This Date in the NBA: October

Key dates in NBA history:

October 1, 1986

Several NBA stars and other members of the league’s family gathered in New York for the taping of a special series of anti-drug public service announcements entitled “Don’t Foul Out.”

October 1, 1999

Boston Celtics legend Kevin McHale, former Cleveland Cavaliers president and COO Wayne Embry and late Fort Wayne and Detroit Pistons owner Fred Zollner lead a class of five basketball immortals who are enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

October 1, 1999

Boston Celtics legend and Hall of Famer Bill Russell, who led the franchise to 11 NBA Championships in his 13 seasons from 1956 until 1969, is the subject of ESPN’s SportsCentury series. Russell was selected by a distinguished panel of 48 journalists, historians, observers and administrators as #18 on the list of the greatest North American athletes of the 20th Century.

October 1, 2002

Wang Zhizhi signs a contract with the Los Angeles Clippers, resulting in Wang becoming the first player from the People’s Republic of China to play in the National Basketball Association.

October 3, 1974

Jerry West of the Los Angeles Lakers, dubbed “Mr. Clutch” for his performances on the court, retired after playing 14 seasons in the NBA. West scored 25,192 points during his career, along with averaging 29.1 ppg in 153 playoff games.

October 3, 2005

Following the fallout and a bevy of suspensions from the Indiana Pacers-Detroit Pistons altercation, Pacer Ron Artest is reinstated.

October 5, 1950

Drawing lots out of a hat for three members of the defunct Chicago Stags franchise, Boston Celtics owner Walter Brown and Coach Red Auerbach ended up with what they thought was the booby prize, Bob Cousy. The $8,500 price tag for Cousy paid dividends of six NBA Championships for Boston.

October 6, 1993

Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls announced his retirement from the NBA at a news conference in Deerfield, IL. Jordan’s retirement after nine seasons came less than four months after he helped lead the Bulls to their third consecutive NBA Championship with a six-game victory over Phoenix in the 1993 NBA Finals. His nine-year totals included 21,541 career points, seven straight league scoring titles (1987-93), an NBA record-high career scoring average (32.3 ppg), and three regular season and three NBA Finals MVP awards. Jordan announced his return to the NBA on March 18, 1995 and 24 hours later played in a game against Indiana at Market Square Arena, scoring 19 points in the Bulls’ 103-96 overtime loss.

October 6, 1998

The NBA announced that all 114 preseason games for this year have been canceled because of the stalled collective bargaining negotiations with the National Basketball Players Association.

October 7, 2015

Harry “The Horse” Gallatin, a member of the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame and a 7-time All-Star, dies at age 88.

October 8, 1975

The San Antonio Spurs, then members of the ABA, defeated the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks 109-107 in the first basketball game ever played in the Louisiana Superdome.

October 8, 1999

Los Angeles Lakers Co-Owner/Vice President Earvin “Magic” Johnson, the legendary point guard who directed the great Showtime Lakers of the 1980s, is the subject of ESPN’s SportsCentury series. Johnson was selected by a distinguished panel of 48 journalists, historians, observers and administrators as #17 on the list of the greatest North American athletes of the 20th Century.

October 8, 2002

The NBA officially opens an office in Beijing, China.

October 9, 1993

The first 10 players on the USA Basketball Dream Team that would compete at the 1994 World Championship of Basketball in Canada were named: Dominique Wilkins, Joe Dumars, Mark Price, Derrick Coleman, Tim Hardaway, Larry Johnson, Alonzo Mourning, Shawn Kemp, Dan Majerle and Steve Smith.

October 9, 2001

Milwaukee coach George Karl was named coach of USA Basketball’s 2002 World Championship team that would compete in the FIBA World Championship for Men, beginning Aug. 29 in Indianapolis.

October 10, 1972

Bob McAdoo made his debut for the Buffalo Braves at home against Atlanta. The Hawks won 120-109.

October 10, 1980

Kevin McHale made his debut for the Boston Celtics against Cleveland. Boston won 130-103.

October 10, 2000

Dick Klein, who founded the Chicago Bulls in 1965, died in his sleep in Greenville, S.C. at age 80.

October 11, 1980

The Dallas Mavericks opened their first season in the NBA with a 103-92 victory at home against interstate rival San Antonio.

