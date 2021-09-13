1989 NBA All-Star recap

WEST 143, EAST 134, Astrodome (Houston)

ATTENDANCE: 44,735

MVP: Karl Malone, Utah Jazz

Box score

The 1988-89 season for Utah’s Karl Malone was a watershed one, marking his first of 11 straight All-NBA First Team nominations and first of five straight seasons as the NBA’s No. 2 scorer. In case those across the country had missed out on his exploits, though, Malone put on a scoring show in the 1989 All-Star Game that left no doubt to his ability.

Malone had 28 points on 12-for-17 shooting, nine rebounds and two steals in the West’s 143-134 victory. Malone’s familiar Jazz running-mate, John Stockton, made sure “The Mailman” got the ball often, dishing out 17 assists and recording five steals as well. It was a marquee year for the Jazz as this was the first time Utah had three players in the All-Star Game: Malone, Stockton and center Mark Eaton.

Michael Jordan did all he could to keep the East close, scoring 28 points, while Isiah Thomas (19 points, 14 assists, four steals) went toe-to-toe with Stockton at the point guard spot. This was the final All-Star game for Hall of Famers Moses Malone and Alex English, but marked the first All-Star appearance for Chris Mullin. A reserve on the West representing the Warriors, Mullin scored four points in 14 minutes.

Magic Johnson made the West All-Star team for the ninth time, but was unable to play because of injury.

At the All-Star Weekend events, Dale Ellis took home the 3-Point Shootout title while Knicks high-flying forward Kenny Walker claimed the Slam Dunk Contest championship.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls)

Isiah Thomas (Detroit Pistons)

Moses Malone (Atlanta Hawks)

Dominique Wilkins (Atlanta Hawks)

Charles Barkley (Philadelphia 76ers)

Mark Price (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Larry Nance (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Brad Daugherty (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Terry Cummings (Milwaukee Bucks)

Mark Jackson (New York Knicks)

Patrick Ewing (New York Knicks)

Kevin McHale (Boston Celtics)

Coach: Lenny Wilkens (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Western Conference

John Stockton (Utah Jazz)

Dale Ellis (Seattle SuperSonics)

Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston Rockets)

Alex English (Denver Nuggets)

Karl Malone (Utah Jazz)

Mark Eaton (Utah Jazz)

James Worthy (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Los Angeles Lakers)

Clyde Drexler (Portland Trail Blazers)

Kevin Duckworth (Portland Trail Blazers)

Chris Mullin (Golden State Warriors)

Tom Chambers (Phoenix Suns)

Magic Johnson (Los Angeles Lakers) *

Coach: Pat Riley (Los Angeles Lakers)

All-Star Weekend Wrap

NBA Slam Dunk Contest: Kenny Walker, New York Knicks

NBA 3-Point Shootout: Dale Ellis, Seattle SuperSonics

NOTE: * = missed game due to injury; ** = injury replacement