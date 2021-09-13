1983 NBA All-Star recap

EAST 132, WEST 123, at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

ATTENDANCE: 17,505

MVP: Julius Erving (Philadelphia 76ers)

Four Sixers made the 1983 All-Star team, but it was their longtime star who shined the brightest at this All-Star Game. In front of the L.A. crowd at The Forum, Erving put on a dazzling display of dunks and drives en route to 25 points and MVP honors in the East’s 132-123 win. Erving was joined on the East squad by Philadelphia teammates Maurice Cheeks, Andrew Toney and the season’s eventual MVP, Moses Malone.

Aside from Erving’s performance, Larry Bird also keyed the East’s victory with his 14-point, 13-rebound, seven-assist night.

The West was not without its own share of highlights as Magic Johnson awed the home crowd with 17 points, 16 assists and five steals. Fellow Laker Kareem Abdul-Jabbar scored 20 points while Denver’s Alex English had 14. David Thompson and Maurice Lucas made their final All-Star appearances as members of the Sonics and Suns, respectively.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Isiah Thomas (Detroit Pistons)

Maurice Cheeks (Philadelphia 76ers)

Moses Malone (Philadelphia 76ers)

Julius Erving (Philadelphia 76ers)

Larry Bird (Boston Celtics)

Robert Parish (Boston Celtics)

Sidney Moncrief (Milwaukee Bucks)

Marques Johnson (Milwaukee Bucks)

Buck Williams (New Jersey Nets)

Andrew Toney (Philadelphia 76ers)

Reggie Theus (Chicago Bulls)

Bill Laimbeer (Detroit Pistons)

Coach: Billy Cunningham (Philadelphia 76ers)

Western Conference

Magic Johnson (L.A. Lakers)

David Thompson (Seattle SuperSonics)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (L.A. Lakers)

Alex English (Denver Nuggets)

Maurice Lucas (Phoenix Suns)

Jack Sikma (Seattle SuperSonics)

Gus Williams (Seattle SuperSonics)

Artis Gilmore (San Antonio Spurs)

George Gervin (San Antonio Spurs)

Jim Paxson (Portland Trail Blazers)

Jamaal Wilkes (L.A. Lakers)

Kiki Vandeweghe (Denver Nuggets)

Coach: Pat Riley (Los Angeles Lakers)