October 11, 2002

The Miami Heat and the Minnesota Timberwolves played the first preseason game in the Dominican Republic at the Palacio de los Deportes in Santo Domingo. It marked the 19th time the NBA held a game in Latin America.

October 11, 200 8

In a preseason match-up, Denver beats the Phoenix, 77-72, at the Indian Wells (California) Tennis Garden. The game is noteworthy because it is the first NBA game played outdoors in three decades.

October 12, 1979

Chris Ford of the Boston Celtics scored the first 3-point basket in NBA history with 3:48 left in the first quarter of a 114-106 victory over Houston at Boston Garden. This game also marked the debut of Boston rookie Larry Bird.

October 12, 1979

Magic Johnson made his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers at the San Diego Clippers. The Lakers won 103-102.

October 12, 1989

The NBA joined USA Basketball, the national governing body for the sport in the United States.

October 12, 1999

NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain passed away at his home in Bel-Air, California at the age of 63. A 13-time NBA All-Star, first-ballot Hall of Famer and holder of numerous records, many of which will never be broken, Chamberlain arrived in the NBA in 1959 out of the University of Kansas (1955-58), after a one-year stint with the Harlem Globetrotters (1958-59). In his first season with the Philadelphia Warriors, Chamberlain astonished the professional basketball world by averaging an NBA rookie record 37.6 points and 27.0 rebounds on his way to capturing the NBA MVP and NBA Rookie of the Year Awards following the 1959-60 season.

October 13, 1967

The Seattle SuperSonics dropped a 144-116 decision to the San Francisco Warriors in their first NBA game.

October 13, 1967

The first ABA game was played with the Oakland Oaks beating the Anaheim Amigos, 132-129. The game introduced the red, white and blue ball and used the 3-point field goal.

October 13, 1970

Calvin Murphy made his debut for the San Diego Rockets at Chicago. The Bulls won 111-96.

October 13, 1970

Dave Cowens made his debut for the Boston Celtics at New York. The Knicks won 114-107.

October 13, 1979

Golden State lost a 102-96 overtime decision to Chicago. The Warriors went on to lose their next nine overtime games as well, setting the NBA record for consecutive overtime losses with 10.

October 13, 1998

The NBA announced that it has canceled the first two weeks of the 1998-99 season because of the stalled collective bargaining negotiations with the National Basketball Players Association. The cancellation included all games originally scheduled to be played through November 16.

October 13, 2000

Isiah Thomas, Bob McAdoo and 24-second shot clock innovator Danny Biasone are enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

October 14, 1970

Bob Lanier made his debut for the Detroit Pistons at the Seattle SuperSonics. The Pistons won 123-117.

October 14, 1970

Nate Archibald made his debut for the Cincinnati Royals at home against New York. The Knicks won 128-104.

October 14, 1987

Chicago Bulls sign first-round pick and future Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.

October 14, 2002

Houston defeats Sacramento, 88-86, in an NBA preseason game. The game is remarkable because it is played in Shanghai, China, the first time two NBA clubs met in China.

October 15, 1965

Rick Barry made his debut game for the San Francisco Warriors at home against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Warriors won 122-115.

October 15, 1966

Bill Russell became the NBA’s first black head coach when he was designated as player-coach of the Boston Celtics. In his coaching debut he led the Celtics to a 121-113 win over the San Francisco Warriors at Boston Garden. Russell, who coached Boston for three seasons, led the Celtics to a pair of NBA titles in 1968 and 1969.

October 15, 1966

Dave Bing made his debut for the Detroit Pistons at Cincinnati. The Royals won 103-99.

October 15, 1966

Matt Guokas Jr. played in his first game for the Philadelphia 76ers, marking the first time a father-son combination had competed in the NBA. Matt Sr. played with Philadelphia in the 1940s, and at the time of his son’s debut, was a sportscaster for the 76ers.

October 15, 1970

Dan Issel made his debut for the Kentucky Colonels of the ABA at Indiana. The Pacers won 127-95.

October 15, 1971

Julius Erving made his debut for the Virginia Squires of the ABA at the Carolina Cougars. The Squires won 118-114.

October 16, 1962

Dave DeBusschere made his debut for the Detroit Pistons against Los Angeles during a neutral site contest in New York. The Lakers won 122-106.

October 16, 1963

Jerry Lucas made his debut for the Cincinnati Royals at the St. Louis Hawks. The Royals won 112-93.

