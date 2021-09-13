1985 NBA All-Star recap

WEST 140, EAST 129, at Hoosier Dome, Indianapolis

ATTENDANCE: 43,146

MVP: Ralph Sampson (Houston Rockets)

Box score

Behind the large play of 7-foot-4 center Ralph Sampson, the West finally ended its long All-Star Game slump. Sampson finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in a 140-129 victory that ended the West’s five-game losing streak. Picking up where he left off a year earlier, Magic Johnson of the West had 15 assists (as well as 21 points) while George Gervin chipped in with 23 points. For the East, Larry Bird had 21 points and eight rebounds, Isiah Thomas had 22 points and Terry Cummings added 17 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Perhaps even more notable than as the West’s streak-snapping win was the All-Star debut of two future Hall of Famers and champions. Houston’s Hakeem Olajuwon, the No. 1 pick of the 1984 Draft, finished with six points and five rebounds off the bench for the West.

For the East, arguably the greatest player in NBA history — Michael Jordan — suited up for the first time. A rookie for the Bulls, Jordan started for the East and had seven points (his lowest scoring output ever in an All-Star Game) on 2-for-9 shooting along with six rebounds.

The 1985 Slam Dunk Contest was won by Dominique Wilkins of the Hawks, the first of his two career Slam Dunk titles.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Isiah Thomas (Detroit Pistons)

Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls)

Moses Malone (Philadelphia 76ers)

Julius Erving (Philadelphia 76ers)

Larry Bird (Boston Celtics)

Dennis Johnson (Boston Celtics)

Robert Parish (Boston Celtics)

Sidney Moncrief (Milwaukee Bucks)

Terry Cummings (Milwaukee Bucks)

Bernard King (New York Knicks)

Michael Ray Richardson (New Jersey Nets)

Bill Laimbeer (Detroit Pistons)

Coach: K.C. Jones (Boston Celtics)

Western Conference

Magic Johnson (L.A. Lakers)

George Gervin (San Antonio Spurs)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (L.A. Lakers)

Adrian Dantley (Utah Jazz)

Ralph Sampson (Houston Rockets)

Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston Rockets)

Calvin Natt (Denver Nuggets)

Alex English (Denver Nuggets)

Larry Nance (Phoenix Suns)

Norm Nixon (L.A. Clippers)

Rolando Blackman (Dallas Mavericks)

Jack Sikma (Seattle SuperSonics)

Coach: Pat Riley (Los Angeles Lakers)

All-Star Weekend Wrap

NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner: Dominique Wilkins, Atlanta Hawks