1972 NBA All-Star recap

WEST 112, EAST 110, at The Forum (Inglewood, Calif.)

ATTENDANCE: 17,214

MVP: Jerry West, Los Angeles Lakers

Box score

With the 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player Award and the 1969 Finals MVP under his belt already, Jerry West added one last award to his list of accomplishments in 1972: All-Star Game MVP.

Though he had just 13 points in the game, it was his tie-breaking jumper from the top of the key with 1 second left that lifted the West to the 112-110 win at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

His late-game heroics overshadowed some other solid performances in the game, including those by the East’s Dave Cowens (14 points, 20 rebounds) and Billy Cunningham (14 points, 10 rebounds).

Cowens, a future MVP and Hall of Famer, made his All-Star debut in this game. Center Bob Lanier, inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992, made his debut in this All-Star Game, too. The Rockets, which relocated from San Diego to Houston before the 1971-72 season, had their first Houston-era All-Star in Elvin Hayes.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Billy Cunningham (Philadelphia 76ers)

John Havlicek (Boston Celtics)

Dave Cowens (Boston Celtics)

Walt Frazier (New York Knicks)

Lou Hudson (Atlanta Hawks)

Wes Unseld (Baltimore Bullets)

Jack Marin (Baltimore Bullets)

Archie Clark (Baltimore Bullets)

Jo Jo White (Boston Celtics)

Butch Beard (Cleveland Cavaliers)

John Johnson (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Dave DeBusschere (New York Knicks)

Bob Kauffman (Buffalo Braves)

Tom Van Arsdale (Cincinnati Royals)

Coach: Tom Heinsohn (Boston Celtics)

Western Conference

Jerry West (L.A. Lakers)

Gail Goodrich (L.A. Lakers)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Milwaukee Bucks)

Spencer Haywood (Seattle SuperSonics)

Bob Love (Chicago Bulls)

Oscar Robertson (Milwaukee Bucks)

Wilt Chamberlain (L.A. Lakers)

Cazzie Russell (Golden State Warriors)

Jimmy Walker (Detroit Pistons)

Paul Silas (Phoenix Suns)

Connie Hawkins (Phoenix Suns)

Elvin Hayes (Houston Rockets)

Sidney Wicks (Portland Trail Blazers)

Bob Lanier (Detroit Pistons)

Coach: Bill Sharman (L.A. Lakers)