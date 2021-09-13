1957 NBA All-Star recap

EAST 109, WEST 97, Boston Garden

ATTENDANCE: 11,178

MVP: Bob Cousy, Boston Celtics

Box score

Playing in the familiar confines of the Boston Garden, Celtics point guard Bob Cousy set the tone for the East in the 1957 All-Star Game in a 109-97 victory.

The East trailed 26-18 after the first quarter, but behind Cousy’s playmaking, built a 77-66 lead after the third quarter to secure the win.

In all, Cousy finished with 10 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Every player on the East scored at least eight points and the bench was particularly valuable with strong performances by first-time All-Star Tom Heinsohn (12 points, seven rebounds) of the Celtics and six-time All-Star Neil Johnston (19 points, nine rebounds) of the Warriors.

St. Louis’ Bob Pettit (21 points, 11 rebounds) and Rochester’s Maurice Stokes (19 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists) led the way for the West.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Bob Cousy (Boston Celtics)

Paul Arizin (Philadelphia Warriors)

Dolph Schayes (Syracuse Nationals)

Harry Gallatin (New York Knicks)

Bill Sharman (Boston Celtics)

Tom Heinsohn (Boston Celtics)

Carl Braun (New York Knicks)

Nathaniel Clifton (New York Knicks)

Neil Johnston (Philadelphia Warriors)

Jack George (Philadelphia Warriors)

Coach: Red Auerbach (Celtics)

Western Conference

Bob Pettit (St. Louis Hawks)

Maurice Stokes (Rochester Royals)

Slater Martin (Minneapolis Lakers)

George Yardley (Ft. Wayne Pistons)

Dick Garmaker (Minneapolis Lakers)

Mel Hutchins (Ft. Worth Pistons)

Vern Mikkelsen (Minneapolis Lakers)

Clyde Lovellette (Minneapolis Lakers)

Richie Regan (Rochester Royals)

Jack Twyman (Rochester Royals)

Richie Regan (Rochester Royals)

Ed Macauley (St. Louis Hawks)

Coach: Bobby Wanzer (Royals)