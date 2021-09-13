1963 NBA All-Star recap

EAST 115, WEST 108, Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena

ATTENDANCE: 14,838

MVP: Bill Russell, Boston Celtics

Box score

Change was a dominant theme in the 1963 season as the Cincinnati Royals moved to the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia Warriors moved West to San Francisco and the Chicago Packers became the Chicago Zephyrs.

It was only fitting, then, that a defensive-minded player — and not an offensive one — took home MVP honors. Bill Russell had 19 points and 24 rebounds in the East’s 115-108 win at Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena in the first All-Star Game held in California.

While the East had a mostly balanced attack, the West got the majority of its production from Elgin Baylor (17 points, 14 rebounds), Wilt Chamberlain (17 points, 19 rebounds) and Bob Pettit (25 points, 13 rebounds). Lenny Wilkens, who went on to become a Hall of Fame player and coach, made his All-Star debut in this game, scoring four points in 25 minutes.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Bob Cousy (Boston Celtics)

Oscar Robertson (Cincinnati Royals)

Bill Russell (Boston Celtics)

Tom Heinsohn (Boston Celtics)

Jack Twyman (Cincinnati Royals)

Johnny Green (New York Knicks)

Richie Guerin (New York Knicks)

Tom Gola (New York Knicks)

Lee Shaffer (Syracuse Nationals)

Hal Greer (Syracuse Nationals)

Red Kerr (Syracuse Nationals)

Wayne Embry (Cincinnati Royals) *

Coach: Red Auerbach (Boston Celtics)

Western Conference

Jerry West (Los Angeles Lakers)

Elgin Baylor (Los Angeles Lakers)

Bob Pettit (St. Louis Hawks)

Wilt Chamberlain (San Francisco Warriors)

Walt Bellamy (Chicago Zephyrs)

Lenny Wilkens (St. Louis Hawks)

Guy Rodgers (San Francisco Warriors)

Don Ohl (Detroit Pistons)

Rudy LaRusso (Los Angeles Lakers)

Bailey Howell (Detroit Pistons)

Tom Meschery (San Francisco Warriors)

Terry Dischinger (Chicago Zephyrs)

Coach: Fred Schaus (Los Angeles Lakers)

NOTE: * = missed game due to injury; ** = injury replacement