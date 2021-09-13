This Date in the NBA: November

Key dates in NBA history:

November 1, 1946

The New York Knicks defeated the Toronto Huskies 68-66 in the first NBA game, which was played in Toronto. Any fan taller than Toronto’s 6-8 center George Nostrand got in free.

November 1, 1949

Dick McGuire made his debut for the New York Knicks at the Chicago Stags. The Knicks won in overtime 89-87.

November 1, 1949

Ed Macauley made his debut for the St. Louis Bombers against the Tri-City Blackhawks. The Bombers won 72-51.

November 1, 1950

Bill Sharman made his debut for the Washington Capitols at home against the Indianapolis Olympians. The Capitols won 100-84.

November 1, 1950

Bob Cousy made his debut for the Boston Celtics at Ft. Wayne. The Pistons won 107-84.

November 1, 1996

Fifty years to the day that the first NBA game was played in Toronto between teams from New York and Toronto, the New York Knicks defeated the Toronto Raptors 107-99.

November 1, 2000

Pat Riley became only the second coach in NBA history to amass 1,000 regular season victories when the Miami Heat opened the season with a 105-79 victory over the Orlando Magic. Riley joined Lenny Wilkens as the only two coaches to achieve the mark.

November 1, 2001

With the No. 1 selection in the inaugural NBDL Draft, the Fayetteville Patriots selected Chris Andersen, a 6-10 power forward from Blinn (Texas) Community College.

November 2, 1946

Red Auerbach made his professional coaching debut for the Washington Capitols in a 50-33 road win over the Detroit Falcons.

November 2, 1949

Slater Martin and Vern Mikkelsen made their debuts for the Minneapolis Lakers at the Philadelphia Warriors. The Lakers won 81-69.

November 2, 1990

The Golden State Warriors registered a 162-158 win over the Denver Nuggets at McNichols Arena, with the 320 points setting an NBA record for the most points scored by two teams in a non-overtime game.

November 2, 1990

The Phoenix Suns defeated the Utah Jazz 119-96 at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Japan in the first regular season game played outside North America by any major professional sports league. The teams also met the next night in Tokyo, with the Jazz winning 102-101.

November 2, 1996

The Heat’s Pat Riley became the eighth coach to win 800 games in Miami’s 97-95 win at Indiana. Riley accomplished this feat two weeks shy of his 15th coaching anniversary — quicker than any coach in NBA history.

November 2, 1999

NBA.com tipped off the 1999-2000 season at 7 p.m. (ET) with a seven-hour, live simulcast of the debut of NBA.com TV, the league’s new 24-hour television network. NBA.com also offered for the first time free Japanese-language audio broadcasts of the 1999 NBA Japan Games, featuring the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Sacramento Kings in two regular season games at the Tokyo Dome, November 6 and 7. Produced at NBA Entertainment’s facility in Secaucus, N.J., NBA.com TV combines real-time statistics, scores, and news from NBA.com with live studio-based programming, real-time “look-ins” of NBA games, game highlights, vintage NBA games, NBA videos and special programming from the award-winning archives of NBA

November 2, 1999

Los Angeles Clippers’ rookie forward Lamar Odom scored 30 points in his NBA debut, a 104-92 loss to Seattle.

November 2, 2005

Los Angeles Lakers center Andrew Bynum becomes the youngest player ever to play in a regular season NBA game at 18 years, six days, breaking Jermaine O’Neal’s 10-year old record by 46 days.

November 2, 2013

Four-time NBA All-Star Walt Bellamy , a Hall of Famer, dies at the age of 74.

November 3, 1948

The Washington Capitols beat the Philadelphia Warriors 77-70, to win the first of 15 consecutive games to start the season, the best start in NBA history. The mark stood for 45 years before it was tied by the 1993-94 Houston Rockets.

November 3, 1951

Neil Johnston made his debut for the Philadelphia Warriors at home against the Ft. Wayne Pistons. The Warriors won 70-69.

November 3, 1956

Cliff Hagan made his debut for the St. Louis Hawks at home against Syracuse. The Nationals won 75-73.

November 3, 1962

Wilt Chamberlain of the San Francisco Warriors scored 72 points at the Los Angeles Lakers, the fourth-highest point total in NBA history.

November 3, 1982

Randy Smith played in his 845th consecutive game, passing Johnny “Red” Kerr as the NBA’s All-time Iron Man. Smith would go on to play in 906 consecutive games, a streak which concluded on March 13, 1983. A.C. Green of the Dallas Mavericks broke Smith’s record when he played in his 907th consecutive game on November 20, 1997.

November 3, 1989

Nineteen years after their inaugural home game, the Portland Trail Blazers retired Bill Walton’s jersey number 32.

November 3, 1989

Sarunas Marciulionis and Alexander Volkov became the first players from the Soviet Union to participate in a regular season NBA game. Marciulionis scored 19 points as Golden State lost to Phoenix 136-106, and Volkov was held scoreless as Atlanta lost to Indiana 126-103.

November 3, 1989

The Minnesota Timberwolves opened their first season in the NBA by dropping a 106-94 decision to the host Seattle SuperSonics.

November 3, 1990

Atlanta’s Moses Malone set an NBA record for free throws made in a career by hitting 7-of-9 from the line in a 121-120 win over Indiana at the Omni. Those seven successful FT attempts allowed Malone to pass Oscar Robertson–who previously held the record with 7,694 –on the all-time list. Moses Malone was surpassed on March 24, 2001, when Karl Malone of the Utah Jazz connected on his 8,532nd free throw in a game against the Washington Wizards.

