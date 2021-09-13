2003 NBA All-Star recap

WEST 155, EAST 145 (2 OT), Philips Arena (Atlanta)

ATTENDANCE: 20,325

MVP: Kevin Garnett, Minnesota Timberwolves

Box score

A player well used to carrying his team down the stretch, Kevin Garnett showed off his go-to guy skills in the second-highest scoring All-Star Game ever. Garnett, named game MVP, had 37 points and scored the first seven points in the second overtime in the West’s 155-145 victory.

The West set All-Star Game records for most defensive rebounds (46), most points by a team (155, West) and the 300 combined points were three shy of the all-time scoring mark set in 1987. The game was also notable as the final All-Star appearance for Michael Jordan. Jordan, who was not voted in as a starter but was chosen as a reserve, started for the East after Vince Carter gave up his starting spot for him.

The former three-time All-Star Game MVP started slow, missing his first seven shots. He finished with 20 points on an All-Star Game record-tying 27 shots, but nailed a key jumper in overtime to send the game to double-OT. By the game’s end, Jordan had finished as the All-Star Game’s all-time leader in points (262), field goals (110), field-goal attempts (233) and steals (37) in 13 All-Star appearances (the second-most all time).

Sonics point guard Gary Payton played in his final All-Star Game, notching eight points for the West. While Payton was wrapping up his career, rookie center Yao Ming was beginning his.

Voted in as a West starter thanks to an influx of voters from his homeland of China, Yao finished with two points and two rebounds in 17 minutes. In another noteworthy event, Jamal Mashburn became the first All-Star for the Hornets in their New Orleans era. Mashburn had 10 points off the bench as a reserve for the West.

This All-Star Weekend saw the debut of the Skills Challenge, which was won by the Nets’ Jason Kidd. Jason Richardson (Slam Dunk Contest) and Peja Stojakovic (3-Point Shootout) repeated as champs in their respective events. At the Rookie Challenge, high-scoring Warriors guard Gilbert Arenas had 30 points to pace the Sophomores’ 132-112 blowout.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Allen Iverson (Philadelphia 76ers)

Michael Jordan (Washington Wizards)

Ben Wallace (Detroit Pistons)

Jermaine O’Neal (Indiana Pacers)

Tracy McGrady (Orlando Magic)

Jason Kidd (New Jersey Nets)

Vince Carter (Toronto Raptors)

Paul Pierce (Boston Celtics)

Brad Miller (Indiana Pacers)

Jamal Mashburn (New Orleans Hornets)

Antoine Walker (Boston Celtics)

Zydrunas Ilgauskas (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Coach: Isiah Thomas (Indiana Pacers)

Western Conference

Steve Francis (Houston Rockets)

Kobe Bryant (Los Angeles Lakers)

Yao Ming (Houston Rockets)

Tim Duncan (San Antonio Spurs)

Kevin Garnett (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Shaquille O’Neal (Los Angeles Lakers)

Shawn Marion (Phoenix Suns)

Dirk Nowitzki (Dallas Mavericks)

Steve Nash (Dallas Mavericks)

Gary Payton (Seattle Sonics)

Stephon Marbury (Phoenix Suns)

Peja Stojakovic (Sacramento Kings) **

Chris Webber (Sacramento Kings) *

Coach: Rick Adelman (Sacramento Kings)

All-Star Weekend Wrap

Slam Dunk Contest: Jason Richardson, Golden State Warriors

3-Point Contest: Peja Stojakovic, Sacramento Kings

Skills Challenge: Jason Kidd, New Jersey Nets

Rookie Challenge: Sophomores 132, Rookies 112

Rookie Challenge MVP: Gilbert Arenas, Golden State Warriors (30 points)

NOTE: * = missed game due to injury; ** = injury replacement