1979 NBA All-Star recap

WEST 134, EAST 129, at Pontiac Silverdome (Detroit)

ATTENDANCE: 31,745

MVP: David Thompson, Denver Nuggets

Box score

Before a crowd of 31,745 at the Pontiac Silverdome in Detroit, the West raced out to an 80-58 halftime lead. It was a good thing they built such a cushion because the East gave the West a serious run in the second half before falling 134-129. David Thompson scored 25 points on 11-for-17 shooting as all five West starters scored in double figures. In the East, George Gervin (26 points) and Julius Erving (29 points, eight rebounds) provided most of the scoring for a squad that shot just 48.5% to the West’s 53.3%.

Two future Hall of Fame point guards made their debut in this game: Calvin Murphy of the Rockets had six points off the bench for the East and Dennis Johnson of the Sonics had 12 points off the bench for the West.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

George Gervin (San Antonio Spurs)

Pete Maravich (New Orleans Jazz)

Moses Malone (Houston Rockets)

Julius Erving (Philadelphia 76ers)

Rudy Tomjanovich (Houston Rockets)

Elvin Hayes (Washington Bullets)

Bob Dandridge (Washington Bullets)

Bob Lanier (Detroit Pistons) **

Calvin Murphy (Houston Rockets)

Campy Russell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Larry Kenon (San Antonio Spurs)

Doug Collins (Philadelphia 76ers)*

Coach: Dick Motta (Bullets)

Western Conference

Paul Westphal (Phoenix Suns)

Marques Johnson (Milwaukee Bucks)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Los Angeles Lakers)

David Thompson (Denver Nuggets)

George McGinnis (Denver Nuggets)

Dennis Johnson (Seattle SuperSonics)

Jack Sikma (Seattle SuperSonics)

Maurice Lucas (Portland Trail Blazers)

Walter Davis (Phoenix Suns)

Artis Gilmore (Chicago Bulls)

Otis Birdsong (Kansas City Kings)

Coach: Lenny Wilkens (Seattle SuperSonics)

NOTE: * = missed game due to injury; ** = injury replacement