November 3, 1995

With a 105-91 victory over Charlotte, Chicago won their first of an NBA record 72 games in one season and their first of an NBA record 37 home games won at the start of a season.

November 3, 1995

The NBA’s two Canadian expansion teams, the Toronto Raptors and Vancouver Grizzlies, both make successful NBA debuts with victories in their first regular-season games. In front of more than 33,000 fans at SkyDome, the Raptors defeated New Jersey 94-79. The Grizzlies won their opener on the road, defeating Portland 92-80 at the Blazers’ new home, the Rose Garden.

November 3, 1995

In a major trade just before the start of the 1995-96 season, Charlotte sent center Alonzo Mourning, guard Pete Myers and forward-center LeRon Ellis to Miami in exchange for swingman Glen Rice, point guard Khalid Reeves, center Matt Geiger and a 1996 first round draft pick.

November 3, 1999

The Boston Celtics hold a special evening on opening night vs. the Washington Wizards, in honor of Red Auerbach, who had a hand in each of the team’s 16 NBA championships. At halftime, legendary Celtics Bill Russell and Tom Heinsohn assist Auerbach in the raising of a banner commemorating his 50th season. This evening’s game, along with all other home games, will feature video highlights, dedications and vignettes sharing memories and special events from Auerbach’s legendary career.

November 3, 1999

The Los Angeles Lakers debut in their new home, Staples Center, by hosting the Vancouver Grizzlies. Magic Johnson and Chick Hearn co-hosted a ceremony unveiling the Lakers’ retired jerseys and championship banners in their new building.

November 3, 2001

The NBDL announced the 2001-02 Supplemental Draft selections. The Roanoke Dazzle selected 7-foot center Lorenzo Coleman from Tennessee Tech with the No. 1 overall selection.

November 3, 2001

Steve Smith of the San Antonio Spurs, playing in his first game against his former Portland Trail Blazers teammates, tied an NBA record for most 3-point field goals in a game without a miss, as he went 8-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 36 points in a 106-90 triumph.

November 4, 1950

Paul Arizin made his debut for the Philadelphia Warriors at home against the Boston Celtics. The Warriors won 77-68.

November 4, 1960

Philadelphia’s Wilt Chamberlain set an NBA record for the most free throw attempts in a game with none made when he missed all 10 of his tries against Detroit. Chamberlain’s dubious record last more than 40 years before another dominant center, Shaquille O’Neal of the Los Angeles Lakers, broke it by missing all 11 free throw attempts against Seattle on December 8, 2000.

November 4, 1961

Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors began a streak of 65 consecutive games of scoring 30 or more points. The second-longest such streak in NBA history — only 31 games — was set by Chamberlain the next season.

November 4, 1965

Johnny Kerr played in the last of his 844 consecutive games spanning 12 seasons, then an NBA record, as his Baltimore Bullets lost 108-107 at New York.

November 4, 1987

The Blazers honor Maurice Lucas by retiring his uniform number (#20).

November 4, 1988

In front of 23,388 fans at the sold-out Charlotte Coliseum, the Charlotte Hornets, playing their first NBA game, were defeated by the Cleveland Cavaliers, 133-93.

November 4, 1989

The Orlando Magic opened their inaugural season in the NBA with a 111-106 loss to the New Jersey Nets at Orlando Arena.

November 4, 1989

David Robinson made his debut for the San Antonio Spurs against the Los Angeles Lakers. San Antonio won 106-98. Robinson’s NBA debut was delayed two years because of his military commitment.

November 4, 1993

NBA Vice President, Operations Rod Thorn announced that veteran referee Darell Garretson would relinquish his on-court officiating duties at the conclusion of the 1993-94 season, his 27th in the NBA. Starting with the 1994-95 season, Garretson became the NBA’s Director of Officiating.

November 4, 1993

The NBA Board of Governors voted to grant the league’s 28th franchise to a Toronto group headed by John Bitove, Jr. The Raptors began play in the 1995-96 season.

November 4, 1994

After having spent the previous 28 seasons in Chicago Stadium, the Bulls successfully opened their new arena across the street, the United Center, with an 89-83 opening night win over Charlotte in front of 22,313 fans. Scottie Pippen’s game-high 22 points helped lead the Bulls to victory.

November 4, 1994

Clyde Drexler scored a game-high 26 points and Buck Williams pulled down 14 rebounds to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 121-100 victory over the LA Clippers, in a game played before a sold-out crowd of 14,239 at the Yokohama Arena in Yokohama, Japan. The game marked the third time in five years that the NBA tipped off the regular season in Japan.

November 4, 1996

With four assists during Houston’s 75-72 win over Utah, Charles Barkley became the fourth player in NBA history to reach 20,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 3,500 assists for his career.

November 4, 1997

Washington’s Rod Strickland dished the 5,000th assist of his career in the Wizards’ 120-96 win over Denver.

November 4, 1997

Milwaukee ended Orlando’s NBA-record streak of 316 straight games with at least one three-pointer in a 110-76 win for the Bucks.

November 4, 1999

The Atlanta Hawks break the seal on the new Philips Arena by hosting the Milwaukee Bucks. Recording artist Montel Jordan sang the national anthem.

November 4, 2005

The Utah Jazz’s Jerry Sloan passed Bill Fitch for fifth on the NBA’s all-time win list (945) at the Oracle Arena beating the Golden State Warriors 91-85.

