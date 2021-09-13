1954 NBA All-Star recap

EAST 98, WEST 93 (OT), at Madison Square Garden

ATTENDANCE: 16,487

MVP: Bob Cousy, Boston Celtics

Box score

In the first All-Star Game at Madison Square Garden, it was a Celtic — not a Knick — who took the spotlight. Bob Cousy piled up 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists as the East outscored the West 14-9 in overtime to clinch a 98-93 win.

The East was particularly dominant on the boards as four players pulled down at least 10 rebounds, led by New York’s Harry Gallatin (18 rebounds).

For the West, the Lakers’ duo of Jim Pollard (23 points) and George Mikan (18 points, 9 rebounds) led the offense while Larry Foust of the Fort Wayne Pistons finished with a team-best 15 rebounds.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Bob Cousy (Boston Celtics)

Ray Felix (Baltimore Bullets)

Ed Macauley (Boston Celtics)

Dolph Schayes (Syracuse Nationals)

Dick McGuire (New York Knicks)

Bill Sharman (Boston Celtics)

Carl Braun (New York Knicks)

Harry Gallatin (New York Knicks)

Neil Johnston (Philadelphia Warriors)

Paul Seymour (Syracuse Nationals)

Coach: Joe Lapchick (Knicks)

Western Conference

Jim Pollard (Minneapolis Lakers)

Bobby Wanzer (Rochester Royals)

George Mikan (Minneapolis Lakers)

Mel Hutchins (Milwaukee Hawks)

Slater Martin (Minneapolis Lakers)

Bob Davies (Rochester Royals)

Arnie Risen (Rochester Royals)

Larry Foust (Ft. Wayne Pistons)

Andy Phillip (Ft. Wayne Pistons)

Jack Molinas (Ft. Wayne Pistons)

Don Sunderlage (Milwaukee Hawks)

Coach: John Kundla (Lakers)