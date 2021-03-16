Top Stories

Every deal made at the NBA trade deadline since 1987

Deadline-related transaction records in the NBA have only been officially tracked back to 1987.

From NBA.com Staff

Though the NBA has kept a trade deadline dating back to January 1947, deadline-related transaction records have only been officially tracked back to 1987, when the deadline was set at 9 p.m. ET on the 16th Thursday of the season.

Trade Deadline Deals By Year

2020s: 2020

2010s: 2019 | 2018 | 2017 | 2016 | 2015 | 2014 | 2013 | 2012 | 2011 | 2010

2000s: 2009 | 2008 | 2007 | 2006 | 2005 | 2004 | 2003 | 2002 | 2001 | 2000

1990s: 1999 | 1998 | 1997 | 1996 | 1995 | 1994 | 1993 | 1992 | 1991 | 1990

1980s: 1989 | 1988 | 1987

February 6, 2020

16 teams making 11 trades involving 30 players

• Pistons traded Andre Drummond to the Cavaliers for Brandon KnightJohn Henson and the less favorable of Golden State’s 2023 second-round picks.

• Knicks traded Marcus Morris to the Clippers; Wizards traded Isaiah Thomas to Clippers; Clippers traded Moe Harkless, a 2020 first-round pick, a protected 2021 first-round pick swap and a 2021 second-round pick (via the Pistons) to the Knicks; Clippers traded Jerome Robinson to the Wizards.

• Grizzlies traded Andre IguodalaJae Crowder and Solomon Hill to the Heat; Heat traded Dion Waiters and Justise Winslow to the Grizzlies; Timberwolves traded Gorgui Dieng to the Grizzlies; Heat traded James Johnson to the Timberwolves.

• Timberwolves traded Andrew Wiggins, a 2021 protected first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick to the Warriors for D’Angelo RussellJacob Evans and Omari Spellman.

• Warriors traded Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III to the 76ers for a 2020 second-round pick (via the Mavs), a 2021 second-round pick (via the Nuggets) and a 2022 second-round pick (via the Raptors).

• Hawks traded a 2024 second-round pick (top-55 protected) to the Blazers for Skal Labissiere and cash considerations.

• Clippers traded Derrick Walton Jr. to the Hawks for a 2022 second-round pick (top-55 protected).

• Sixers traded James Ennis to the Magic for a 2020 second-round pick.

• Nuggets traded Shabazz Napier to the Wizards for Jordan McRae.

• Grizzlies traded Bruno Caboclo to the Rockets for Jordan Bell and a 2023 second-round pick swap.

• Kings traded Dewayne Dedmon, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick to the Hawks for Jabari Parker and Alex Len.

February 7, 2019

19 teams making 14 trades involving 34 players

• Trail Blazers traded Caleb Swanigan to the Kings for Skal Labissiere.

• Clippers traded Avery Bradley to the Grizzlies for JaMychal Green and Garrett Temple.

• 76ers traded Markelle Fultz to the Magic for Jonathon Simmons, a Top-20 protected 2020 first-round draft pick(1), a 2019 second-round draft pick(2).

(1) If not conveyed in 2020: OKC’s own 2022 and 2023 second-round draft picks

(2) The more favorable of CLE’s, HOU’s, ORL’s, and POR’s own

• Pistons traded Stanley Johnson to the Pelicans; Bucks traded Thon Maker to the Pistons, as well as Jason Smith, a 2020 second-round draft pick, a 2020 second-round draft pick, a 2021 second-round draft pick, and a 2019 conditional second-round draft pick (Protected No. 31-55) to Pelicans; Pelicans traded Nikola Mirotic to Bucks.

• Nets traded cash considerations to the Raptors for Greg Monroe and a 2021 second round draft pick.

• Hawks traded Tyler Dorsey to the Grizzlies for Shelvin Mack.

• Clippers traded Mike Muscala to the Lakers for Michael Beasley and Ivica Zubac.

• Grizzlies traded Marc Gasol to the Raptors for CJ MilesJonas ValanciunasDelon Wright, and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

• Hawks traded a conditional 2020 second-round draft pick (Protected No. 31-55) to Celtics for Jabari Bird and cash considerations.

• Rockets traded James Ennis III to the 76ers for the right to swap 2021 second-round draft picks.

• Rockets traded Wade Baldwin IVNik Stauskas, draft rights to Maarty Leunen (No. 54 overall, 2008), and a 2021 second-round draft pick to the Pacers for cash considerations.

