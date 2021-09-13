History
NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Winners
Check out every NBA slam dunk contest winners since 1984.
A year-by-year look at the NBA slam dunk contest winners since the event’s inception in 1986:
NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest
Year | Winner (Team) | Location
2021 | Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers) | Atlanta
2020 | Derrick Jones Jr. (Heat) | Chicago
2019 | Hamidou Diallo (Thunder) | Charlotte
2018 | Donovan Mitchell (Jazz) | Los Angeles
2017 | Glenn Robinson III (Pacers) | New Orleans
2016 | Zach LaVine (Timberwolves) | Toronto
2015 | Zach LaVine (Timberwolves) | New York City
2014 | John Wall (Wizards) | New Orleans
2013 | Terrence Ross (Raptors) | Houston
2012 | Jeremy Evans (Jazz) | Orlando
2011 | Blake Griffin (Clippers) | Los Angeles
2010 | Nate Robinson (Knicks) | Dallas
2009 | Nate Robinson (Knicks) | Phoenix
2008 | Dwight Howard (Magic) | New Orleans
2007 | Gerald Green (Celtics) | Las Vegas
2006 | Nate Robinson (Knicks) | Houston
2005 | Josh Smith (Hawks) | Denver
2004 | Fred Jones (Pacers) | Los Angeles
2003 | Jason Richardson (Warriors) | Atlanta
2002 | Jason Richardson (Warriors) | Philadelphia
2001 | Desmond Mason (Sonics) | Washington, D.C.
2000 | Vince Carter (Raptors) | Oakland
1997 | Kobe Bryant (Lakers) | Cleveland
1996 | Brent Barry (Clippers) | San Antonio
1995 | Harold Miner (Heat) | Phoenix
1994 | Isiah Rider (Timberwolves) | Minnesota
1993 | Harold Miner (Heat) | Salt Lake City
1992 | Cedric Ceballos (Suns) | Orlando
1991 | Dee Brown (Celtics) | Charlotte
1990 | Dominique Wilkins (Hawks) | Miami
1989 | Kenny Walker (Knicks) | Houston
1988 | Michael Jordan (Bulls) | Chicago
1987 | Michael Jordan (Bulls) | Seattle
1986 | Spud Webb (Hawks) | Dallas
1985 | Dominique Wilkins (Hawks) | Indianapolis
1984 | Larry Nance (Suns) | Denver