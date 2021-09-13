1968 NBA All-Star recap

EAST 144, WEST 124, at Madison Square Garden

ATTENDANCE: 18,422

MVP: Hal Greer, Philadelphia 76ers

Box score

Hal Greer fashioned a Hall of Fame career on the heels of his seemingly always-accurate shot and dependability. A 10-time All-Star when he retired, Greer’s shining moment at the NBA’s midseason showcase came at Madison Square Garden in 1968. It was there that Greer shot 8-for-8 and scored 21 points off the bench to help the East romp to a 144-124 win against the West.

Greer’s hot shooting was contagious for the East, which shot 58.6 percent (to the West’s 42.7 percent). John Havlicek (26 points) and Oscar Robertson (18 points) were also solid for the East. Meanwhile, the Lakers Elgin Baylor (22 points), Jerry West (17) and Archie Clark (17) did most of the scoring damage for the West.

The expansion Seattle Sonics (now known as the Oklahoma City Thunder) and the San Diego Rockets (now known as Houston Rockets) had All-Stars in the first season of their existence: Mahdi Abdul-Rahman for Seattle and Don Kojis for San Diego. Additionally, future Hall of Famer Dave Bing made his All-Star debut in this game. The second-year pro started the game, finishing with nine points and four assists.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Oscar Robertson (Cincinnati Royals)

Jerry Lucas (Cincinnati Royals)

Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia 76ers)

Dave Bing (Detroit Pistons)

Willis Reed (New York Knicks)

Bill Russell (Boston Celtics)

John Havlicek (Boston Celtics)

Sam Jones (Boston Celtics)

Dick Barnett (New York Knicks)

Hal Greer (Philadelphia 76ers)

Gus Johnson (Baltimore Bullets)

Dave DeBusschere (Detroit Pistons)

Coach: Alex Hannum (Philadelphia 76ers)

Western Conference

Jerry West (L.A. Lakers)

Lenny Wilkens (St. Louis Hawks)

Zelmo Beaty (St. Louis Hawks)

Elgin Baylor (L.A. Lakers)

Bob Boozer (Chicago Bulls)

Rudy LaRusso (San Francisco Warriors)

Clyde Lee (San Francisco Warriors)

Jim King (San Francisco Warriors)

Archie Clark (L.A. Lakers)

Don Kojis (San Diego Rockets)

Bill Bridges (St. Louis Hawks)

Mahdi Abdul-Rahman (Seattle SuperSonics)

Nate Thurmond (San Francisco Warriors) *

Coach: Bill Sharman (San Francisco Warriors)

NOTE: * = missed game due to injury; ** = injury replacement