October 16, 1965

Billy Cunningham made his debut for the Philadelphia 76ers at the Baltimore Bullets. The 76ers won 133-101.

October 16, 1968

The Milwaukee Bucks made their debut with a 89-84 loss to the Chicago Bulls before a Milwaukee Arena crowd of 8,467.

October 16, 1968

Wes Unseld made his debut for the Baltimore Bullets at home against the Detroit Pistons. The Bullets won 124-116.

October 16, 1970

The Portland Trail Blazers defeated fellow expansion club Cleveland 115-112 to pick up their first victory in the NBA.

October 16, 1971

Artis Gilmore made his debut for the Kentucky Colonels of the ABA at home against the New York Nets. The Colonels won 107-98.

October 16, 1999

After a scare in the opening game the previous day, the San Antonio Spurs flexed their muscles in Milan, Italy and continued the NBA’s domination of the McDonald’s Championship. With Tim Duncan leading the way, the Spurs rolled to a 103-68 rout of Vasco da Gama of Brazil in the final of the biennial international tournament at the FilaForum. Duncan earned the Drazen Petrovic Trophy as the tournament MVP with a 32-point, 18-rebound performance. Duncan had 20 of his points in the first half when the Spurs built a 56-36 lead. After seeing its lead cut to 79-66, San Antonio outscored the Brazilian team, 24-2 in the fourth quarter. David Robinson had 16 points and Avery Johnson added 14 for the Spurs.

October 17, 1964

Willis Reed made his debut for the New York Knicks at home against Los Angeles. The Lakers won 113-109.

October 17, 1968

Elvin Hayes made his debut for the San Diego Rockets at home against the Seattle SuperSonics. The Rockets won 128-110.

October 17, 1970

Pete Maravich made his debut for the Atlanta Hawks at home against Milwaukee. The Bucks won 107-98.

October, 17, 2005

The NBA issues a Dress Code Memo/policy applicable to all NBA players.

October 18, 1967

Earl Monroe made his debut for the Baltimore Bullets at home against the New York Knicks. The Bullets won 121-98.

October 18, 1968

Jack Ramsay made his NBA coaching debut for the Philadelphia 76ers at home against the Los Angeles Lakers. The 76ers won 114-96.

October 18, 1969

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made his debut for the Milwaukee Bucks at home against the Detroit Pistons. The Bucks won 119-110.

October 18, 1969

NBA All-Star guard Lenny Wilkens made his NBA coaching debut for the Seattle SuperSonics at New York. The Knicks won 126-101.

October 18, 1974

Chicago center Nate Thurmond, in his first game with the Bulls, recorded the NBA’s first quadruple-double, with 22 points, 14 rebounds, 13 assists and 12 blocks in the Bulls’ 120-115 overtime win over Atlanta at Chicago Stadium. Alvin Robertson, Hakeem Olajuwon and David Robinson are the only other NBA players to have recorded quadruple-doubles in an NBA game.

October 18, 1974

Moses Malone made his debut for the Utah Stars of the ABA at New York. The Nets won 105-89.

October 18, 1974

Bill Walton made his debut for the Portland Trail Blazers against Cleveland. Portland won 131-129.

October 18, 1989

A crowd of 35,156, the largest ever to attend an NBA preseason game, turned out at the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome for the debut of the Minnesota Timberwolves. But the Los Angeles Lakers, a franchise originally located in Minneapolis, won the game 100-90.

October 18, 1993

NBA Commissioner David J. Stern and the Secretary General of the International Basketball Federation, Boris Stankovic, jointly announced that the Most Valuable Player award for the McDonald’s Championship would be named the Drazen Petrovic Trophy, honoring the late New Jersey Nets star killed in a car accident in Germany on June 7, 1993.

October 18, 1994

A sellout crowd of 15,324 at the Palais Omnisports de Bercy in Paris, France watched Golden State defeat Charlotte 132-116, behind Chris Mullin’s game-high 25 points The game in Paris was one of 11 NBA games played outside the United States during the 1994 preseason.

October 18, 1997

Chicago’s Michael Jordan is named MVP of the 1997 McDonald’s Championship in Paris.

October 18, 2002

The San Antonio Spurs, who had called the Alamodome home since 1993, opened their new home, the The SBC Center, with an exhibiion versus the New York Knicks.

