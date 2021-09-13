NBA Top Moments: 1960s

Top Moments: 1940s & 50s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s

NBA.com takes a look back at the top moments that define the history of the NBA.

> A Decade Of Dominance (1960s)

1962: Wilt goes for 100!

Wilt Chamberlain set the NBA single-game scoring record by tallying 100 points for the Philadelphia Warriors in a 169-147 victory over the New York Knicks.

1962: Baylor scores 61 to set a Finals record

1962: Elgin Baylor was a scoring machine in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, ringing up 61 points, a feat that remains a Finals record.

1963: Cousy dribbles out the clock

Bob Cousy and the Celtics were called “too old,” to win their fifth straight title, but the Houdini of the Hardwood proved them wrong in his final game.

1965: West averages 46.3 ppg against Bullets

The Baltimore Bullets were the victims of the greatest single-man assault in playoff history when Lakers’ guard Jerry West averaged more than 46 points a game over six games of their Western Division Finals series.

1965: ‘Havlicek stole the ball!’

Celtics broadcaster Johnny Most made basketball’s most famous call, describing John Havlicek’s heroics in the closing seconds of Game 7 of the 1965 Eastern Division Finals.

1969: Boston caps Russell era with 11th title in 13 seasons

Player-coach Bill Russell inspired Boston to one last title in ’68-69 before retiring as the game’s greatest champion.