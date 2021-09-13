History
NBA All-Star Rising Stars Challenge results
Some of the league's brightest stars began to shine in their first and second years in the league.
A year-by-year look at the NBA Rising Stars results since the event’s inception in 1994:
2021: NBA Rising Stars was not played due to the limitation of having All-Star events all on one night but a roster was named
2020: USA 151, World 131
Location: Chicago, IL
MVP: Miles Bridges, Hornets
2019: USA 161, World 144
Location: Charlotte, NC
MVP: Kyle Kuzma, Los Angeles Lakers
2018: World 155, USA 124
Location: Los Angeles, Calif.
MVP: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento Kings
2017: World 150, USA 141
Location: New Orleans, LA
MVP: Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets
2016: USA 157, World 154
Location: Toronto, Ont.
MVP: Zach LaVine, Minnesota Timberwolves
2015: World 121, USA 112
Location: New York, N.Y.
MVP: Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota Timberwolves
2014: Team Hill 142, Team Webber 136
Location: New Orleans, La.
MVP: Andre Drummond, Detroit Pistons
2013: Team Chuck 163, Team Shaq 135
Location: Houston, Texas
MVP: Kenneth Faried, Denver Nuggets
2012: Team Chuck 146, Team Shaq 133
Location: Orlando, Fla.
MVP: Kyrie Irving, Cleveland Cavaliers
2011: Rookies 148, Sophomores 140
Location: Los Angeles, Calif.
MVP: John Wall, Washington Wizards
2010: Rookies 140, Sophomores 128
Location: Arlington, Texas
MVP: Tyreke Evans, Sacramento Kings
2009: Sophomores 122, Rookies 116
Location: Phoenix, Ariz.
MVP: Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder
2008: Sophomores 136, Rookies 109
Location: New Orleans, La.
MVP: Daniel Gibson, Cleveland Cavaliers
2007: Sophomores 155, Rookies 114
Location: Las Vegas, Nev.
MVP: David Lee, New York Knicks
2006: Sophomores 106, Rookies 96
Location: Houston, Texas
MVP: Andre Iguodala, Philadelphia 76ers
2005: Sophomores 133, Rookies 106
Location: Denver, Colo.
MVP: Carmelo Anthony, Denver Nuggets
2004: Sophomores 142, Rookies 118
Location: Los Angeles, Calif.
MVP: Amar’e Stoudemire, Phoenix Suns
2003: Sophomores 132, Rookies 112
Location: Atlanta, Ga.
MVP: Gilbert Arenas, Golden State Warriors
2002: Rookies 103, Sophomores 97
Location: Philadelphia, Pa.
MVP: Jason Richardson, Golden State Warriors
2001: Sophomores 121, Rookies 113
Location: Washington, D.C.
MVP: Wally Szczerbiak, Minnesota Timberwolves
2000: Rookies 92, Sophomores 83 (OT)
Location: Oakland, Calif.
MVP: Elton Brand, Chicago Bulls
1998: East 85, West 80
Location: New York City, N.Y.
MVP: Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Cleveland Cavaliers
1997: East 96, West 91
Location: Cleveland, Ohio
MVP: Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers
1996: East 94, West 92
Location: San Antonio, Texas
MVP: Damon Stoudamire, Toronto Raptors
1995: White 83, Green 79 (OT)
Location: Phoenix, Ariz.
MVP: Eddie Jones, Los Angeles Lakers
1994: Phenoms 74, Sensations 68
Location: Minneapolis, Minn.
MVP: Anfernee Hardaway, Orlando Magic