October 18, 2012

Slater Martin, a seven-time All-Star playmaking guard, dies at the age of 86.

October 19, 1958

Hal Greer made his debut for the Syracuse Nationals at home against the Detroit Pistons. The Nationals won 103-94.

October 19, 1960

Oscar Robertson and Jerry West made their debuts on opposing teams. The Cincinnati Royals beat the Los Angeles Lakers 140-123, as the Lakers opened their inaugural season in Los Angeles.

October 19, 1961

Philadelphia’s Wilt Chamberlain began a streak of 126 consecutive games with 20 or more points. The streak, which included a 100-point game against the Knicks and a seven-game span of 50 or more points per game, ended on January 19, 1963.

October 19, 1961

Walt Bellamy made his debut for the Chicago Packers at the New York Knicks. The Knicks won 120-103.

October 19, 1963

Nate Thurmond made his debut for the San Francisco Warriors at the Baltimore Bullets. The Warriors won 103-102.

October 19, 1992

The Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat met in a special preseason game at sold-out Miami Arena to benefit the victims of Hurricane Andrew in South Florida. Chicago won the game 111-94 with the teams raising over $500,000 for charity.

October 19, 1999

The Boston Celtics announced season-long plans to honor Red Auerbach for his 50 years of service to the organization. Throughout the 1999-2000 season, the Celtics used a series of events, activities and tributes to pay homage to the distinguished career of Auerbach. The 23rd annual B’nai B’rith Dinner tipped off a celebration which paid tribute to Auerbach’s impact and achievements in both Celtics and NBA history.

October 20, 1971

Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors scores 57 points in a 122-115 win over the Los Angeles lakers.

October 20, 1962

John Havlicek made his debut for the Boston Celtics at home against the New York Knicks. The Celtics won 149-116.

October 20, 1972

The Buffalo Braves scored an NBA-record 58 points in the fourth quarter, but still dropped a 126-118 decision to the Celtics at Boston Garden.

October 20, 1973

Boston pulled down an NBA record 39 offensive rebounds in a game against the Capital Bullets at the Capital Centre, but the Celtics ended up losing the game, 96-87.

October 20, 1976

The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Julius Erving from the New York Nets in exchange for $3 million.

October 21, 1967

The expansion Seattle SuperSonics won their first NBA game, defeating San Diego in overtime, 117-110.

October 21, 1972

One day after setting an NBA record by scoring 58 points in the fourth quarter of a 126-118 loss at Boston, the Buffalo Braves scored an NBA record-low four points in the third quarter of a 91-63 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks at Buffalo.

October 21, 1976

Adrian Dantley and Alex English made their debuts against each other. Dantley’s Buffalo Braves defeated English’s Milwaukee Bucks 133-112.

October 21, 1979

Guard Sam Smith of the Chicago Bulls scored the first four-point play in NBA history during a 113-111 loss to the Bucks at Milwaukee.

October 21, 1995

The Houston Rockets defeat Buckler Bologna of Italy 126-112 in the championship game of the six-team McDonald’s Championship, in front of a sellout crowd of 10,708 at London Arena in London, England. Clyde Drexler is awarded the Drazen Petrovic Trophy as the tournament MVP after averaging 20.5 points and 8.5 assists in two games, including 25 points and 10 assists against Buckler Bologna. The Rockets, who downed Australia’s Perth Wildcats 116-72 in the tournament semifinals, are the first reigning NBA Champion to play in the McDonald’s Championship

October 22, 1957

Sam Jones made his debut for the Boston Celtics at the St. Louis Hawks. The Celtics won 115-90.

October 22, 1958

Elgin Baylor made his debut for the Minneapolis Lakers at home against the Cincinnati Royals. The Lakers won 99-79.

October 22, 1960

Lenny Wilkens made his debut for the St. Louis Hawks at home against the Los Angeles Lakers. The Hawks won 112-96.

October 22, 1976

Robert Parish made his debut for the Golden State Warriors at home against the New York Nets. The Nets won 104-103.

October 22, 1976

Twin brothers Tom and Dick Van Arsdale played together in a game for the Phoenix Suns, becoming the first and only pair of twins to play for the same NBA club. The Suns ended up losing the game 111-98 to the New Orleans Jazz.

