History
1964 NBA All-Star recap
In the first nationally televised All-Star Game, Oscar Robertson wins MVP honors in the East's narrow win.
From NBA.com Staff
EAST 111, WEST 107, at Boston Garden
ATTENDANCE: 13,464
MVP: Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals
Two years removed from his historic triple-double season in 1961-62, Oscar Robertson showed off his multi-faceted skills before the Boston Garden crowd in the 1964 All-Star Game. Playing 42 minutes, the guard had 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists as the East held off the West’s fourth-quarter rally to claim a 111-107 victory.
Bill Russell chipped in with 13 points and 21 rebounds in the winning effort while the West was paced by Bob Pettit (19 points, 17 rebounds) and Wilt Chamberlain (19 points, 20 rebounds). Two notable players — the 76ers’ Chet Walker and the Royals rookie guard Jerry Lucas — also made their All-Star debuts in this game.
Robertson wasn’t the only man to play 42 minutes in this game; Russell and Jerry West amassed the same total as the trio set an All-Star record for most minutes played. The record was matched three years later by Nate Thurmond.
All-Star Game rosters
Eastern Conference
Jerry Lucas (Cincinnati Royals)
Oscar Robertson (Cincinnati Royals)
Bill Russell (Boston Celtics)
Hal Greer (Philadelphia 76ers)
Tom Heinsohn (Boston Celtics)
Sam Jones (Boston Celtics)
Wayne Embry (Cincinnati Royals)
Len Chappell (New York Knicks)
Tom Gola (New York Knicks)
Chet Walker (Philadelphia 76ers)
Coach: East: Red Auerbach (Boston Celtics)
Western Conference
Guy Rodgers (San Francisco Warriors)
Jerry West (Los Angeles Lakers)
Elgin Baylor (Los Angeles Lakers)
Bob Pettit (St. Louis Hawks)
Walt Bellamy (Baltimore Bullets)
Terry Dischinger (Baltimore Bullets)
Don Ohl (Detroit Pistons)
Bailey Howell (Detroit Pistons)
Wilt Chamberlain (San Francisco Warriors)
Lenny Wilkens (St. Louis Hawks)
Coach: Fred Schaus (Los Angeles Lakers)