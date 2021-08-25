1964 NBA All-Star recap

EAST 111, WEST 107, at Boston Garden

ATTENDANCE: 13,464

MVP: Oscar Robertson, Cincinnati Royals

Box score

Two years removed from his historic triple-double season in 1961-62, Oscar Robertson showed off his multi-faceted skills before the Boston Garden crowd in the 1964 All-Star Game. Playing 42 minutes, the guard had 26 points, 14 rebounds and eight assists as the East held off the West’s fourth-quarter rally to claim a 111-107 victory.

Bill Russell chipped in with 13 points and 21 rebounds in the winning effort while the West was paced by Bob Pettit (19 points, 17 rebounds) and Wilt Chamberlain (19 points, 20 rebounds). Two notable players — the 76ers’ Chet Walker and the Royals rookie guard Jerry Lucas — also made their All-Star debuts in this game.

Robertson wasn’t the only man to play 42 minutes in this game; Russell and Jerry West amassed the same total as the trio set an All-Star record for most minutes played. The record was matched three years later by Nate Thurmond.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Jerry Lucas (Cincinnati Royals)

Oscar Robertson (Cincinnati Royals)

Bill Russell (Boston Celtics)

Hal Greer (Philadelphia 76ers)

Tom Heinsohn (Boston Celtics)

Sam Jones (Boston Celtics)

Wayne Embry (Cincinnati Royals)

Len Chappell (New York Knicks)

Tom Gola (New York Knicks)

Chet Walker (Philadelphia 76ers)

Coach: East: Red Auerbach (Boston Celtics)

Western Conference

Guy Rodgers (San Francisco Warriors)

Jerry West (Los Angeles Lakers)

Elgin Baylor (Los Angeles Lakers)

Bob Pettit (St. Louis Hawks)

Walt Bellamy (Baltimore Bullets)

Terry Dischinger (Baltimore Bullets)

Don Ohl (Detroit Pistons)

Bailey Howell (Detroit Pistons)

Wilt Chamberlain (San Francisco Warriors)

Lenny Wilkens (St. Louis Hawks)

Coach: Fred Schaus (Los Angeles Lakers)