1976 NBA All-Star recap

EAST 123, WEST 109, at The Spectrum (Philadelphia)

ATTENDANCE: 17,511

MVP: Dave Bing, Washington Bullets

Box score

One of the most efficient, court-savvy guards in NBA history, Dave Bing was making his final All-Star Game appearance in 1976. Though others had better scoring nights than Bing did, it was he who emerged as the MVP as the East won 123-109 at The Spectrum in Philadelphia. Representing the Washington Bullets for the first time in his career after nine seasons in Detroit, Bing had 16 points and four assists. Bob McAdoo, the NBA’s reigning MVP, finished with an East-best 22 points and Dave Cowens had 16 points and 16 rebounds off the bench.

Bing wasn’t the only All-Star representing a new team at the All-Star Game. Most notably, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played in his first All-Star Game as a member of the L.A. Lakers, a team he’d represent in his next 12 All-Star Games. Brian Winters of the Bucks — one of the players whom Milwaukee acquired in its deal for Abdul-Jabbar — started alongside Abdul-Jabbar in 1976. Jamaal Wilkes, a teammate of Abdul-Jabbar’s during the Lakers’ run in the 1980s, made his All-Star debut as a member of the Warriors.

Walt Frazier, MVP of the 1975 All-Star Game, finished with eight points and three assists in what was his final All-Star Game.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Walt Frazier (New York Knicks)

Dave Bing (Washington Bullets)

Elvin Hayes (Washington Bullets)

John Havlicek (Boston Celtics)

Bob McAdoo (Buffalo Braves)

Randy Smith (Buffalo Braves)

Jo Jo White (Boston Celtics)

Dave Cowens (Boston Celtics)

Doug Collins (Philadelphia 76ers)

George McGinnis (Philadelphia 76ers)

Rudy Tomjanovich (Houston Rockets)

John Drew (Atlanta Hawks)

Coach: Tom Heinsohn (Celtics)

Western Conference

Rick Barry (Golden State Warriors)

Tiny Archibald (Kansas City-Omaha Kings)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (L.A. Lakers)

Bob Dandridge (Milwaukee Bucks)

Brian Winters (Milwaukee Bucks)

Scott Wedman (Kansas City Kings)

Jamaal Wilkes (Golden State Warriors)

Phil Smith (Golden State Warriors)

Norm Van Lier (Chicago Bulls)

Fred Brown (Seattle Sonics)

Alvan Adams (Phoenix Suns)

Curtis Rowe (Detroit Pistons)

Coach: Al Attles (Warriors)