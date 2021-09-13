1955 NBA All-Star recap

EAST 100, WEST 91, at Madison Square Garden

ATTENDANCE: 15,564

MVP: Bill Sharman, Boston Celtics

Box score

Though he was listed as a reserve for the 1955 All-Star Game, Bill Sharman made an impact like a starter. Sharman scored 10 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter as the East pulled away from the West, 100-91. He was named MVP.

Bob Cousy, Sharman’s teammate on the Celtics, was also solid for the East as he notched 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists. For the West, the Lakers’ Jim Pollard (17 points) and Vern Mikkelsen (16 points, 9 rebounds) provided much of the offensive punch for a squad that shot 36.0% in the defeat.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Harry Gallatin (New York Knicks)

Bob Cousy (Boston Celtics)

Dolph Schayes (Syracuse Nationals)

Ed Macauley (Boston Celtics)

Paul Seymour (Syracuse Nationals)

Dick McGuire (New York Knicks)

Paul Arizin (Philadelphia Warriors)

Bill Sharman (Boston Celtics)

Carl Braun (New York Knicks)

Neil Johnston (Philadelphia Warriors)

Coach: Al Cervi (Nationals)

Western Conference

Andy Phillip (Ft. Wayne Pistons)

Jim Pollard (Minneapolis Lakers)

Bobby Wanzer (Rochester Royals)

Larry Foust (Ft. Wayne Pistons)

George Yardley (Ft. Wayne Pistons)

Bob Pettit (Milwaukee Hawks)

Vern Mikkelsen (Minneapolis Lakers)

Slater Martin (Minneapolis Lakers)

Frank Selvy (Minneapolis Lakers)

Jack Coleman (Rochester Royals)

Arnie Risen (Rochester Royals) *

Coach: Charles Eckman (Pistons)