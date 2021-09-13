This Date in the NBA: September

Key dates in NBA history:

September 1, 1963

Walter Kennedy began his tenure as the commissioner of the NBA, succeeding Maurice Podoloff.

September 2, 1948

Nate “Tiny” Archibald was born in New York City.

September 3, 2008

Oklahoma City team officials unveil the team’s new name and logo. The former Seattle SuperSonics franchise is now known as the Oklahoma City Thunder.

September 5, 1979

Ann Meyers of UCLA signed a contract with the Indiana Pacers. Although Meyers did not make the team, she became the first woman given a tryout by an NBA team, and she worked with the team through training camp.

September 5 , 2003

Charlotte Bobcats owner Robert L. Johnson announces that Michael Jordan will not become an investor nor front office employee of the Charlotte Bobcats.

September 8, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 112-102 victory over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday in Game 3 gave LeBron James 162 individual playoffs wins in his carer, surpassing Derek Fisher for the most in NBA history.

September 10, 1948

Bob Lanier was born in Buffalo, New York.

September 12, 1984

The Chicago Bulls signed their No. 1 draft pick, Michael Jordan.

September 12, 2010

Kevin Durant‘s 28 points led Team USA basketball to a gold medal-clinching 81-64 victory over Turkey in the FIBA World Championships. Lamar Odom became first player to win the NBA championship and the FIBA World championship in same year.

September 13, 2015

Hall of Famer Moses Malone, a 12-time All-Star, dies at the age of 60.

September 15, 2020

The Denver Nuggets defeat the LA Clippers 104-89 in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. In doing so, Denver became the first team in NBA history to rally from a 3-1 series deficit twice in the same postseason. The team beat Utah in Game 7 in the first round.

September 16, 1934

Elgin Baylor was born in Washington, D.C.

September 16, 2020

LeBron James is named to the All-NBA first team, the 16th time he was named to an All-NBA team in his career. In doing so, James moved past NBA legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant for the most All-NBA selections in a career.

September 17, 1999

The NBA Board of Governors approved several playing rules modifications for the 1999-2000 season. The modifications had been recommended by a special committee of current and former players, general managers, coaches and other basketball experts last June and were tested in several NBA summer leagues.

They are: A defender may not make contact with his hands and/or forearms on an offensive player except below the free throw line extended; A five-second rule that mandates that a player must either shoot, pass or pick up his dribble within five seconds if he begins dribbling the ball with his back toward the basket below the free throw line extended; The 24-second shot clock will be re-set to 14 seconds if the violations listed below occur with less than 14 seconds remaining on the 24-second clock, and will remain unchanged if the violation occurs with 14 or more seconds remaining on the 24-second clock: 1. A personal foul that does not result in free throw attempts. 2. Kicking the ball or blocking the ball with any part of the leg. 3. Punching the ball with a fist. 4. An illegal defense violation that does not result in free throw attempts; No illegal defense guidelines will apply to a player who is defending an offensive player who is positioned on the strong side of the court.

September 17, 2011

Ron Artest, the player at the center of the infamous “Malice at the Palace”, legally changes his name to Metta World Peace.

September 20, 1917

Arnold “Red” Auerbach was born in Brooklyn, New York.

September 21, 1991

USA Basketball announced the “Dream Team” for the 1992 Olympics. Charles Barkley, Larry Bird, Patrick Ewing, Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Karl Malone, Chris Mullin, Scottie Pippen, David Robinson, and John Stockton were named. Christian Laettner and Clyde Drexler were named to the team on May 12, 1992.

September 24, 1985

The Chinese national basketball team arrived in New York to begin a month of training and practice with NBA personnel, as part of the cultural and educational agreements between China and the United States.

September 25, 2001

Michael Jordan announces that he is coming out of retirement for the second time and returning to play in the NBA with the Washington Wizards.

September 24, 1998

The NBA announced that the opening of training camps for the 1998-99 season have been postponed indefinitely because of the stalled collective bargaining negotiations with the National Basketball Players Association. Training camps were scheduled to open on October 5.

September 25, 2015

Three-time All-Star Bill Bridges dies at the age of 76.

September 26, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals to clinch their first Finals berth in 10 years. It was also the Lakers’ 32nd Finals appearance — the most in NBA history — and the 10-year gap between Finals appearances was the longest drought in team history.

September 27, 2015

The Miami Heat defeat the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals to clinch a spot in The Finals. One day earlier, the Los Angeles Lakers clinched their Finals berth, making the 2020 Finals the first NBA championship series featuring two teams that missed the playoffs the previous season (2018-19).

September 28, 1983

The NBA and the Players’ Association established a landmark program in sports to battle drug abuse, providing treatment and rehabilitation that also mandated expulsion of repeat offenders and players convicted of using or selling drugs.

September 28, 2002

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame formally opens its new 80,000 square-foot, $103 million building.

September 30, 2000

The USA Olympic Men’s Basketball Team captured its 12th gold medal in 14 Olympic basketball competitions with an 85-75 victory over France in the gold medal game in Sydney, Australia. The U.S. team, comprised of NBA players, had a close call in the semifinals, defeating Lithuania 85-83 in the semifinals when a three-point attempt by Sarunas Jasikevicius of Lithuania missed at the buzzer.