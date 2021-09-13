1958 NBA All-Star recap



EAST 130, WEST 118, Kiel Auditorium (St. Louis)

ATTENDANCE: 12,854

MVP: Bob Pettit, St. Louis Hawks

Box score

In the first of three All-Star Games held in St. Louis, a hometown star took home MVP honors. Hawks forward Bob Pettit became the first player from a losing team to win the All-Star Game MVP after amassing 28 points and 26 rebounds in the West’s 130-118 defeat.

The game marked the first All-Star contest in NBA history in which both teams topped 100 points.

Thirteen of the 19 All-Stars scored in double figures. Pistons Gene Shue (18 points) and George Yardley (19 points, nine rebounds) also had good games for the West.

The Celtics trio of Bob Cousy (20 points, 10 assists, five rebounds), Bill Russell (11 points, 11 rebounds) and Bill Sharman (15 points, four rebounds) powered the East to their victory, with a big boost from Philadelphia’s Paul Arizin (24 points, eight rebounds) off the bench.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Bob Cousy (Boston Celtics)

Dolph Schayes (Syracuse Nationals)

Bill Russell (Boston Celtics)

Bill Sharman (Boston Celtics)

Willie Naulls (New York Knicks)

Richie Guerin (New Yor Knicks)

Kenny Sears (New York Knicks)

Paul Arizin (Philadelphia Warriors)

Neil Johnston (Philadelphia Warriors)

Larry Costello (Syracuse Nationals)

Coach: Red Auerbach (Celtics)

Western Conference

Bob Pettit (St. Louis Hawks)

Maurice Stokes (Cincinnati Royals)

Slater Martin (Minneapolis Lakers)

George Yardley (Detroit Pistons)

Dick Garmaker (Minneapolis Lakers)

Larry Foust (Minneapolis Lakers)

Dick McGuire (Detroit Pistons)

Gene Shue (Detroit Pistons)

Jack Twyman (Cincinnati Royals)

Cliff Hagan (St. Louis Hawks) *

Coach: Alex Hannum (Hawks)

NOTE: * = missed game due to injury; ** = injury replacement