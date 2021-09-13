Historically speaking, Tim Duncan appeared in this game and scored a basket in what was his 15th All-Star Game appearance. That moved him to second on the all-time All-Star Game appearances list, trailing only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (18).

Kobe Bryant had to sit out along with Anthony Davis and Blake Griffin, leaving the West without three elected starters. But they had more than enough talent left, not surprising in another season where the West showed it was the most powerful conference at the NBA’s midseason classic.