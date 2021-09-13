2004 NBA All-Star recap

WEST 136, EAST 132, Staples Center (Los Angeles)

ATTENDANCE: 19,662

MVP: Shaquille O’Neal, Los Angeles Lakers

Box score

When Shaquille O’Neal won his first All-Star Game MVP in 2000, he started the game and was a showcase player in the offense. In 2004, Shaq had to make his impact off the bench to take home the award … which is exactly what he did.

O’Neal had 24 points (12-for-19 shooting), 11 rebounds, two steals and two blocks as the West won 136-132. The win was the West’s third in a row and was paced by balanced scoring as seven of the 12 players scored 12 points or more.

Tim Duncan was solid overall for the West (14 points, 13 rebounds, five assists) while first-time All-Stars Jamaal Magloire (19 points, eight rebounds) and Kenyon Martin (17 points, seven rebounds) did the heavy lifting for the East. Several players made their first (and only) All-Star appearances in this game: Sam Cassell, Ron Artest, Andrei Kirilenko, Michael Redd, Magloire and Martin.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Allen Iverson (Philadelphia 76ers)

Vince Carter (Toronto Raptors)

Ben Wallace (Detroit Pistons)

Jermaine O’Neal (Indiana Pacers)

Tracy McGrady (Orlando Magic)

Kenyon Martin (New Jersey Nets)

Jason Kidd (New Jersey Nets)

Jamaal Magloire (New Orleans Hornets)

Ron Artest (Indiana Pacers)

Baron Davis (New Orleans Hornets)

Michael Redd (MIlwaukee Bucks)

Paul Pierce (Boston Celtics)

Coach: Rick Carlisle (Indiana Pacers)

Western Conference

Steve Francis (Houston Rockets)

Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers)

Yao Ming (Houston Rockets)

Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs)

Kevin Garnett (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Shaquille O’Neal (Los Angeles Lakers)

Ray Allen (Seattle Sonics)

Peja Stojakovic (Sacramento Kings)

Sam Cassell (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks)

Andrei Kirilenko (Utah Jazz)

Brad Miller (Sacramento Kings)

Coach: Flip Saunders (Minnesota Timberwolves)

All-Star Weekend Wrap

Slam Dunk Contest: Fred Jones, Indiana Pacers

3-Point Contest: Voshon Lenard, Denver Nuggets

Skills Challenge: Baron Davis, New Orleans Hornets

Rookie Challenge: Sophomores 142, Rookies 118

Rookie Challenge MVP: Amar’e Stoudemire, Phoenix Suns (36 points, 11 rebounds)