1988 NBA All-Star recap

EAST 138, WEST 133, at Chicago Stadium

ATTENDANCE: 18,403

MVP: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

Box score

At the 1988 All-Star Game, two legends of the game left a lasting mark. In the East’s 138-133 win, Michael Jordan garnered MVP honors after totaling 40 points, eight rebounds, four steals and four blocks while showing off his trademark late-game clutch scoring.

Jordan scored 16 of his points in the final 5:30 of the game as the East pulled away from the West. His 40 points were two points shy of the All-Star Game’s single-game scoring mark of 42 held by Wilt Chamberlain.

Though Jordan’s performance was near-historic, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s play was one for the record books. Abdul-Jabbar scored 10 points in 14 minutes to give him 247 career All-Star Game points and the title as the game’s No. 1 all-time scorer.

Knicks big man Patrick Ewing made his All-Star debut in this game for the East, scoring nine points off the bench in 16 minutes. While Ewing made his debut, Sixers guard Maurice Cheeks played in his fourth and final All-Star Game, serving as a reserve for the East.

Jordan started off his MVP weekend with a bang, taking home a second straight Dunk Contest title in a memorable showdown with Dominique Wilkins in the finals.

At the 3-Point Shootout, Larry Bird dominated once again to claim his third (and final) title in the event.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls)

Isiah Thomas (Detroit Pistons)

Moses Malone (Washington Bullets)

Dominique Wilkins (Atlanta Hawks)

Larry Bird (Boston Celtics)

Kevin McHale (Boston Celtics)

Danny Ainge (Boston Celtics)

Charles Barkley (Philadelphia 76ers)

Maurice Cheeks (Philadelphia 76ers)

Patrick Ewing (New York Knicks)

Doc Rivers (Atlanta Hawks)

Brad Daugherty (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Coach: Mike Fratello (Atlanta Hawks)

Western Conference

Magic Johnson (L.A. Lakers)

Fat Lever (Denver Nuggets)

Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston Rockets)

Alex English (Denver Nuggets)

Karl Malone (Utah Jazz)

James Worthy (L.A. Lakers)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (L.A. Lakers)

Clyde Drexler (Portland Trail Blazers)

Steve Johnson (Portland Trail Blazers)*

Mark Aguirre (Dallas Mavericks)

James Donaldson (Dallas Mavericks) **

Alvin Robertson (San Antonio Spurs)

Xavier McDaniel (Seattle SuperSonics)

Coach: Pat Riley (Lakers)

Coach: Pat Riley (Los Angeles Lakers)

All-Star Weekend Wrap

NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

NBA 3-Point Shootout winner: Larry Bird, Boston Celtics

NOTE: * = missed game due to injury; ** = injury replacement