October 22, 1999

NBA legend Wilt Chamberlain, who died October 12, 1999 at the age of 63, is the subject of ESPN’s SportsCentury series. Chamberlain was selected by a distinguished panel of 48 journalists, historians, observers and administrators as #13 on the list of the greatest North American athletes of the 20th Century. The charismatic Chamberlain played 14 seasons with the Warriors, 76ers and Lakers and dominated the NBA like no other player ever. He holds numerous NBA records, most notably for single-season scoring average (50.4 ppg), single-season minutes (48.5 minutes per game) and highest single-season rebound average (27.3 rpg). On March 2, 1962, Chamberlain did the unthinkable and scored 100 points in a game against the Knicks. For his career, Chamberlain averaged 30.1 points and 22.9 rebounds. Before coming to the NBA, Chamberlain played at the University of Kansas and averaged 29.9 points and 18.3 rebounds for his career.

October 23, 1967

The New Jersey Americans (today the New Jersey Nets), a new ABA franchise sold to Arthur Brown, played its first game.

October 23, 1975

Bill Willoughby made his debut for the Atlanta Hawks, becoming the youngest player in league history at 18 years, five months and three days old.

October 23, 1987

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated Tracer Milan of Italy 123-111 in the opening game of the first McDonald’s Championship, held at the Milwaukee Arena. The Bucks defeated the Soviet National Team 127-100 in the championship game of the tournament, sponsored by the NBA and FIBA.

October 23, 1993

In the finals of the sixth McDonald’s Championship, held at the Olympiahalle in Munich, Germany, the Phoenix Suns defeated Italian League champion Buckler Bologna 112-90, as Charles Barkley led all scorers with 28 points. Barkley was awarded the Drazen Petrovic Trophy as MVP of the tournament, after scoring 52 points in two games.

October 23, 2012

The NBA announces that the Center position will be removed from the All-Star ballot in favor of three “undefined” frontcourt players.

October 23, 2019

Guard Kyrie Irving scores 50 points in his debut game with the Brooklyn Nets, setting a new record for most points scored in a debut with a new team. Despite his efforts, though, the Nets would lose in overtime to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 127-126.

October 24, 1959

Wilt Chamberlain played in his first NBA game with the Philadelphia Warriors, beginning a record streak of 1,045 consecutive games–his entire career–without a disqualification. The record was later broken by Moses Malone of Atlanta on April 19, 1991, in his 1,046th game without disqualification.

October 24, 2019

Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter checks into the game with 6 minutes, 52 seconds left against the Detroit Pistons. In doing so, he became the only NBA player to play in 22 seasons.

October 24, 1993

Before a sellout crowd of 20,808 at the Mexico City Sports Palace, the New York Knicks defeated the Houston Rockets 103-93 in a preseason matchup, led by 20 points each from Patrick Ewing and Charles Smith.

October 25, 1985

Karl Malone made his debut for the Utah Jazz at home against Houston. The Rockets won 112-108.

October 25, 2013

Eight-time All-Star and Hall of Famer Bill Sharman dies at the age of 87.

October 25, 1999

The Portland Trail Blazers are named as one of only five companies across the nation to receive the Points of Light Foundation 1999 Award for Excellence in Corporate Community Service. The Blazers are the only professional sports team ever to be recognized and the first corporation to receive the award in the state of Oregon. The award honors companies which have demonstrated exceptional commitment to community service and which have very strong employee volunteer programs that target serious social problems. The other award winners are the Glaxo Wellcome Inc., Research Triangle Park, NC; LensCrafters, Cincinnati, OH; NEC Electronics Inc., Santa Clara, CA; and United Airlines, Elk Grove Township, IL.

October 25, 2000

The NBA announced that as a result of an arbitrator’s ruling that the Minnesota Timberwolves, forward Joe Smith and his agent entered into a secret agreement in violation of the NBA’s salary cap rules, NBA Commissioner David J. Stern directed the forfeiture of Minnesota’s next five first-round draft picks, fined the team $3.5 million and voided all contracts between Smith and the Timberwolves. On December 8, the NBA restored Minnesota’s first round draft pick in 2003.

October 25, 2012

Commissioner David Stern formally announces his intention to retire on February 1, 2014. The date will mark exactly 30 years since Stern took over the position in 1984.

