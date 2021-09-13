History

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Winners

NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest

Year | Winner (Team) | Location

2021 | Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers) | Atlanta

2020 | Derrick Jones Jr. (Heat) | Chicago

2019 | Hamidou Diallo (Thunder) | Charlotte

2018 | Donovan Mitchell (Jazz) | Los Angeles

2017 | Glenn Robinson III (Pacers) | New Orleans

2016 | Zach LaVine (Timberwolves) | Toronto

2015 | Zach LaVine (Timberwolves) | New York City

2014 | John Wall (Wizards) | New Orleans

2013 | Terrence Ross (Raptors) | Houston

2012 | Jeremy Evans (Jazz) | Orlando

2011 | Blake Griffin (Clippers) | Los Angeles

2010 | Nate Robinson (Knicks) | Dallas

2009 | Nate Robinson (Knicks) | Phoenix

2008 | Dwight Howard (Magic) | New Orleans

2007 | Gerald Green (Celtics) | Las Vegas

2006 | Nate Robinson (Knicks) | Houston

2005 | Josh Smith (Hawks) | Denver

2004 | Fred Jones (Pacers) | Los Angeles

2003 | Jason Richardson (Warriors) | Atlanta

2002 | Jason Richardson (Warriors) | Philadelphia

2001 | Desmond Mason (Sonics) | Washington, D.C.

2000 | Vince Carter (Raptors) | Oakland

1997 | Kobe Bryant (Lakers) | Cleveland

1996 | Brent Barry (Clippers) | San Antonio

1995 | Harold Miner (Heat) | Phoenix

1994 | Isiah Rider (Timberwolves) | Minnesota

1993 | Harold Miner (Heat) | Salt Lake City

1992 | Cedric Ceballos (Suns) | Orlando

1991 | Dee Brown (Celtics) | Charlotte

1990 | Dominique Wilkins (Hawks) | Miami

1989 | Kenny Walker (Knicks) | Houston

1988 | Michael Jordan (Bulls) | Chicago

1987 | Michael Jordan (Bulls) | Seattle

1986 | Spud Webb (Hawks) | Dallas

1985 | Dominique Wilkins (Hawks) | Indianapolis

1984 | Larry Nance (Suns) | Denver

