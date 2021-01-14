Top Stories

2020-21 NBA Trade Tracker

Keep track of all the official trades announced during the 2020-21 NBA season.

From NBA.com Staff

Keep track of all the official trades during the 2020-21 season. Official means the deal has been approved by the league and announced by the team.

Nets acquire former Kia MVP Harden (Jan. 14)

Nets get:

Rockets get:

  • Caris LeVert
  • Rodions Kurucs
  • Dante Exum
  • Three first-round picks (2022, 2024, 2026) from Nets
  • 2022 first-round pick from Cavaliers (via Milwaukee)
  • Four first-round pick swaps (2021, 2023, 2025, 2027) from Nets

Cavaliers get:

