This Week in NBA History: Week of Jan. 1

Below is a day-by-day look at landmark moments, games, performances and more from this week in NBA lore.

Jan. 1

Jan. 1, 1974

Ernie DiGregorio of Buffalo handed out 25 assists in the Braves’ 120-119 win over Portland, establishing a single-game record for assists by a rookie. Seattle’s Nate McMillan tied DiGregorio’s mark in a game against the LA Clippers on February 23, 1987.

Jan. 1, 1979

John Y. Brown attended his first game as owner of the Boston Celtics. Brown, the former owner of the Buffalo Braves, and Irving H. Levin, who had owned the Celtics, decided to “trade” franchises in June of 1978. This unprecedented maneuver brought about the eventual relocation of the Buffalo Braves and the name change to the San Diego Clippers before the 1978-79 season.

Jan. 1, 2012

All-Star Jimmy Butler made his Chicago Bulls’ debut in in a 104-64 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jan. 1, 2020

NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern dies at 77 after a nearly month-long battle with a brain hemorrhage. Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before he became its fourth commissioner on Feb. 1, 1984. By the time he left his position in 2014, a league that fought for a foothold before him had grown to a more than $5 billion a year industry and made NBA basketball perhaps the world’s most popular sport.

Jan. 2

Jan. 2, 1987

The Indiana Pacers beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-106 to give Coach Jack Ramsay his 800th NBA victory, at the time one of only two coaches (along with Red Auerbach) to reach that plateau.

Jan. 2, 2000

19,600 fans watched the Miami Heat defeat the Orlando Magic, 111-103 in the first game at the Heat’s new American Airlines Arena.

Jan. 2, 2021

Phoenix Suns legend and Hall of Famer Paul Westphal dies at age 70 in Arizona. A five-time All-Star, Westphal played in the NBA from 1972-84. After winning a championship with the Celtics, he made the finals in 1976 with Phoenix and, after his playing career ended, Westphal was the Suns coach. He guided Phoenix to the 1993 Finals and was also the coach of Seattle and Sacramento.

Jan. 3

Jan. 3, 1998

LA Clippers head coach Bill Fitch coached his 2,000th NBA game.

Jan. 3, 2021

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry scores 62 points in a 137-122 win against the Portland Trail Blazers. He finished 18 for 31 and 8 of 16 on 3-pointers after beginning with a 21-point first quarter. His previous career high was 54 points on Feb. 27, 2013 against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Jan. 3, 2022

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young scores a career-best 56 points on 17-for-26 shooting in a 136-131 road loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. In the same game, Portland’s Anfernee Simons finishes with 43 points as he and Young combine for 15 made 3-pointers in the game.

Jan. 4

Jan. 4, 1975

The New Orleans Jazz set a then NBA record (for games played with the use of the 24-second shot clock) by scoring only 20 points in the first half of a 111-89 loss at Seattle. The record stood for nearly 25 years before the Los Angeles Clippers scored 19 points in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers on December 14, 1999.

Jan. 4, 1984

Adrian Dantley tied Wilt Chamberlain’s record for most free throws made in one game by converting 28 free throws (in 29 attempts) in Utah’s 116-111 victory over Houston at Las Vegas.

Jan. 4, 1985

The Boston Celtics honored Team President Red Auerbach by retiring uniform #2 in ceremonies prior to a game against New York.

Jan. 4, 1992

Boston’s Robert Parish became the fifth player in NBA history (along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Mark Eaton, Wayne Rollins and George Johnson) to register 2,000 career blocks during the Celtics’ 100-96 road loss at Minnesota.

Jan. 4, 2001

Fayetteville, North Carolina was named as the first city to be granted a franchise in the National Basketball Development League, the NBA’s new minor league. The NBA announced the NBDL would begin play in November 2001.

Jan. 4, 2001

Michael Jordan of the Washington Wizards, by hoisting the second of two free throws with 5:28 remaining in the second quarter of an 89-83 victory against Chicago, became the fourth player in NBA history to score 30,000 career points.