November 5, 1946

Chuck Connors of the Boston Celtics shattered the first backboard in NBA history during the warm-up before a Celtics game. Connors went on to shatter desperadoes in the television show “The Rifleman.”

November 5, 1955

Jack Twyman made his debut for the Rochester Royals at home against New York. The Knicks won 100-98 in overtime.

November 5, 1971

Los Angeles Lakers forward Elgin Baylor, plagued by injury, retired after a 14-year, 846-game career that included 23,149 points. Five years later, he was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

November 5, 1982

With a 99-91 loss to the New Jersey Nets, the Cleveland Cavaliers set an NBA record for consecutive games lost (over two seasons) with 24.

November 5, 1988

The visiting Los Angeles Clippers spoiled the debut of NBA basketball in the state of Florida with a 111-91 win over the Miami Heat at the Miami Arena.

November 5, 1993

San Antonio, playing its first regular season game at the new Alamodome, established an NBA record for opening night attendance by drawing 36,523 fans. The Spurs sent the crowd home happy with a 91-85 win over Golden State, led by David Robinson’s game-high 32 points.

November 5, 1993

The Houston Rockets beat the New Jersey Nets 110-88 to begin their 15-game start of season winning streak, tying the 1948 Washington Capitols for the best start in NBA history.

November 6, 1971

The Los Angeles Lakers won the first of what would turn out to be an NBA-record 16 consecutive road games, beating Golden State 105-89.

November 6, 1992

In a 106-94 loss to New York at the Omni, Atlanta’s Dominique Wilkins became the 17th player in NBA history to score 20,000 points, after hitting for 30 against the Knicks.

November 6, 1992

Robert Parish scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to help the host Boston Celtics to a 113-92 win over Minnesota, becoming only the second player in NBA history to play in the league for 17 seasons (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played 20). Parish now holds the record with 21 having passed Abdul-Jabbar in the 1996-97.

November 6, 1992

Two years after becoming the first major professional sports league to play regular season games outside of North America, the NBA returned to Japan for a pair of games to open the 1992-93 season. Shawn Kemp’s 29 points and 20 rebounds led Seattle to a 111-94 win over Houston before a sellout crowd of 15,640 at Yokohama Arena. The SuperSonics completed a Far East sweep the next evening with an 89-85 win.

November 6, 1992

Milwaukee celebrated its 25th Anniversary with a 86-81 win at Detroit.

November 6, 1999

The Conseco Fieldhouse, the new home of the Indiana Pacers, took its bows when the Pacers hosted the Boston Celtics. Hall of Famer and Indiana basketball legend John Wooden served as the honorary scorer, NBC broadcaster Bob Costas handled player introductions and Crystal Gayle performed the national anthem. At halftime, the Pacers paid tribute to the state of Indiana’s 50 greatest basketball legends. The Pacers sent their fans home happy with a 115-108 victory.

November 6, 1999

For the fifth time this decade, the NBA staged regular season games in Japan when the Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings play two games at the Tokyo Dome on November 6 and November 7 in the NBA Japan Games. Sacramento won the first game by a 100-95 score and Minnesota came back to take the second game 114-101.

November 6, 2007

“Only” 14,908 tickets are sold to see the the Kings host the Seattle SuperSonics, ending a streak of 354 sellouts at Arco Arena. The streak began in 1999.

November 7, 1986

The Philadelphia 76ers retired uniform #24 in honor of forward Bobby Jones.

November 7, 1991

Earvin “Magic” Johnson retired from the NBA after disclosing that he had tested positive for the HIV virus. Johnson, who helped lead the Lakers to five NBA titles in his 12 seasons with the team, retired as the league’s all-time leader in career assists with 9,921. The assist mark was later surpassed by Utah’s John Stockton. Johnson returned as an active player for 32 games during the 1995-96 season.

November 7, 1992

With five assists in Detroit’s 89-87 road win at Indiana, Isiah Thomas became only the third guard in NBA history (along with Magic Johnson and Oscar Robertson) to pass the 8,000 career assist mark. Utah’s John Stockton joined this exclusive club on February 23, 1993 with seven assists during a loss to Houston.

November 7, 1992

The Suns celebrated their 30th Anniversary season by moving into the America West Arena.

November 7, 1996

The NBA named Joe Dumars of the Detroit Pistons the recipient of the first-ever NBA Sportsmanship Award. The NBA Sportsmanship Award is a major award that is presented annually to an NBA player who best represents the classic ideals of sportsmanship on the court.

November 7, 1997

Sacramento’s streak of sellouts ended at 497, which had been the longest streak in the league.

November 7, 2008

Jerry Sloan becomes the first coach in NBA history to record 1,000 wins with the same club, as the Utah Jazz win 104-97 over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

November 8, 1978

The Philadelphia 76ers and the New Jersey Nets began a game where the final 17:50 of the contest was replayed on March 23, 1979, due to a protest being upheld. Harvey Catchings and Ralph Simpson played for the 76ers and Eric Money and Al Skinner played for the Nets when the game began, but were traded to the opposing teams by the time the game was resumed. It’s the only time in the history of professional sports that any player played for both teams in the same game.

November 8, 1992

After losing 43 consecutive road games against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Sacramento Kings finally snapped the streak with a 124-114 victory behind 29 points from Mitch Richmond. The Kings had last won at the Great Western Forum on October 20, 1974, when they were based in Kansas City-Omaha.

November 8, 1994

Cleveland became the second NBA team to open a new arena during the 1994-95 season, as 20,562 fans filed into the Gund Arena to watch the defending NBA Champion Houston Rockets shade the Cavaliers 100-98.

