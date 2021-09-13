1974 NBA All-Star recap

WEST 134, EAST 123, at Seattle Center Coliseum

ATTENDANCE: 14,360

MVP: Bob Lanier, Detroit Pistons

Box score

In his first two All-Star Game appearances, Bob Lanier had put in solid-if-unspectacular performances. That all changed in the 1974 game. Lanier was the star of the show at the Seattle Coliseum, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks as he and teammate Spencer Haywood dominated the middle in the West’s 134-123 win.

Lanier garnered MVP honors in his breakout performance off the bench while Haywood — who came off the bench for 23 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three blocks — helped Lanier control the paint. The game, which was the first to record steals, blocks, offensive rebounds and defensive rebounds, was dominated by bigs.

For the West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists while Sidney Wicks had 16 points. For the East, Dave Cowens (11 points, 12 rebounds), Elvin Hayes (12 points, 15 rebounds) and Bob McAdoo (11 points) were solid, too.

McAdoo, a future MVP and a Hall of Famer, made his debut in this game — as did two others. Rockets great Rudy Tomjanovich, who led Houston to back-to-back titles as a coach in the 1990s, played in his first All-Star Game. Austin Carr, an all-time great of the Cavaliers, made his debut in this game, too. On the other side of the coin, this was the final All-Star appearance for big man Nate Thurmond, forward Chet Walker and guards Geoff Petrie and Lou Hudson.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Pete Maravich (Atlanta Hawks)

Walt Frazier (New York Knicks)

Dave Cowens (Boston Celtics)

John Havlicek (Boston Celtics)

Lou Hudson (Atlanta Hawks)

Elvin Hayes (Capital Bullets)

Phil Chanier (Capital Bullets)

Dave DeBusschere (New York Knicks)

Jo Jo White (Boston Celtics)

Rudy Tomjanovich (Houston Rockets)

Bob McAdoo (Buffalo Braves)

Austin Carr (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Coach: Tom Heinsohn (Celtics)

Western Conference

Gail Goodrich (L.A. Lakers)

Geoff Petrie (Portland Trail Blazers)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Milwaukee Bucks)

Chet Walker (Chicago Bulls)

Rick Barry (Golden State Warriors)

Nate Thurmond (Golden State Warriors)

Bob Lanier (Detroit Pistons)

Dave Bing (Detroit Pistons)

Sidney Wicks (Portland Trail Blazers)

Charlie Scott (Phoenix Suns)**

Spencer Haywood (Seattle Sonics)

Norm Van Lier (Chicago Bulls)

Jerry West (L.A. Lakers)*

Coach: Larry Costello (Bucks)

NOTE: * = missed game due to injury; ** = injury replacement