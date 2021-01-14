2020-21 NBA Trade Tracker

Keep track of all the official trades during the 2020-21 season. Official means the deal has been approved by the league and announced by the team.

> All NBA Transactions

Nets get:

James Harden

2024 second-round pick

Rockets get:

Caris LeVert

Rodions Kurucs

Dante Exum

Three first-round picks (2022, 2024, 2026) from Nets

2022 first-round pick from Cavaliers (via Milwaukee)

Four first-round pick swaps (2021, 2023, 2025, 2027) from Nets

Cavaliers get:

Jarrett Allen

Taurean Prince

Rights to Aleksandar Vezenkov (57th overall pick in 2017)

Official release: Nets | Cavaliers | Rockets