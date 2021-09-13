History
1959 NBA All-Star recap
Bob Pettit (25 points) and Elgin Baylor (24) share the MVP award after leading the West to a 16-point victory.
From NBA.com Staff
WEST 124, EAST 108, Olympia Stadium (Detroit)
ATTENDANCE: 10,541
MVP: Elgin Baylor (Los Angeles Lakers) and Bob Pettit (St. Louis Hawks)
The 1959 All-Star Game, held at Detroit’s Olympia Stadium, featured a first in NBA All-Star history: the sharing of game MVP honors. Rookie Elgin Baylor of the Lakers (24 points, 11 rebounds) and Hawks veteran Bob Pettit (25 points, 16 rebounds) split the honors as the West topped the East 124-108.
While the award was Pettit’s second straight and third overall, it was one of two awards Baylor won that season (the other being the Rookie of the Year). The West used big runs in the second and fourth quarters to bury the East, which struggled from the field (32.4 FG pct.).
Bob Cousy had perhaps the best game for the East, finishing with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists in the defeat.
All-Star Game rosters
Eastern Conference
Bob Cousy (Boston Celtics)
Paul Arizin (Philadelphia Warriors)
Bill Russell (Boston Celtics)
Kenny Sears (New York Knicks)
Bill Sharman (Boston Celtics)
Dolph Schayes (Syracuse Nationals)
Red Kerr (Syracuse Nationals)
Larry Costello (Syracuse Nationals)
Richie Guerin (New York Knicks)
Woody Sauldsberry (Philadelphia Warriors)
Coach: Red Auerbach (Celtics)
Western Conference
Bob Pettit (St. Louis Hawks)
Elgin Baylor (Minneapolis Lakers)
Gene Shue (Detroit Pistons)
Cliff Hagan (St. Louis Hawks)
Slater Martin (St. Louis Hawks)
Dick McGuire (Detroit Pistons)
George Yardley (Detroit Pistons)
Dick Garmaker (Minneapolis Lakers)
Larry Foust (Minneapolis Lakers)
Jack Twyman (Cincinnati Royals)
Coach: Ed Macauley (Hawks)