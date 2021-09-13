2010 NBA All-Star recap

EAST 141, WEST 139, at Cowboys Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

ATTENDANCE: 108,713

MVP: Dwyane Wade

Box score

Before the largest crowd ever to watch a basketball game, Dwyane Wade put on quite a show at the massive Cowboys Stadium. A record 108,713 fans packed the stadium — shattering the mark of 78,129, set for a college matchup between Kentucky and Michigan State at Detroit’s Ford Field on Dec. 13, 2003 — as the East edged the West 141-139.

Wade finished with 28 points, six assists, 11 rebounds and five steals and hit two free throws to put the East up 139-137. Dirk Nowitzki of the hometown Mavs hit his own pair of free throws to tie the game. Chris Bosh of the East wrapped up the scoring with two free throws with 5 seconds left and Carmelo Anthony’s 3-pointer at the buzzer to win the game came up short for the West.

LeBron James had 25 points, five rebounds, six assists and four steals. Bosh, who was representing the Raptors for the final time, had 23 points and 10 rebounds off the bench. Out West, Amar’e Stoudemire made his final appearance on the All-Star team as a member of the Suns.

In the East, Rajon Rondo, Derrick Rose and Al Horford all made their All-Star debuts as reserves while in the West, Deron Williams and Kevin Durant were first-time All-Stars (and reserves), too.

Durant took home his second consecutive H-O-R-S-E title in the final year of the event while the Suns’ Steve Nash won his second career Skills Challenge title. Nate Robinson became the first repeat Dunk Contest winner since Jason Richardson in 2002 and 2003, and at the 3-Point Shootout, Paul Pierce became the first Celtic to win the award since Larry Bird’s three-peat of titles in the 1980s.

Finally, at the Rookie Challenge, game MVP Tyreke Evans provided the spark as the Rookies ended the Sophomores’ seven-year reign as champs with a 140-128 victory.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Joe Johnson (Atlanta Hawks)

Dwyane Wade (Miami Heat)

Dwight Howard (Orlando Magic)

Kevin Garnett (Boston Celtics)

LeBron James (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Chris Bosh (Toronto Raptors)

Rajon Rondo (Boston Celtics)

Gerald Wallace (Charlotte Bobcats)

Derrick Rose (Chicago Bulls)

Al Horford (Atlanta Hawks)

Paul Pierce (Boston Celtics)

David Lee (New York Knicks) **

Allen Iverson (Detroit Pistons) *

Coach: Stan Van Gundy (Orlando Magic)

Western Conference

Steve Nash (Phoenix Suns)

Carmelo Anthony (Denver Nuggets)

Amar’e Stoudemire (Phoenix Suns)

Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs)

Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks)

Deron Williams (Utah Jazz)

Pau Gasol (Los Angeles Lakers)

Kevin Durant (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Zach Randolph (Memphis Grizzlies)

Chauncey Billups (Denver Nuggets) **

Chris Kaman (LA Clippers) **

Jason Kidd (Dallas Mavericks) **

Chris Paul (New Orleans Hornets) *

Brandon Roy (Portland Trail Blazers) *

Kobe Bryant (L.A. Lakers) *

Coach: George Karl (Denver Nuggets)

All-Star Weekend Wrap

NBA Slam Dunk Contest winner: Nate Robinson, New York Knicks

NBA 3-Point Shootout winner: Paul Pierce, Boston Celtics

NBA Skills Challenge: Steve Nash, Phoenix Suns

H-O-R-S-E: Kevin Durant, Oklahoma City Thunder

Rookie Challenge result: Rookies 140, Sophomores 128

Rookie Challenge MVP: Tyreke Evans, Sacramento Kings (26 points, six rebounds, five assists, five steals)

NOTE: * = missed game due to injury; ** = injury replacement