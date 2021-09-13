NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge results

A year-by-year look at the NBA Rising Stars results since the event’s inception in 1994:

NBA All-Star Rising Stars

2021: NBA Rising Stars was not played due to the limitation of having All-Star events all on one night but a roster was named

2020: USA 151, World 131

Location: Chicago, IL

MVP: Miles Bridges, Hornets

2019: USA 161, World 144

Location: Charlotte, NC

MVP: Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers

2018: World 155, USA 124

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

MVP: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento Kings

2017: World 150, USA 141

Location: New Orleans, LA

MVP: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

2016: USA 157, World 154

Location: Toronto, Ont.

MVP: Zach LaVine, Minnesota Timberwolves

2015: World 121, USA 112

Location: New York, N.Y.

MVP: Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota Timberwolves

2014: Team Hill 142, Team Webber 136

Location: New Orleans, La.

MVP: Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons

2013: Team Chuck 163, Team Shaq 135

Location: Houston, Texas

MVP: Kenneth Faried, Denver Nuggets

2012: Team Chuck 146, Team Shaq 133

Location: Orlando, Fla.

MVP: Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers

2011: Rookies 148, Sophomores 140

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

MVP: John Wall, Washington Wizards

2010: Rookies 140, Sophomores 128

Location: Arlington, Texas

MVP: Tyreke Evans, Sacramento Kings

2009: Sophomores 122, Rookies 116

Location: Phoenix, Ariz.

MVP: Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder

2008: Sophomores 136, Rookies 109

Location: New Orleans, La.

MVP: Daniel Gibson, Cleveland Cavaliers

2007: Sophomores 155, Rookies 114

Location: Las Vegas, Nev.

MVP: David Lee, New York Knicks

2006: Sophomores 106, Rookies 96

Location: Houston, Texas

MVP: Andre Iguodala, Philadelphia 76ers

2005: Sophomores 133, Rookies 106

Location: Denver, Colo.

MVP: Carmelo Anthony, Denver Nuggets

2004: Sophomores 142, Rookies 118

Location: Los Angeles, Calif.

MVP: Amar’e Stoudemire, Phoenix Suns

2003: Sophomores 132, Rookies 112

Location: Atlanta, Ga.

MVP: Gilbert Arenas, Golden State Warriors

2002: Rookies 103, Sophomores 97

Location: Philadelphia, Pa.

MVP: Jason Richardson, Golden State Warriors

2001: Sophomores 121, Rookies 113

Location: Washington, D.C.

MVP: Wally Szczerbiak, Minnesota Timberwolves

2000: Rookies 92, Sophomores 83 (OT)

Location: Oakland, Calif.

MVP: Elton Brand, Chicago Bulls

1998: East 85, West 80

Location: New York City, N.Y.

MVP: Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Cleveland Cavaliers

1997: East 96, West 91

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

MVP: Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

1996: East 94, West 92

Location: San Antonio, Texas

MVP: Damon Stoudamire, Toronto Raptors

1995: White 83, Green 79 (OT)

Location: Phoenix, Ariz.

MVP: Eddie Jones, Los Angeles Lakers

1994: Phenoms 74, Sensations 68

Location: Minneapolis, Minn.

MVP: Anfernee Hardaway, Orlando Magic