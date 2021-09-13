2000 NBA All-Star recap

WEST 137, EAST 126, at Oakland Arena (Oakland, Calif.)

ATTENDANCE: 18,325

MVP: Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs) and Shaquille O’Neal (Los Angeles Lakers)

Box score

By the time the 2000 All-Star Game rolled around, the NBA debate was still raging … who’s better: Shaquille O’Neal or Tim Duncan? Both players had solid resumes entering the game. Duncan, for example, had just won his first title in the 1999 Finals and had the Spurs positioned as annual contenders. O’Neal was in the midst of his MVP season in 1999-2000, which would culminate in his first title with the Lakers. So it was only fitting that the two big men settled the debate by sharing MVP honors in the West’s 137-126 victory.

Duncan had 24 points, 14 rebounds and shot 12-for-14 while O’Neal had 22 points, nine rebounds and a memorable 360-degree breakaway slam. This was the third time in All-Star Game history that the MVP honors were split, joining the 1993 game (John Stockton and Karl Malone) and the 1959 game (Elgin Baylor and Bob Pettit) on the list. The West benefitted from its better passers, notching 42 assists to the East’s 30 thanks to 14 assists from Jason Kidd.

Stockton, a 10-time All-Star, made his final All-Star appearance in this game, scoring 10 points off the bench. Reggie Miller, who would eventually retire as the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made, played in his final All-Star Game, too. He had five points off the bench on a very un-Miller-like 1-for-7 shooting night.

Allen Iverson, a future MVP of the NBA and the All-Star Game, made his All-Star Game debut. A starter for the East, he finished with 26 points and nine assists. The Bucks’ Ray Allen, the man who would break Miller’s 3-point mark in the 2010-11 season, made his All-Star debut as a reserve for the East. He was 4-for-13 for 14 points in 17 minutes.

For the second straight time at the 3-Point Shootout, Utah’s Jeff Hornacek reigned supreme. At the time, he was the fourth player — joining Larry Bird, Craig Hodges and Mark Price — to win at least two consecutive 3-Point Shootouts. With a forearm-through-the-rim slam at the Dunk Contest, Vince Carter wrapped up the championship in that event. And at the Rookie Challenge, Bulls rookie Elton Brand bullied his way to 16 points, 21 rebounds and game MVP honors in the Rookies’ 92-83 overtime win against the Sophomores.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Allen Iverson (Philadelphia 76ers)

Vince Carter (Toronto Raptors)

Alonzo Mourning (Miami Heat)

Eddie Jones (Charlotte Hornets)

Grant Hill (Detroit Pistons)

Reggie Miller (Indiana Pacers)

Allan Houston (New York Knicks)

Ray Allen (Milwaukee Bucks)

Glenn Robinson (Milwaukee Bucks)

Dikembe Mutombo (Atlanta Hawks)

Jerry Stackhouse (Detroit Pistons)

Dale Davis (Indiana Pacers)

Coach: Jeff Van Gundy (New York Knicks)

Western Conference

Jason Kidd (Phoenix Suns)

Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers)

Shaquille O’Neal (Los Angeles Lakers)

Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs)

Kevin Garnett (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Rasheed Wallace (Portland Trail Blazers)

Gary Payton (Seattle Sonics)

Chris Webber (Sacramento Kings)

John Stockton (Utah Jazz)

Karl Malone (Utah Jazz)

David Robinson (San Antonio Spurs)

Michael Finley (Dallas Mavericks)

Coach: Phil Jackson (Los Angeles Lakers)

All-Star Weekend Wrap

Slam Dunk Contest: Vince Carter, Toronto Raptors

3-Point Contest: Jeff Hornacek, Utah Jazz

Rookie Challenge: Rookies 92, Sophomores 83 (OT)

Rookie Challenge MVP: Elton Brand, Chicago Bulls (16 points, 21 rebounds)