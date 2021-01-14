Top Stories
2020-21 NBA Trade Tracker
Keep track of all the official trades announced during the 2020-21 NBA season.
From NBA.com Staff
Keep track of all the official trades during the 2020-21 season. Official means the deal has been approved by the league and announced by the team.
Nets acquire former Kia MVP Harden (Jan. 14)
Nets get:
- James Harden
- 2024 second-round pick
Rockets get:
- Caris LeVert
- Rodions Kurucs
- Dante Exum
- Three first-round picks (2022, 2024, 2026) from Nets
- 2022 first-round pick from Cavaliers (via Milwaukee)
- Four first-round pick swaps (2021, 2023, 2025, 2027) from Nets
Cavaliers get:
- Jarrett Allen
- Taurean Prince
- Rights to Aleksandar Vezenkov (57th overall pick in 2017)