Jan. 4, 2005

Indiana Pacers center Jermaine O’Neal scores 55 points in a 116-99 win against the Washington Wizards.

Jan. 5

Jan. 5, 1962

Wilt Chamberlain of Philadelphia began a streak of 47 consecutive complete games, an NBA record.

Jan. 5, 1988

Hall of Famer Pete Maravich died at the age of 40 after suffering a heart attack while playing in a pick-up game in California.

Jan. 5, 1995

Bill Fitch became the fifth coach in NBA history to register 850 career victories with the Clippers’ 95-93 home win over Philadelphia.

Jan. 5, 2001

Kings forward Chris Webber notches a career-best 51 points and 26 rebounds in a 93-91 overtime loss to the Pacers. Webber shot 24-for-47 overall and added five assists, three steals and two blocks in the defeat.

Jan. 5, 2001

Tim Thomas of the Milwaukee Bucks connected on eight 3-point field goals in the second half of Milwaukee’s 119-115 victory over Portland, breaking the record of seven 3-pointers made in one half shared by 10 players.

Jan. 5, 2011

The Celtics’ Rajon Rondo dishes out 23 assists in a 105-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Jan. 5, 2019

The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings make history in the Warriors’ 127-123 win by combining to hit 41 3-pointers. The Warriors made 21 of 47 shots from distance, while the Kings hit a franchise-record 20 of 36 attempts. It also marked the first game in NBA history in which both teams made 20 3-pointers.

Jan. 6

Jan. 6, 1951

The Indianapolis Olympians defeated the Rochester Royals 75-73 in six overtimes–the longest game in NBA history.

Jan. 6, 1991

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Seattle SuperSonics 114-111 before a sellout crowd at the Portland Memorial Coliseum. It marked the Blazers’ 600th consecutive sellout at home.

Jan. 6, 1995

Atlanta Coach Lenny Wilkens passed the legendary Red Auerbach to become the NBA’s all-time winningest coach, with 939 career victories, after the Hawks defeated Washington 112-90 at the Omni. Wilkens reached the victory record in his 22nd year as an NBA coach, including four as a player-coach. In tribute to Auerbach, Wilkens puffed on a postgame victory cigar.

Jan. 6, 2001

Philadelphia 76ers star Allen Iverson scores 54 points in a 107-103 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Jan. 6, 2021

Bradley Beal scores 60 points in the Washington Wizards’ 141-136 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, tying Gilbert Arenas’ single-game franchise mark set on Dec. 17, 2006. Beal went 20 of 25 from the floor, made 7 of 10 3-points and went 13 of 15 from the line.

Jan. 7

Jan. 7, 1951

Just one day after playing in the longest game in NBA history, a 75-73 win over the Rochester Royals in six overtimes, the Indianapolis Olympians were defeated by the Tri-Cities Blackhawks, 83-79, with each of the Olympians’ five starters playing all 48 minutes.

Jan. 7, 1972

The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Atlanta Hawks 134-90 for their 33rd straight win, the longest winning streak in major professional sports.

Jan. 7, 1995

Larry Brown posted his 500th career NBA coaching victory, following Indiana’s 88-83 road win at Houston.

Jan. 7, 1998

LA Clippers coach Bill Fitch tied Dick Motta (935) for third on the coaching victory list after a 110-102 win over Vancouver.

Jan. 7, 1998

Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O’Neal blocked three shots in a 114-102 win over Milwaukee to bring his career total to 1,002.

Jan. 7, 1999

The NBA Board of Governors unanimously ratified the new six-year collective bargaining agreement between the league and the National Basketball Players Association, setting the stage for the 1998-99 season to get underway. The agreement runs through the 2003-2004 NBA season, with a league option for the 2004-05 season.

Jan. 7, 2002

Anthony Johnson of the Mobile Revelers was signed to a 10-day contract by the New Jersey Nets, becoming the first NBDL player to sign a NBA 10-day contract.