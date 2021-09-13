2005 NBA All-Star recap

EAST 125, WEST 115, Pepsi Center (Denver)

ATTENDANCE: 18,227

MVP: Allen Iverson, Philadelphia 76ers

Box score

The last time the East won an All-Star Game, it had been three years and Allen Iverson was the game’s MVP. While the calendar may have changed since then, the name on the MVP trophy did not. Iverson had 15 points, nine assists and five steals to power a 125-115 win in a game where neither team had a player score 20 points. The game lacked most of the panache associated with All-Star Games past aside from one play from Iverson. He served up an alley-oop pass for first-time All-Star LeBron James, who slammed the ball home with power.

This All-Star Game was perhaps best known for the memorable debuts and familiar faces in new places that took place. Shaquille O’Neal was a starter for the East for the first time since 1996, thanks to an offseason trade from L.A. to Miami. Steve Nash, the eventual MVP in 2005, was a West reserve representing the Suns — and not the Mavs — for the first time. His Phoenix teammate, Amar’e Stoudemire, also made his All-Star debut as a West reserve. Finally out West, Tracy McGrady — a longtime fixture on the East team when he played for Orlando — started as a member of the Rockets. Spurs swingman Manu Ginobili made his debut, too.

In the East, Vince Carter remained a starter, but this time represented the New Jersey Nets and not the Toronto Raptors. Shaq’s young running mate in Miami — Dwyane Wade — was selected as an East reserve, finishing with 14 points. And James, at just 20 years old, became the second-youngest All-Star starter in history. He finished with 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals.

At All-Star Weekend, the events had some Phoenix flair to them. Suns sharpshooter Quentin Richardson took home the 3-Point Shootout title, becoming the first Phoenix player to do so, and Nash won the Skills Challenge. At the Rookie Challenge, hometown hero Carmelo Anthony lived up to the pressure, pouring in 31 points to win MVP honors in the Sophomores’ 133-106 win. Finally, at the Dunk Contest, young forward Josh Smith of the Hawks claimed the championship.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Allen Iverson (Philadelphia 76ers)

Vince Carter (New Jersey Nets)

Shaquille O’Neal (Miami Heat)

Grant Hill (Orlando Magic)

LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Dwyane Wade (Miami Heat)

Jermaine O’Neal (Indiana Pacers)

Zydrunas Ilgauskas (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Paul Pierce (Boston Celtics)

Gilbert Arenas (Washington Wizards)

Ben Wallace (Detroit Pistons)

Antawn Jamison (Washington Wizards)

Coach: Stan Van Gundy (Miami Heat)

Western Conference

Tracy McGrady (Houston Rockets)

Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers)

Yao Ming (Houston Rockets)

Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs)

Kevin Garnett (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Ray Allen (Seattle Sonics)

Manu Ginobili (San Antonio Spurs)

Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks)

Amar’e Stoudemire (Phoenix Suns)

Steve Nash (Phoenix Suns)

Shawn Marion (Phoenix Suns)

Rashard Lewis (Seattle Sonics)

Coach: Gregg Popovich (San Antonio Spurs)

All-Star Weekend Wrap

Slam Dunk Contest: Josh Smith, Atlanta Hawks

3-Point Contest: Quentin Richardson, Phoenix Suns

Skills Challenge: Steve Nash, Phoenix Suns

Rookie Challenge: Sophomores 133, Rookies 106

Rookie Challenge MVP: Carmelo Anthony, Denver Nuggets (31 points)