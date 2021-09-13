1994 NBA All-Star recap

EAST 127, WEST 118, Target Center (Minneapolis)

ATTENDANCE: 17,096

MVP: Scottie Pippen, Chicago Bulls

Box score

Long in the shadow of Michael Jordan in Chicago, the Bulls’ Scottie Pippen took advantage of Jordan’s absence to score 29 points and grab 11 rebounds — both tops in the game — in pacing the East to the win.

Jordan announced his retirement just before the season, leaving the Bulls to Pippen and their other All-Star starter, B.J. Armstrong (who scored 11 points in the East’s win). Pippen nailed five 3-pointers in his MVP outing as the East shot better than 45 percent behind the 3-point arc (10-for-22), outscoring the West 30-3 there.

Defensive stalwart and future Defensive Player of the Year Award winner Gary Payton made his first All-Star appearance. The Sonics guard, who was an injury replacement for Charles Barkley, had six points and nine assists off the West bench.

Clyde Drexler, the face of the Trail Blazers in the 1980s and ’90s, made his final All-Star appearance as a Portland player. A starter, Drexler had six points and three rebounds. Dominique Wilkins of the Hawks, another high-flyer from the ’80s and ’90s, also made what ended up being his final All-Star appearance. He had 11 points and four assists off the East bench.

Before the hometown crowd, Isaiah Rider of the Timberwolves became the first Slam Dunk Contest winner in franchise history. At the 3-Point Shootout, Mark Price of the Cavs won his second consecutive (and final) championship. The 1994 All-Star Weekend also featured the debut of what would eventually become the Rookie Challenge.

The game was unique in that it did not pit a team of rookie players against second-year players. The “Rookie Game”, as it was known from 1994-98, featured two teams made up entirely of that year’s Draft class. The Phenoms, led by Chris Webber, beat the Sensations 74-68. In a bit of a surprise, though, Hardaway claimed MVP honors over Webber — a feat that would be reversed in the 1994 Rookie of the Year balloting.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Kenny Anderson (New Jersey Nets)

B.J. Armstrong (Chicago Bulls)

Shaquille O’Neal (Orlando Magic)

Scottie Pippen (Chicago Bulls)

Derrick Coleman (New Jersey Nets)

Mookie Blaylock (Atlanta Hawks)

Dominique Wilkins (Atlanta Hawks)

Patrick Ewing (New York Knicks)

Charles Oakley (New York Knicks)

John Starks (New York Knicks)

Mark Price (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Horace Grant (Chicago Bulls) **

Alonzo Mourning (Charlotte Hornets) *

Coach: Lenny Wilkens (Atlanta Hawks)

Western Conference

Mitch Richmond (Sacramento Kings)

Clyde Drexler (Portland Trail Blazers)

Hakeem Olajuwon (Houston Rockets)

Shawn Kemp (Seattle SuperSonics)

Karl Malone (Utah Jazz)

John Stockton (Utah Jazz)

Kevin Johnson (Phoenix Suns)

Danny Manning (LA Clippers)

Clifford Robinson (Portland Trail Blazers)

David Robinson (San Antonio Spurs)

Latrell Sprewell (Golden State Warriors)

Gary Payton (Seattle SuperSonics) **

Charles Barkley (Phoenix Suns) *

Coach: George Karl (Seattle SuperSonics)

All-Star Weekend Wrap

Slam Dunk Contest: Isaiah Rider, Minnesota Timberwolves

3-Point Shootout: Mark Price, Cleveland Cavaliers

Rookie Game: Phenoms 74, Sensations 68

Rookie Game MVP: Anfernee Hardaway, Orlando Magic (22 points for Sensations)

NOTE: * = missed game due to injury; ** = injury replacement