November 8, 1994

Detroit’s Joe Dumars tied the NBA record (held by Brian Shaw) for most three-point field goals in a single game by hitting 10-of-18 attempts from behind the arc and finishing with a game-high 40 points in the Pistons’ 126-112 win over visiting Minnesota. Dennis Scott of the Orlando Magic set a new NBA record when he made 11 3-pointers against Atlanta on April 18, 1996.

November 8, 1999

The Philadelphia 76ers paid tribute to the recently deceased Wilt Chamberlain when they hosted the Seattle SuperSonics. The 76ers observed a moment of silence in Wilt’s memory, showed a video highlight from Wilt’s 100-point game in 1962 and enlisted Teddy Pendergrass to perform the national anthem.

November 9, 1946

George Mikan made his professional basketball debut for the Chicago American Gears in a 66-61 loss at the Oshkosh All-Stars in a National Basketball League game.

November 9, 1975

Mendy Rudolph ended his 23-year career as a referee in the NBA, in which he officiated more games (2,113) than any man in league history at the time. Earl Strom later broke Rudolph’s record and officiated over 2,400 games in his 30-year career.

November 9, 1983

David Stern was named to succeed Larry O’Brien, who resigned after 8 1/2 years, as NBA Commissioner. Stern officially took over on February 1, 1984.

November 9, 1989

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Seattle SuperSonics 155-154 in five overtime periods, matching the second-longest game in NBA history (Syracuse-Anderson on November 24, 1949). The Bucks-Sonics game was the longest game since the advent of the 24-second shot clock in 1954. Seattle’s Dale Ellis set an NBA record by playing 69 of the 73 minutes.

November 9, 1993

Minnesota’s Micheal Williams had his record-setting NBA consecutive free throw streak end at 97 in a game at San Antonio, when he misfired on a second-quarter attempt. Williams’ mark of 97 eclipsed Calvin Murphy’s previous consecutive free throw record of 78, set during the 1980-81 season. Denver’s Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf moved into second place on the all-time consecutive FT streak list with 81, with his streak ending on November 16, 1993 against San Antonio.

November 9, 1995

The Chicago Bulls defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-88, to earn the first of an NBA-record 33 road victories in one season.

November 9, 1997

New York’s Buck Williams played in his 1,270th game, tying him with John Havlicek for fifth on the all-time list.

November 9, 2007

Two Chinese giants meet in the NBA for the first time. Yao Ming and the Houston Rockets emerge triumphant, vanquishing Yi Jianlian and the Milwaukee Bucks, 104-88. An estimated 150-250 million Chinese fans watch the live television broadcast.

November 10, 1964

Detroit Pistons’ player-coach Dave DeBusschere recorded his first coaching victory, 119-117 against Baltimore in Philadelphia. At age 24, DeBusschere was the youngest coach in NBA history.

November 10, 1989

The Associated Press named NBA Commissioner David J. Stem the Sports Executive of the Decade for the 1980s. The AP’s NBA award winners were: Team of the Decade (Los Angeles Lakers), Coach of the Decade (Pat Riley) and Player of the Decade (Magic Johnson).

November 10, 1989

The Minnesota Timberwolves captured their first NBA victory with a 125-118 overtime triumph over Philadelphia at the Target Center.

November 10, 1990

The host Phoenix Suns routed the Denver Nuggets 173-143 to tie a record held by the 1959 Boston Celtics for the most points scored in a non-overtime game. The Suns had 107 points in the first half, breaking the mark of 90 set by the Nuggets three days earlier in a 161-153 loss to San Antonio. Suns Coach Cotton Fitzsimmons also picked up his 700th career coaching victory, becoming only the seventh coach in the history of the league to reach that mark.

November 10, 2012

Mike Brown is fired as head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers after a disappointing 1-4 start to the season. It is the soonest into a season a coach is relieved of duty since the NBA-ABA merger.

November 11, 1980

Billy Knight of the Indiana Pacers scored a team-record 52 points at San Antonio to lead the Pacers to a 119-113 victory. Reggie Miller broke the record by scoring 57 points in a 134-122 win over Charlotte on November 28, 1992.

November 11, 1992

Shaquille O’Neal made his NBA debut for the Orlando Magic against Miami. Orlando won 110-100. He tallied 12 points, 18 rebounds and three blocks.

November 11, 1993

New Jersey retired the #3 jersey worn by the late Drazen Petrovic prior to a game at the Meadowlands Arena with Indiana. Petrovic was killed in an auto accident in Germany on June 7,1993. On hand for the ceremony were NBA Commissioner David J. Stern, Petrovic’s former Croatian teammates Dino Radja and Stojko Vrankovic, his father Jole, mother Biserka and brother Aleksander.

November 11, 1993

The NBA Board of Governors voted to adopt a modified NBA Draft Lottery system that increased the chances of the teams with the worst records in the league of winning one of the first three picks in the NBA Draft.

November 11, 1995

Houston’s Hakeem Olajuwon scores 21 points in the Rockets’ 119-97 victory over visiting Minnesota, becoming the ninth NBA player to collect 20,000 points and 10,000 rebounds in a career.

November 11, 1996

New York’s Patrick Ewing became the 23rd player in NBA history to reach 20,000 points, scoring 24 in the Knicks’ 92-88 win at Orlando.

November 11, 2006

Michael Redd of the Milwaukee Bucks scores 57 points in a 113-111 loss to the Utah Jazz.