October 26, 1976

The Indiana Pacers won their first NBA game with a 120-90 home victory over Seattle. The Pacers entered the league from the ABA, along with the San Antonio Spurs, Denver Nuggets and New York Nets.

October 26, 1984

Charles Barkley made his debut for the Philadelphia 76ers at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 76ers won 111-101.

October 26, 1984

John Stockton made his debut for the Utah Jazz at Seattle. The SuperSonics won 102-94.

October 26, 1984

Michael Jordan made his debut for the Chicago Bulls at home against the Washington Bullets. The Bulls won 109-93.

October 26, 1985

Patrick Ewing made his debut for the New York Knicks at home against Philadelphia. The 76ers won 99-89.

October 27, 1956

Tom Heinsohn made his debut for the Boston Celtics at the New York Knicks. The Celtics won 115-112.

October 27, 1984

Hakeem Olajuwon made his debut for the Houston Rockets at the Dallas Mavericks. The Rockets won 122-111.

October 27, 1992

The Houston Rockets defeated the Dallas Mavericks 104-102 in a preseason game held in Mexico City, before a crowd of 19,527 at the Mexico City Sports Palace. It was the first NBA game ever played in Latin America.

October 28, 1967

Walt Frazier made his debut for the New York Knicks vs. Detroit. The Pistons won 111-98.

October 28, 1973

Seven-foot center Elmore Smith of the Los Angeles Lakers blocked an NBA-record 17 shots in the Lakers’ 111-98 home victory over Portland.

October 28, 1983

Clyde Drexler made his debut for the Portland Trail Blazers against the San Diego Clippers. Portland won 117-93.

October 28, 1998

The NBA announced that it has canceled all games through November 30 and indefinitely postponed the entire 1998-99 season because of the stalled collective bargaining negotiations with the National Basketball Players Association.

October 28, 1999

Jayson Williams of the New Jersey Nets donates over $2 million to his alma mater, St. John’s, in the name of his former college coach, Lou Carnesecca. Although the exact amount was not revealed, it was believed to be in the neighborhood of the $2.5 million donation that Portland Trail Blazers guard Steve Smith made to his alma mater, Michigan State, a few years ago. The amount was the largest donation ever to St. John’s by a professional athlete. Williams said that he wanted to do something to honor Carnesecca, who he looked to as a mentor and a role model.

October 28, 2006

Legendary Boston Celtics coach, general manager and president Red Auerbach dies of a heart attack at the age of 89.

October 28, 2016

Russell Westbrook scores 51 points in an 113-11- win over the Phoenix Suns.

October 29, 2018

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors sets an NBA single-game record with 14 made 3-pointers in a 149-124 win over the Chicago Bulls. Thompson broke the mark set by Warriors teammate Stephen Curry (13) in a win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Nov. 7, 2016.

October 29, 1961

Oscar Robertson handed out a franchise-record 22 assists during Cincinnati’s 139-132 win over visiting Syracuse. The “Big O” went on to average a triple-double (30.8 ppg, 12.5 rpg and 11.4 apg) for the Royals during the 1961-62 season, becoming the first NBA player to average double figures in assists.

October 29, 1977

Boston Celtic standout John Havlicek became the second player in NBA history to connect on 10,000 career field goals, reaching the milestone in a 103-98 loss at Cleveland.

October 29, 1982

Dominique Wilkins made his debut for the Atlanta Hawks at Detroit. The Pistons won 94-86.

October 29, 1982

James Worthy made his debut for the Los Angeles Lakers against Golden State. The Warriors won 132-117.

October 29, 1994

On the second day of the two-day “NBA Challenge” in Mexico City, a sellout crowd of 21,268 at the Palacio de los Deportes (Sports Palace) watched Seattle defeat San Antonio 124-95 in the championship game. Shawn Kemp led Seattle with 29 points and 10 rebounds. In the third place game, Houston defeated the LA Clippers, 111-103.

