, and maybe the best game of all-time.

1978: Gervin, Thompson in a scoring duel to the finish

The 1977-78 season featured two of the league’s most spectacular stars in a duel for the scoring crown that came down to the final day of the season.