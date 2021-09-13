1952 NBA All-Star recap

EAST 108, WEST 91, at Boston Garden

ATTENDANCE: 10,211

MVP: Paul Arizin, Philadelphia Warriors

Box score

Philadelphia’s Paul Arizin, a 10-time All-Star during his 10-year career, had his best All-Star Game in 1952, scoring 26 points on 9-for-13 shooting en route to winning MVP honors.

More than 10,000 fans turned out for the 1952 midseason showdown, which was held at the Boston Garden for the second straight time.

Overall, six of the 10 players on the East scored in double figures as the team made 49.4% of its shots.

The Minneapolis Lakers’ George Mikan led the way for the West with a 26-point, 15-rebound night, but the squad struggled from the field, shooting just 35.9%.

All-Star Game rosters

Eastern Conference

Bob Cousy (Boston Celtics)

Paul Arizin (Philadelphia Warriors)

Andy Phillip (Philadelphia Warriors)

Ed Macauley (Boston Celtics)

Harry Gallatin (New York Knicks)

Red Rocha (Syracuse Nationals)

Max Zaslofsky (New York Knicks)

Dick McGuire (New York Knicks)

Fred Scolari (Baltimore Bullets)

Joe Fulks (Philadelphia Warriors)

Dolph Schayes (Syracuse Nationals)*

Western Conference

George Mikan (Minneapolis Lakers)

Jim Pollard (Minneapolis Lakers)

Vern Mikkelsen (Minneapolis Lakers)

Bobby Wanzer (Rochester Royals)

Paul Walther (Indianapolis Olympians)

Bob Davies (Rochester Royals)

Dike Eddleman (Tri-City Blackhawks)

Frankie Brian (Tri-City Blackhawks)

Leo Barnhorst (Indianapolis Olympians)

Arnie Risen (Rochester Royals)

Larry Foust (Ft. Wayne Pistons)*