October 29, 1996

In conjunction with the NBA’s 50th anniversary celebration, the list of The 50 Greatest Players in NBA History was announced. It included: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Nate Archibald, Paul Arizin, Charles Barkley, Rick Barry, Elgin Baylor, Dave Bing, Larry Bird, Wilt Chamberlain, Bob Cousy, Dave Cowens, Billy Cunningham, Dave DeBusschere, Clyde Drexler, Julius Erving, Patrick Ewing, Walt Frazier, George Gervin, Hal Greer, John Havlicek, Elvin Hayes, Earvin Johnson, Sam Jones, Michael Jordan, Jerry Lucas, Karl Malone, Moses Malone, Pete Maravich, Kevin McHale, George Mikan, Earl Monroe, Shaquille O’Neal, Hakeem Olajuwon, Robert Parish, Bob Pettit, Scottie Pippen, Willis Reed, Oscar Robertson, David Robinson, Bill Russell, Dolph Schayes, Bill Sharman, John Stockton, Isiah Thomas, Nate Thurmond, Wes Unseld, Bill Walton, Jerry West, Lenny Wilkens, and James Worthy

October 29, 2001

The now-defunct Fayetteville Patriots won the top selection in the NBDL’s Inaugural Draft Lottery.

October 29, 2003

LeBron James made his NBA debut against the Sacrament Kings on the road, tallying 25 points, nine assists and six rebounds in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 106-92 loss.

October 29, 2010

Boston Celtics point guard Rajon Rondo records one of the most impressive triple-doubles in franchise history with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 24 assists in a 105-101 win over the New York Knicks. The 24 assists were the most in a game since 1996.

October 30, 1953

Red Holzman made his NBA coaching debut for the Milwaukee Hawks at home against the Minneapolis Lakers. The Hawks won 69-59. This game also marked the debut of Minneapolis’ Clyde Lovellette.

October 30, 1954

Bob Pettit made his debut for the Milwaukee Hawks at home against Ft. Wayne. The Pistons won 91-72.

October 30, 1954

Frank Ramsey made his debut for the Boston Celtics at Rochester. The Royals won 98-95.

October 30, 1954

The NBA adopted the use of the 24-second clock (the brainchild of Danny Biasone, owner of the Syracuse Nationals) and a limit of six team fouls per quarter, in an attempt to speed up play and eliminate stalling and deliberate fouls.

October 30, 1980

The NBA announced its 35th Anniversary All-Time Team–Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Elgin Baylor, Wilt Chamberlain, Bob Cousy, Julius Erving, John Havlicek, George Mikan, Bob Pettit, Oscar Robertson, Bill Russell and Jerry West. Russell was voted the greatest player of all time, Red Auerbach of the Celtics the greatest coach and the 1966-67 Philadelphia 76ers the greatest team ever.

October 30, 1981

Chuck Daly made his NBA coaching debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia. The 76ers won 128-104.

October 30, 1981

Isiah Thomas made his debut for the Detroit Pistons at home against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pistons won 118-113.

October 30, 1981

Pat Riley made his NBA coaching debut for the Los Angeles Lakers at home against Houston. The Rockets won 113-112 in double-overtime.

October 30, 1993

In the first preseason game between two NBA teams ever played in Europe, the Orlando Magic, behind 14 fourth-quarter points from Dennis Scott, defeated the Atlanta Hawks 120-95 before a sold-out crowd of 9,483 at Wembley Arena in the opening of the two-game NBA London Games series.

October 30, 1996

The WNBA announced the cities of the eight teams that would compete in the WNBA’s inaugural season — Charlotte, Cleveland, Houston and New York in the Eastern Conference and Los Angeles, Phoenix, Sacramento and Utah in the Western Conference.

October 30, 2001

John Stockton stepped onto the floor with the Jazz on Opening Night, beginning his 18th season with the same team, establishing the longest tenure with one organization. Stockton had been tied with Hakeem Olajuwon, whose 17 consecutive seasons with the Houston Rockets ended when he joined the Toronto Raptors during the offseason.

October 30, 2002

On what Mayor Ray Nagin proclaimed as “Teal Day” in the city of New Orleans, the NBA returned to the Big Easy tonight as the Hornets defeated the Utah Jazz 100-75.

October 31, 1950

Earl Lloyd became the first black player to compete in the NBA, playing for the Washington Capitols in a 78-70 road loss to the Rochester Royals.

October 31, 1969

The Seattle SuperSonics defeated the Cincinnati Royals 129-121, giving Lenny Wilkens, the NBA’s all-time winningest coach, his first coaching victory.

October 31, 2015

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors scores 53 points in a 134-120 win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

October 31, 2018

Derrick Rose of the Minnesota Timberwolves career-high 50 points in a 128-125 win over the Utah Jazz.