1959 NBA All-Star recap



WEST 124, EAST 108, Olympia Stadium (Detroit)

ATTENDANCE: 10,541

MVP: Elgin Baylor (Los Angeles Lakers) and Bob Pettit (St. Louis Hawks)

Box score

The 1959 All-Star Game, held at Detroit’s Olympia Stadium, featured a first in NBA All-Star history: the sharing of game MVP honors. Rookie Elgin Baylor of the Lakers (24 points, 11 rebounds) and Hawks veteran Bob Pettit (25 points, 16 rebounds) split the honors as the West topped the East 124-108.

While the award was Pettit’s second straight and third overall, it was one of two awards Baylor won that season (the other being the Rookie of the Year). The West used big runs in the second and fourth quarters to bury the East, which struggled from the field (32.4 FG pct.).

Bob Cousy had perhaps the best game for the East, finishing with 13 points, five rebounds and four assists in the defeat.