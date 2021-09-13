1966 NBA All-Star recap

EAST 137, WEST 94, at Cincinnati Gardens

ATTENDANCE: 13,653

MVP: Adrian Smith, Cincinnati Royals

Box score

Attention, future one-time All-Stars: the player to emulate in your All-Star Game debut is Adrian Smith. Though he played 10 seasons in the NBA and averaged 11.8 points in his career, his highlight had to be the 1966 All-Star Game before the hometown fans in Cincinnati.

Smith scored 24 points off the bench as the East rolled to a 137-94 victory, becoming the only player in NBA history to win All-Star MVP honors in his lone All-Star appearance. Oscar Robertson made sure to find his Royals teammate, dishing out 10 assists to go along with his 17 points and eight rebounds.

Another first-time All-Star, Zelmo Beaty of the Hawks, led the West with 10 points and 18 rebounds off the bench. The game also marked the All-Star debut of three future Hall of Famers: Rick Barry, John Havlicek and Dave DeBusschere.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Jerry Lucas (Cincinnati Royals)

Oscar Robertson (Cincinnati Royals)

Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia 76ers)

John Havlicek (Boston Celtics)

Sam Jones (Boston Celtics)

Adrian Smith (Cincinnati Royals)

Chet Walker (Philadelphia 76ers)

Willis Reed (New York Knicks)

Hal Greer (Philadelphia 76ers)

Bill Russell (Boston Celtics)

Coach: Red Auerbach (Boston Celtics)

Western Conference

Jerry West (Los Angeles Lakers) *

Rick Barry (San Francisco Warriors)

Nate Thurmond (San Francisco Warriors)

Bailey Howell (Baltimore Bullets)

Guy Rodgers (San Francisco Warriors)

Eddie Miles (Detroit Pistons)

Dave DeBusschere (Detroit Pistons)

Zelmo Beaty (St. Louis Hawks)

Don Ohl (Baltimore Bullets)

Rudy LaRusso (Los Angeles Lakers)

Gail Goodrich (Los Angeles Lakers) **

Coach: Fred Schaus (Los Angeles Lakers)

NOTE: * = missed game due to injury; ** = injury replacement