2009 NBA All-Star recap

WEST 146, EAST 119, at US Airways Center (Phoenix)

ATTENDANCE: 16,382

MVP: Kobe Bryant & Shaquille O’Neal

Box score

Five years removed from their last stint as teammates on the Lakers and on the West All-Star team, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant used the 2009 All-Star Game to prove that — once and for all — their feud was behind them. Bryant, a starter, had 27 points and four steals and O’Neal, a reserve, chipped in with 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting in 11 minutes as the West rolled to a 153-132 victory.

The game was O’Neal’s final All-Star appearance and he wasted few opportunities to show why he’s one of the NBA’s all-time great showmen. From dribbling through the legs of opponents to an elaborate pre-game dance with the Jabbawockeez, O’Neal had his talents on display for the hometown crowd.

For the first time in five season, Bryant wasn’t the only All-Star pick from the Lakers as Pau Gasol joined him on the team as a reserve.

Allen Iverson, who made the 2007 and 2008 All-Star Games as a member of the Nuggets, was back on the East team as a member of the Pistons in what would be his final All-Star appearance. Fellow East mainstay Chauncey Billups made his debut on the West team as a reserve after an early-season trade shipped him from Detroit to Denver.

At the Dunk Contest, the Knicks’ Nate Robinson regained his crown by defeating Dwight Howard in the finals. Daequan Cook became the third Miami Heat player to win the 3-Point Shootout. Bulls rookie guard Derrick Rose won the NBA Skills Challenge event. But perhaps the best All-Star Weekend performances went to Kevin Durant. He won the inaugural H-O-R-S-E competition and had a Rookie Challenge-record 46 points as the Sophomores edged the Rookies 122-116.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Allen Iverson (Detroit Pistons)

Dwyane Wade (Miami Heat)

Dwight Howard (Orlando Magic)

Kevin Garnett (Boston Celtics)

LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Joe Johnson (Atlanta Hawks)

Rashard Lewis (Orlando Magic)

Paul Pierce (Boston Celtics)

Danny Granger (Indiana Pacers)

Devin Harris (New Jersey Nets)

Ray Allen (Boston Celtics) **

Mo Williams (Cleveland Cavaliers) **

Jameer Nelson (Orlando Magic) *

Chris Bosh (Toronto Raptors) *

Coach: Eddie Jordan (Washington Wizards)

Western Conference

Chris Paul (New Orleans Hornets)

Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers)

Yao Ming (Houston Rockets)

Amar’e Stoudemire (Phoenix Suns)

Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs)

Brandon Roy (Portland Trail Blazers)

Tony Parker (San Antonio Spurs)

Chauncey Billups (Denver Nuggets)

Pau Gasol (Los Angeles Lakers)

David West (New Orleans Hornets)

Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks)

Shaquille O’Neal (Phoenix Suns)

Coach: Mike D’Antoni (Phoenix Suns)

All-Star Weekend Wrap

NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner: Nate Robinson, New York Knicks

NBA 3-Point Shootout winner: Daequan Cook, Miami Heat

NBA Skills Challenge: Derrick Rose, Chicago Bulls

H-O-R-S-E: Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder

Rookie Challenge result: Sophomores 122, Rookies 116

Rookie Challenge MVP: Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder (46 points, seven rebounds, four assists)

NOTE: * = missed game due to injury; ** = injury replacement