1956 NBA All-Star recap

WEST 108, EAST 94, at Rochester War Memorial Coliseum

ATTENDANCE: 8,517

MVP: Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks

Box score

Much like in the 1955 All-Star Game, a reserve packed a powerful punch in the 1956 midseason showdown held at the Rochester War Memorial Coliseum.

In what was his second of 11 consecutive All-Star Game appearances, Hawks forward Bob Pettit came off the bench to lead the West to 108-94 win. Pettit had a near triple-double, finishing with 20 points, seven assists and an astounding 24 rebounds to nab the first of his four career All-Star Game MVP awards.

The West’s win was also keyed by reserves Vern Mikkelsen of the Lakers (16 points, nine rebounds) and Maurice Stokes of the Royals (10 points, 16 rebounds).

The East, outrebounded 79-53 in the game, was paced by the Warriors’ Neil Johnston (17 points, 10 rebounds) and Paul Arizin (13 points, seven rebounds).

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Dick McGuire (New York Knicks)

Paul Arizin (Philadelphia Warriors)

Neil Johnston (Philadelphia Warriors)

Bob Cousy (Boston Celtics)

Dolph Schayes (Syracuse Nationals)

Red Kerr (Syracuse Nationals)

Harry Gallatin (New York Knicks)

Bill Sharman (Boston Celtics)

Ed Macauley (Boston Celtics)

Jack George (Philadelphia Warriors)

Carl Braun (New York Knicks) *

Coach: George Senesky (Warriors)

Western Conference

Slater Martin (Minneapolis Lakers)

Mel Hutchins (Ft. Worth Pistons)

Bobby Wanzer (Rochester Royals)

Larry Foust (Ft. Wayne Pistons)

George Yardley (Ft. Wayne Pistons)

Bob Pettit (St. Louis Hawks)

Bob Harrison (St. Louis Hawks)

Vern Mikkelsen (Minneapolis Lakers)

Maurice Stokes (Rochester Royals)

Clyde Lovellette (Minneapolis Lakers)

Coach: Charles Eckman (Pistons)

NOTE: * = missed game due to injury; ** = injury replacement