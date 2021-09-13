2007 NBA All-Star recap

WEST 153, EAST 132, at Thomas & Mack Center (Las Vegas)

ATTENDANCE: 15,694

MVP: Kobe Bryant

Box score

The NBA’s lone visit to Las Vegas for the All-Star Game failed to provide a full evening’s worth of glitz and glamour, but one star shone brightly all night. Kobe Bryant had 17 of his 31 points in the first half as the West cruised past the East 153-132.

The MVP was somewhat in doubt throughout the game, though, as Amar’e Stoudemire (29 points, nine rebounds), Shawn Marion (18 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals) and Carmelo Anthony (20 points) all played key roles in the West’s win. For the East, LeBron James made the most serious run at the MVP, finishing with 28 points, six rebounds and six assists. But in the end, Bryant took home the second All-Star Game MVP of his career.

Dwight Howard made his All-Star debut in this game, finishing with 20 points and 12 rebounds in 14 minutes as an East reserve. Hawks guard Joe Johnson was also a first-time All-Star in this game, finishing with 12 points off the East bench. Shaquille O’Neal made his penultimate All-Star appearance, notching 10 points in 17 minutes as the East’s starting center. Timberwolves star Kevin Garnett made his last All-Star appearance as a member of the West in this game, too, as an offseason deal would send him to the Celtics.

In another roster-related note, this was the final game in which the Seattle Sonics would have an All-Star. Ray Allen made the West team as a Sonic and finished with 12 points. The franchise moved to Oklahoma City before the 2008-09 season.

Gerald Green of the Timberwolves became the second Slam Dunk Contest winner in Minnesota’s history, joining Isaiah Rider. The Heat took home two All-Star weekend event trophies as Dwyane Wade (Skills Challenge) and Jason Kapono (3-Point Shootout) finished on top. At the Rookie Challenge, the Sophomores wrapped up their fifth straight victory thanks to David Lee’s 30-point, 11-rebound performance in the 155-114 blowout.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Gilbert Arenas (Washington Wizards)

Dwyane Wade (Miami Heat)

Shaquille O’Neal (Miami Heat)

Chris Bosh (Toronto Raptors)

LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Jermaine O’Neal (Indiana Pacers)

Dwight Howard (Orlando Magic)

Joe Johnson (Atlanta Hawks)

Chauncey Billups (Detroit Pistons)

Vince Carter (New Jersey Nets)

Caron Butler (Washington Wizards)

Richard Hamilton (Detroit Pistons)

Coach: Eddie Jordan (Washington Wizards)

Western Conference

Tracy McGrady (Houston Rockets)

Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers)

Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs)

Kevin Garnett (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks)

Amar’e Stoudemire (Phoenix Suns)

Tony Parker (San Antonio Spurs)

Shawn Marion (Phoenix Suns)

Ray Allen (Seattle Sonics) **

Carmelo Anthony (Denver Nuggets) **

Mehmet Okur (Utah Jazz) **

Josh Howard (Dallas Mavericks) **

Carlos Boozer (Utah Jazz) *

Yao Ming (Houston Rockets) *

Allen Iverson (Denver Nuggets) *

Steve Nash (Phoenix Suns) *

Coach: Mike D’Antoni (Phoenix Suns)

All-Star Weekend Wrap

NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner: Gerald Green, Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA 3-Point Shootout winner: Jason Kapono, Miami Heat

NBA Skills Challenge: Dwyane Wade, Miami Heat

Rookie Challenge result: Sophomores 155, Rookies 114

Rookie Challenge MVP: David Lee, New York Knicks (30 points, 11 rebounds, four assists)

NOTE: * = missed game due to injury; ** = injury replacement