November 11, 2014

Dirk Nowitzki becomes the top international scorer in NBA history and moves past Hakeem Olajuwon into 9th on the all-time scoring list. Nowitzki scores 23 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ win over the Sacramento Kings.

November 12, 1980

Denver Nuggets center Dan Issel hit a fourth quarter layup during a 118-111 loss at New Jersey, lifting his career point total to 20,000 as he became the 12th man in pro basketball history to reach that plateau.

November 12, 1994

NBA All-Star balloting extended beyond the United States for the first time, as ballots were made available to fans at Foot Locker stores in Mexico, Puerto Rico, Canada and Australia.

November 12, 2010

Kevin Love notched 31 points and 31 rebounds against the New York Knicks, becoming first player since Charles Barkley (1996) to pull down 30 rebounds in a game. He also set a Timberwolves record and became 19th player in NBA history to record a 30-30 game.

November 13, 1964

St. Louis Hawks forward Bob Pettit became the first NBA player to score 20,000 points.

November 13, 1977

Boston Celtics great John Havlicek scored 14 points in a 127-119 OT victory at Milwaukee to raise his career total to 25,202 points and pass Jerry West into what was then third place on the NBA all-time scoring list.

November 13, 1979

While playing center for Philadelphia, Darryl Dawkins shattered a backboard with a slam-dunk during the Sixers’ 110-103 loss at Kansas City.

November 13, 1990

Magic Johnson of the Los Angeles Lakers became only the second guard in NBA history to reach the 9,000 career assist mark (joining Oscar Robertson) in a 112-111 loss to Phoenix at the Great Western Forum. Utah’s John Stockton later surpassed both players in career assists.

November 13, 1998

William “Red” Holzman, who coached the New York Knicks to their only two NBA titles in 1970 and 1973, died at age 78.

November 13, 1999

The Cleveland Cavaliers honor former All-Star point guard Mark Price by retiring his #25 jersey at a special ceremony that takes place at halftime of the Cavs’ home game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Price played for Cleveland from 1986 to 1995 and is the franchise’s all-time leader in assists (4,206) and steals (734).

November 13, 2010

Minnesota Timberwolves star forward Kevin Love records 31 points and 30 rebounds in a 112-103 win over the New York Knicks. It is the first time since Moses Malone in 1982 a player would record at least 30 points and 30 rebounds in the same game.

November 14, 1997

Phoenix’s 140-139 quadruple overtime game was the eighth such even in NBA history, and the first since Golden State defeated New Jersey 150-147 February 1, 1987.

November 14, 2006

Peja Stojaković became the first player in NBA history to start a game off by scoring 20 consecutive points for his team. He set a New Orleans Hornets record of 22 points in the first quarter. He went on to score a career-high 42 points, helping the Hornets beat the Charlotte Bobcats 94-85.

November 14, 2009

Rookie Brandon Jennings set a Milwaukee Bucks record by scoring 55 points against the Golden State Warriors, breaking previous record set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1970. Jennings’ 55 points were the most by a rookie since Earl “The Pearl” Monroe’s 56 in 1968.

November 15, 1960

Elgin Baylor of the Los Angeles Lakers tallied 71 points, an NBA record at that time, in a 123-108 victory over the Knicks in New York. Baylor’s record lasted less than two years as Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points against New York on March 2, 1962.

November 15, 1994

Radio station KAZN-AM in Los Angeles aired a broadcast of the Lakers-Clippers game in Mandarin Chinese, making it the first time an NBA game was broadcast in Chinese in the United States NBA games had previously been broadcast on radio in the U.S. in Spanish and Navajo Indian.

November 15, 1995

After rejecting seven Toronto shots in Houston’s 96-93 road triumph, the Rockets’ Hakeem Olajuwon becomes the third NBA player to surpass 3,000 career blocks.

November 15, 1997

With a 96-93 win over Denver, Miami head coach Pat Riley moved past Jack Ramsay (864) for sole possession of fifth-place on the all-time win list.

November 15, 2005

At the age of 19, Dwight Howard became youngest player ever score 20 points and grab 20 rebounds in a game against the Charlotte Bobcats.

November 16, 1957

Bill Russell of the Boston Celtics snared 32 rebounds in one half in a 111-89 Celtics’ home victory over Philadelphia. Russell’s one half total is an NBA record and he finished the game with 49. Later in his career, Russell grabbed 51 rebounds in a game against Syracuse, on February 5, 1960. Only Wilt Chamberlain ever grabbed more rebounds in a game, with 55.

November 16, 1961

Connie Hawkins made his professional debut for the Pittsburgh Rens of the ABL at home in a 97-89 loss to the Chicago Majors.

November 16, 1962

Wilt Chamberlain of the San Francisco Warriors scored 73 points against the New York Knicks, tied for the third-highest single-game point total in NBA history.

November 16, 1993

Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf of the Denver Nuggets had his consecutive free throw streak end at 81 in a game against San Antonio. Abdul-Rauf’s streak was the second longest in NBA history, trailing only the record 97 established by Minnesota’s Micheal Williams one week earlier.

November 16, 1994

With five rejections in New York’s 110-89 road win over the LA Lakers, Patrick Ewing became the ninth NBA player to reach 2,000 career blocks.

November 16, 2001

NBDL tipped-off its inaugural season when the Greenville Groove hosted the North Charleston Lowgators at the BI-LO Center in Greenville, S.C.

November 17, 1945

Elvin Hayes was born in Rayville, Louisiana.

