1996 NBA All-Star recap

EAST 129, WEST 118, Alamodome (San Antonio)

ATTENDANCE: 36,037

MVP: Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

Playing in his first All-Star Game after his return from his first retirement, Michael Jordan scored 20 points (on 8-of-11 shooting) and Shaquille O’Neal pumped in 25 to lead the East. The East took control by outscoring the West 41-22 in the third quarter. For O’Neal, this was the final All-Star Game he would appear in as a member of the East team until 2005 — when he was on the Miami Heat.

Dallas point guard Jason Kidd, a 22-year-old in his second season, handed out 10 assists in his first All-Star Game appearance. Washington’s Juwan Howard, a second-year forward, made his only All-Star appearance, scoring two points and grabbing six rebounds. Alonzo Mourning made the first of his five All-Star appearances as a member of the Heat while Clyde Drexler, a seven-time All-Star as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers, appeared in the game for the first time as a Houston Rocket.

Behind a 19-point, 11-assist effort from Raptors rookie Damon Stoudamire, the East team defeated the West team 94-92 in the Rookie Game. Fellow rookie Joe Smith of the Warriors led the West with 20 points and six rebounds.

The Dunk Contest trophy was claimed by LA Clippers rookie Brent Barry while Wizards guard Tim Legler took home the 3-Point Shootout crown.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Michael Jordan (Chicago Bulls)

Anfernee Hardaway (Orlando Magic)

Shaquille O’Neal (Orlando Magic)

Grant Hill (Detroit Pistons)

Scottie Pippen (Chicago Bulls)

Vin Baker (Milwaukee Bucks)

Terrell Brandon (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Patrick Ewing (New York Knicks)

Juwan Howard (Washington Bullets)

Reggie Miller (Indiana Pacers)

Alonzo Mourning (Miami Heat)

Glen Rice (Charlotte Hornets)

Coach: Phil Jackson (Chicago Bulls)

Western Conference

Jason Kidd (Dallas Mavericks)

Clyde Drexler (Houston Rockets)

Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston Rockets)

Charles Barkley (Phoenix Suns)

Shawn Kemp (Seattle SuperSonics)

Gary Payton (Seattle SuperSonics)

Sean Elliott (San Antonio Spurs)

David Robinson (San Antonio Spurs)

Karl Malone (Utah Jazz)

John Stockton (Utah Jazz)

Mitch Richmond (Sacramento Kings)

Dikembe Mutombo (Denver Nuggets)

Coach: George Karl (Seattle SuperSonics)

All-Star Weekend Wrap

Slam Dunk Contest: Brent Barry, LA Clippers

3-Point Shootout: Tim Legler, Washington Bullets

Rookie Game: East 94, West 92

Rookie Game MVP: Damon Stoudamire, Toronto Raptors (19 points, 11 assists for East)