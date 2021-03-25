Trail Blazers Acquire Norman Powell From Toronto Raptors

PORTLAND, Ore. (March 25, 2021) – The Portland Trail Blazers have acquired guard Norman Powell from the Toronto Raptors in exchange for guard Gary Trent Jr. and guard/forward Rodney Hood, it was announced today by president of basketball operations Neil Olshey.

Powell, 27, is averaging a career-high 19.6 points (49.8% FG, 43.9% 3-PT, 86.5% FT) to go with 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.12 steals and 30.4 minutes through 42 games (31 starts) with Toronto this season. He ranks 10th in the NBA in three-point percentage and 13th in three-pointers made (118).

In his sixth NBA season, Powell (6-3, 215) holds career averages of 9.9 points (46.6% FG, 37.9% 3-PT, 83.0% FT), 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 20.2 minutes in 349 games (120 starts), all with the Raptors. The 2019 NBA Champion was originally selected out of UCLA by Milwaukee with the 46th pick of the 2015 NBA Draft before being acquired by Toronto in a draft night trade.

“Gary and Rodney have been valuable members of our organization the past three seasons and we appreciate their numerous contributions on the floor and in the Portland community,” said Olshey. “We wish them continued success and happiness in Toronto.”

Trent averaged 15.0 points (41.4% FG, 39.7% 3-PT, 77.3% FT), 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 30.8 minutes in 41 games (23 starts) for the Trail Blazers this season. The 37th pick of the 2018 NBA Draft, Trent was acquired by Portland in a draft night trade with Sacramento. In 117 total appearances with the Trail Blazers (32 starts), Trent averaged 10.2 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

In 38 games (five starts) for the Trail Blazers this season, Hood averaged 4.7 points (36.3% FG, 29.8% 3-PT, 75.0% FT), 1.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 19.1 minutes. Hood appeared in 86 games (30 starts) for the Trail Blazers, posting averages of 7.8 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He arrived in Portland in a trade with Cleveland on February 4, 2019.

Powell will wear No. 24 for the Trail Blazers.