November 17, 1959

Connie Dierking of the Syracuse Nationals became the first player to foul out of a game in the first quarter as Syracuse beat Cincinnati at New York, 121-116.

November 17, 1981

New York Knicks center Bill Cartwright made 19 free throws, missing none, in a game against Kansas City, tying the NBA record set by St. Louis’ Bob Pettit. This record was later tied by Detroit’s Adrian Dantley and broken by Atlanta’s Dominique Wilkins, who made 23 consecutive FTs without a miss on Dec. 8, 1992 against Chicago.

November 17, 1984

Purvis Short scored 59 points, the most by any NBA player since April 9, 1978, but his Golden State Warriors lost to New Jersey 131-114. It was the third time in a week that Short had scored more than 40 points in a game.

November 17, 1999

NBA Commissioner David Stern announces that Jeffrey Mishkin, Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer of the NBA for the past seven years, will be returning to private practice as a partner at the New York office of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, effective January 1, 2000. As Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer, Mishkin had overseen every aspect of the NBA’s legal affairs, including all litigation, labor relations, commercial transactions, legislation and enforcement of the league’s intellectual property rights. During his tenure at the NBA, Mishkin remained an active practitioner, personally arguing the appeals in the NBA’s most significant matters, including NBA v. Williams, Chicago Professional Sports and WGN v. NBA, and NBA v. Motorola.

November 17, 2000

Reggie Miller of the Indiana Pacers became the 25th player in NBA history to score 20,000 career points as he tallied 30 points in a 92-90 loss to Golden State.

November 17, 2000

Jason Kidd of the Phoenix Suns tied the NBA record for turnovers in a game when he turned the ball over 14 times in a 90-85 loss to New York. John Drew of the Atlanta Hawks committed 14 turnovers at New Jersey on March 1, 1978.

November 17, 2015

Hassan Whiteside of the Miami Heat blocks 10 shots in a 103-91 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

November 17, 2020

The NBA announces the structure and format for the 2020-21 season, which will feature a 72-game schedule for each team. The schedule was released in two segments, a First Half and Second Half as well as an All-Star break that went from March 5-10 in 2021. Additionally, the NBA Board of Governors approved the proposal of a Play-In Tournament on a one-year basis. The tournament will include teams No. 7-10 in each conference.

November 18, 1989

For the first time in NBA history, two players from the Soviet Union met on the court — Atlanta’s Alexander Volkov and Golden State’s Sarunas Marciulionis, who were teammates on the Soviet team that won the gold medal at the 1988 Olympics in South Korea. On this night, Volkov came out on top, as the Hawks downed the Warriors, 112-96.

November 18, 2020

The 2020 NBA draft is held virtually for the first time in league history. Anthony Edwards of the University of George is selected No. 1 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

November 18, 2011

One-time All-Star Walt Hazzard, a star for the UCLA Bruins and several NBA teams, including the Lakers, dies at the age of 69.

November 19, 1977

The New Orleans Jazz set a then NBA record for fewest free throws made in a game — one. Despite 17 fouls by Houston, the Jazz went to the foul line only five times and made just one, yet still managed to defeat the Rockets 103-101. On January 9, 1996, the Toronto Raptors did not make a single free throw in a loss to the Charlotte Hornets, erasing the Jazz’s record of one free throw.

November 19, 1983

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar of the Los Angeles Lakers became the second player in NBA history to score 30,000 points, joining Wilt Chamberlain at that plateau, as the Lakers won 117-110 at Portland.

November 19, 2004

The Indiana Pacers visited the Detroit Pistons in what set to be a matchup between two of the league’s best teams, but ended as one of the most infamous nights in NBA history. The Malice at the Palace, as what it was later dubbed, began when Ron Artest (now Metta World Peace) charged into the stands after being hit with a thrown drink from the crowd. A massive brawl ensued, with nine players being suspended without pay. The fight led to increased security at NBA games, as well as a limit to the sale of the alcohol.

November 20, 1979

Red Holzman won his 500th game at the helm of the New York Knicks following a 130-125 overtime win over Houston at Madison Square Garden. At the time, Holzman was only the second coach–after Red Auerbach–to reach that plateau with one team.

November 20, 1992

Karl Malone’s game-high 34 points lifted Utah to a 97-95 win over Indiana at Market Square Arena and pushed him past the 15,000 point mark for his career.

November 20, 1993

Orlando’s Shaquille O’Neal scored 24 points, grabbed 28 rebounds and blocked 15 shots (tying Manute Bol for the second-highest total in NBA history) during the Magic’s 87-85 victory over New Jersey at the Meadowlands Arena.

November 20, 1997

A.C. Green of the Dallas Mavericks set an NBA record by playing in his 907th consecutive game in a matchup against Golden State. Green broke the record of Randy Smith, who played in 906 consecutive games from 1972 to 1983. Green continued to add to the record, playing in 1,192 games through the end of the 2000-01 season.

November 20, 1999

Houston’s Hakeem Olajuwon reached 2,000 career steals after a steal in the second quarter of the Rockets’ 110-107 loss to Seattle Saturday night. Olajuwon is the only player in NBA history with 2,000 steals and 2,000 blocks. Steals and blocks have been compiled since the 1973-74 season.

November 20, 2020

Negotiations with free agents began at 6 p.m. ET with signings permitted starting at 12:01 p.m. with signings permitted starting at 12:01 p.m. ET on Nov. 22. That was a quicker window than usual for free agency in the NBA, which typically has about a week spanning the start of talks and the beginning of signings.

