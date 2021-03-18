SUNS ACQUIRE TORREY CRAIG FROM MILWAUKEE

The Phoenix Suns today acquired forward Torrey Craig from the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for cash considerations.

Craig (6-7, 221 pounds) is in his fourth NBA season, having played his first three with the Denver Nuggets before joining the Bucks prior to the start of the season. Gaining significant postseason experience with Denver, he appeared in all 33 of the Nuggets’ playoff games over the past two seasons, averaging 5.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in 21.4 minutes and making 14 starts. He holds career averages of 5.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 17.9 minutes 190 regular season games (69 starts).

A native of Columbia, South Carolina, Craig played collegiately at USC Upstate before going undrafted in 2014. He began his professional career with three seasons in New Zealand and Australia, earning recognition as the NBL’s Best Defensive Player while playing for the Brisbane Bullets in 2016-17.

Craig will wear uniform No. 12. The Suns’ roster now stands at 16 players.