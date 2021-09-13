1960 NBA All-Star recap

EAST 125, WEST 115, Convention Hall (Philadelphia)

ATTENDANCE: 10,421

MVP: Wilt Chamberlain

Box score

As a rookie with the Warriors, Wilt Chamberlain dominated the NBA. It was no surprise, then, that he was the main attraction in the 1960 game held at the Convention Hall in Philadelphia.

Chamberlain put up 23 points and gathered 25 rebounds while shooting 9-for-20 from the field as he won the MVP in the East’s 125-115 victory. His double-double was one of three on the East (Dolph Schayes of the Nationals and Willie Naulls of the Knicks recorded the others), which pulled away from the West with solid runs in the second and third quarters.

Elgin Baylor (25 points, 13 rebounds), Bob Pettit (11 points, 14 rebounds) and Jack Twyman (27 points) provided most of the offense for the West, which actually outshot the East 41.3% to 40.0% in the loss.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia Warriors)

Dolph Schayes (Syracuse Nationals)

Bill Russell (Boston Celtics)

Bob Cousy (Boston Celtics)

Richie Guerin (New York Knicks)

Willie Naulls (New York Knicks)

Tom Gola (Philadelphia Warriors)

Paul Arizin (Philadelphia Warriors) *

Larry Costello (Syracuse Nationals)

George Yardley (Syracuse Nationals)

Bill Sharman (Boston Celtics)

Coach: Red Auerbach (Boston Celtics)

Western Conference

Gene Shue (Detroit Pistons)

Jack Twyman (Cincinnati Royals)

Bob Pettit (St. Louis Hawks)

Elgin Baylor (Minneapolis Lakers)

Walter Dukes (Detroit Pistons)

Chuck Noble (Detroit Pistons)

Dick Garmaker (Minneapolis Lakers)

Hot Rod Hundley (Minneapolis Lakers)

Cliff Hagan (St. Louis Hawks)

Clyde Lovellette (St. Louis Hawks)

Coach: Ed Macauley (St. Louis Hawks)

NOTE: * = missed game due to injury; ** = injury replacement