November 20, 2020

The Toronto Raptors announce they will start the 2020-21 season playing in Tampa, Fla., because of the public health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

November 21, 1965

Chick Hearn began his streak of broadcasting consecutive Los Angeles Lakers’ games. The last time Hearn missed a Lakers’ broadcast was November 20, 1965, when he worked a college football game in Arkansas the day before and had his flight canceled. By the end of the 2000-01 season, Hearn had broadcast 3,301 consecutive Lakers games, including preseason and playoff games.

November 21, 1984

The Boston Celtics sank 55-of-81 field goal attempts for a club-record .679 shooting percentage in a 135-91 rout of Golden State.

November 21, 1990

Atlanta’s Moses Malone became only the seventh player in NBA history to reach the 25,000-point plateau by scoring 22 points in the Hawks’ 105-93 loss to Milwaukee at the Bradley Center.

November 21, 1996

With the Los Angeles Clippers’ 105-94 loss at Dallas, Bill Fitch became the first NBA coach to record 1,000 career loses.

November 21, 2001

The Denver Nuggets call up Chris Andersen from the Fayetteville Patriots, making Andersen the first D-League player to be called up to the NBA.

November 21, 2013

Six-time All-Star Vern Mikkelsen, a Hall of Famer, dies at the age of 85.

November 22, 1950

The Fort Wayne Pistons defeated the Minneapolis Lakers 19-18 in Minneapolis in the lowest-scoring game in NBA history.

November 22, 1961

St. Louis Hawks forward Bob Pettit connected on all 19 of his foul shots in a 141-121 loss at Boston, establishing what was then an NBA record.

November 22, 1992

Rick Adelman posted the 200th victory of his coaching career as the Blazers beat Detroit, 115-90. At the time, no coach had reached the 200-win milestone that quickly. The win came in his 288th game.

November 22, 1994

Golden State Coach Don Nelson became the first individual in NBA history to participate in 2,700 career games as a player or coach (both regular season and playoffs), during the Warriors’ 102-98 road setback at Golden State. Later in the 1994-95 season, Nelson was passed in career NBA game appearances, as a player or coach, by Atlanta head coach Lenny Wilkens.

November 22, 2001

The Denver Nuggets called up Chris Andersen of the Fayetteville Patriots, who became the first NBDL player to be called up to the NBA.

November 22, 2000

The Philadelphia 76ers lost 88-73 to the Charlotte Hornets, ending their season-opening winning streak at 10 games. The Sixers became the 12th team in NBA history to begin a season with at least 10 consecutive victories.

November 23, 1979

Washington’s Elvin Hayes scored 18 points in a 128-108 loss at San Antonio to move ahead of Hal Greer, at that time into seventh place on the NBA all-time scoring list, with 21,587 points.

November 23, 1991

The Sacramento Kings snapped their NBA record 43-game road losing streak with a 95-93 win over the Magic at the Orlando Arena. Lionel Simmons scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Kings to their first road triumph since November 20, 1990 in Washington.

November 23, 1994

Jeff Hornacek of Utah set an NBA record by sinking all eight of his 3-point field goal attempts during the Jazz’ 113-103 home win over Seattle. Hornacek scored a career-high 40 points and broke the previous mark held by Portland’s Terry Porter (1992) and the Sonics’ Sam Perkins (1993), who both went 7-of-7 from 3-point range. Perkins tied Hornacek’s 8-for-8 performance for Seattle against Toronto on January 15, 1997.

November 23, 1994

Wesley Person hit for 19 points to lead 10 double-figure scorers in Phoenix’s 140-109 home win over the LA Clippers. The Suns became the third team in NBA history to have 10 different players score in double figures in the same game. On March 30, 1980, Seattle defeated Portland 135-104, with Gus Williams’ 23 points leading 10 double-figure scorers for the Sonics. And on April 14, 1994, the Sonics accomplished the feat again, defeating the visiting Los Angeles Clippers 150-101, with Detlef Schrempf’s 21 points leading the way.

November 23, 1997

Los Angeles Laker head coach Del Harris recorded his 500th career win after a 119-102 win over the Los Angeles Clippers.

November 24, 1938

Oscar Robertson is born in Charlotte, Tennessee.

November 24, 1949

Don Otten of the Tri-Cities Blackhawks set an NBA record by committing eight personal fouls in a 120-113 loss to Sheboygan.

November 24, 1949

The Syracuse Nationals defeated the Anderson Packers 125-123 in five overtimes, at that time the longest game in NBA history. The record was broken a little over a year later when Rochester and Indianapolis played a six-overtime contest on January 6, 1951.

November 24, 1960

Wilt Chamberlain of the Philadelphia Warriors grabbed an NBA record 55 rebounds in a 132-129 loss to Boston. Chamberlain went on to collect 2,149 rebounds in 79 games during the 1960-61 season, averaging 27.2 rpg, both NBA records that still stand.

November 24, 1986

Maurice Podoloff, the first chief executive of the NBA, died at the age of 95. Podoloff held the title of NBA President (title changed to Commissioner in 1967) from 1946 through his retirement in 1963.

November 24, 1996

With a pair of free throws in the third quarter of Houston’s 90-85 road win over the Lakers, Clyde Drexler became the 24th player in NBA history to reach 20,000 points.

November 24, 1999

A.C. Green of the Los Angeles Lakers ties former ABA and NBA star Ron Boone for the longest consecutive games played streak in professional basketball history by playing in his 1,041st game when the Lakers host the Utah Jazz at Staples Center. Green became the NBA’s all-time iron man when he played his 907th consecutive game while a member of the Dallas Mavericks on November 20, 1997, passing Randy Smith, who played in 906 consecutive games for Buffalo, San Diego, Cleveland and New York.

November 24, 1999

Pat Riley of the Miami Heat collects his 200th win with the team after a 93-91 win over Atlanta, giving him 200 wins with three teams (Lakers, New York, Miami). He joins Lenny Wilkens and Bill Fitch as the only coaches to accomplish that feat.

November 24, 2001

With three assists in a 99-94 loss to Minnesota, Terry Porter of the San Antonio Spurs became the only player in NBA history to record 15,000 points, 7,000 assists, 1,000 steals and 1,000 3-pointers.

November 25, 1960

Bailey Howell of Detroit set what was then a Pistons’ home record 19 free throws in a game against Los Angeles, as he finished with 43 points. He also grabbed a Pistons’ home game record 21 rebounds in one half.

November 26, 1986

The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Washington Bullets 122-103 to give Don Nelson his 500th career coaching victory. At the time he reached the milestone faster than any coach in NBA history, needing only 817 games. Pat Riley later reached 500 wins in 684 games.

November 26, 1994

During a 101-87 victory over Golden State at Gund Arena, the Cleveland Cavaliers set an NBA record by attempting just two free throws the entire game, breaking the mark of three previously held by the Los Angeles Lakers for 14 years. John “Hot Rod” Williams and Tony Campbell each went 1-for-1 from the line for the Cavs.

November 26, 1999

A.C. Green of the Los Angeles Lakers played in his professional basketball record 1,042nd consecutive game by appearing in a 103-80 win over New Jersey. Green eclipsed the record of former ABA and NBA star Ron Boone.

November 26, 2000

John Stockton appeared in his 1,271st NBA game, all in a Utah Jazz uniform, passing previous record-holder John Havlicek of the Boston Celtics for most career games played for one team. “I have such great respect for John Havlicek, I can’t even express it,” said Stockton.

November 26, 2011

The NBA and NBA Players Association reach an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement, ending the second-longest labor stoppage in league history after 160 days.

November 27, 1947

Philadelphia’s Howie Dallmar set an NBA record for the most field goal attempts with none made, 15, against New York. The record was not topped for 44 years, until Tim Hardaway of Golden State shot 0-for-17 on December 27, 1991.

November 27, 1963

Wilt Chamberlain hit 18 field goals in a row during a 118-89 win over New York to set what was at that time an NBA record.

November 27, 2015

James Harden of the Houston Rockets scores 50 points in a 116-114 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.

November 28, 1969

The New York Knicks scored six points in the final 16 seconds to defeat the Cincinnati Royals 106-105 to run their winning streak to a then-NBA record of 18 straight games. The Lakers set the current NBA mark of 33 straight wins during the 1971-72 season.

November 28, 1986

The Celtics downed San Antonio 111-96 at Boston Garden, setting an NBA record with their 38th consecutive home victory.

November 28, 1992

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Lenny Wilkens appeared in his 2,500th NBA game (in 29 seasons as a player and coach, in both regular season and playoff games) in the Cavs’ 95-93 road loss at Orlando. Wilkens, elected to the Hall of Fame in 1988, joined Don Nelson as the only individuals to appear in 2,500 games. During the 1994-95 season he passed Nelson as the NBA’s all-time leader in game appearances, as a player or coach, with 2,737.

November 28, 1992

Reggie Miller exploded for 57 points to set an Indiana team record as the Pacers defeated the host Charlotte Hornets 134-122.

November 28, 1992

The LA. Clippers’ 121-119 road win at Denver gave Clippers’ head coach Larry Brown his 400th career NBA victory.

November 28, 1997

Chicago’s Michael Jordan scored 26 points at Indiana to move past Elvin Hayes (27,313) into fourth place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list with 27,332 points.

November 28, 2012

Rajon Rondo is ejected midway through the Boston Celtics 95-83 loss to the Brooklyn Nets. With only three assists in the game at the time of his ejection, Rondo’s historic double-digit assist streak ends at 37 games. It is second only to Magic Johnson’s 46-game streak.

November 29, 1997

After 24 seasons at US Airways Arena in Landover, MD, the Washington Wizards played their final game there against the Chicago Bulls, an 88-83 Chicago win.

November 29, 1999

Tyrone Corbin of the Sacramento Kings accomplished something that Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson never did. He played in his 1,000th regular season NBA game.

November 29, 2015

Kobe Bryant announces via a poem on The Players’ Tribune Web site that he will retire after the 2015-16 season. Bryant spent his entire 20-season NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers

November 30, 1977

Lenny Wilkens replaced Bob Hopkins as coach of the Seattle SuperSonics, who at that time had a 5-17 record. Under Wilkens, the Sonics went 42-18 for the rest of the season and made it all the way to the NBA Finals, where they lost in seven games to the Washington Bullets.

November 30, 1990

Boston Celtics forward Larry Bird scored his 20,000th career point in the Celtics’ 123-95 win over Washington at the Garden. At the time, Bird became only the fifth player in league history (along with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, John Havlicek, Oscar Robertson and Jerry West) to gather 20,000 points, 5,000 rebounds and 5,000 assists in his playing career.

November 30, 1996

Michael Jordan became the 10th player in NBA history to reach 25,000 points after scoring 35 in the Bulls 97-88 win at the Spurs. Jordan reached 25,000 in 782 games, faster than any other player but Wilt Chamberlain (691).