• Mavericks traded Harrison Barnes to the Kings for Justin Jackson and Zach Randolph.

• Pelicans traded Wesley Johnson to the Wizards for Markieff Morris, a 2023 second-round draft pick, and cash considerations.

• Cavaliers traded Wade Baldwin IVNik Stauskas, and a 2021 second-round draft pick to the Rockets, as well as Alec Burks to the Kings; Rockets traded Marquese ChrissBrandon Knight, a conditional future first-round draft pick(1), and a 2022 second-round draft pick to the Cavaliers, as well as a 2020 second-round draft pick (2) to Kings; Kings traded Iman Shumpert to the Rockets.

(1) Protected as follows: 2019-2023 – 1-14;

If not conveyed, HOU’s own 2024 and 2025 second-round draft picks

February 8, 2018

19 teams making 12 trades involving 30 players

• Bulls traded Jameer Nelson to the Pistons for Willie Reed and the right to swap 2022 second-round draft picks.

• Hawks traded Luke Babbitt to the Heat for Okaro White.

• Cavaliers traded Channing FryeIsaiah Thomas and a conditional future first-round draft pick to the Lakers in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance, Jr.

• Cavaliers traded Dwyane Wade to the Heat in exchange for a conditional future second-round draft pick.

• Trail Blazers traded Noah Vonleh and cash to the Bulls in exchange for the draft rights to Milovan Rakovic.

• Nets traded Rashad Vaughn to the Pelicans for Dante Cunningham.

• Wizards traded Sheldon Mac and cash to the Hawks in exchange for a conditional future second-round draft pick.

• Kings traded Malachi Richardson to the Raptors for Bruno Caboclo.

• Mavericks traded Devin Harris to the Nuggets; Nuggets traded Emmanuel Mudiay to the Knicks, as well as a 2018 second-round draft pick to Mavericks; Knicks traded Doug McDermott to the Mavericks, as well as a 2018 second-round draft pick to Nuggets.

• Cavaliers traded Jae CrowderDerrick Rose and the right to swap 2024 second-round draft picks to the Jazz; as well as traded Iman Shumpert, the draft rights to Dimitrios Agravanis, a 2020 second-round draft pick, and cash to the Kings; Kings traded George Hill and the draft rights to Arturas Gudaitis to the Cavaliers; Jazz traded Rodney Hood to the Cavaliers, as well as Joe Johnson and cash to the Kings.

• Pistons traded Brice Johnson and a 2022 second-round draft pick to the Grizzlies for James Ennis III.

• Magic traded Elfrid Payton to the Suns for a 2018 second-round draft pick.

February 23, 2017

12 teams making 8 trades involving 19 players

• Lakers traded Lou Williams to the Rockets for Corey Brewer and a 2017 first-round pick.

• Lakers traded Marcelo Huertas to the Rockets for Tyler Ennis and draft rights to Brad Newley.

• Rockets traded KJ McDaniels to the Nets for cash considerations.

• Mavericks traded Justin AndersonAndrew Bogut, and a conditional 2017 first-round pick to the 76ers for Nerlens Noel.

• Thunder traded Joffrey LauvergneAnthony Morrow, and Cameron Payne to the Bulls for Taj GibsonDoug McDermott, and a 2018 second-round pick.

• Bucks traded Roy Hibbert to the Nuggets for a conditional 2019 second-round pick.

• Hawks traded Mike Scott, draft rights to Cenk Akyol, and cash to the Suns for a conditional 2017 second-round pick.

• Raptors traded Jared Sullinger, 2017 and 2018 second-round picks and cash to the Suns for PJ Tucker.

February 18, 2016

17 teams making 9 trades involving 20 players

• Heat traded Jarnell Stokes and cash to the Pelicans for a conditional 2018 second-round draft pick.

• Cavaliers traded Anderson Varejao and a conditional future first-round draft pick to the Trail Blazers for a 2020 second-round draft pick.

• Hawks traded Shelvin Mack to Jazz, as well as Justin Holiday to the Bulls; Jazz traded a 2018 second-round draft pick to the Bulls; Bulls traded Kirk Hinrich to the Hawks.

• Pistons traded Joel Anthony to the 76ers, as well as a future first-round draft pick to Rockets; Rockets traded Donatas Motiejunas and Marcus Thornton to the Pistons, as well as a 2017 second-round draft pick to the 76ers; 76ers traded the draft rights to Chukwudiebere Maduabum to the Rockets.

• Cavaliers traded Jared Cunningham and a 2020 second-round draft pick to the Magic for Channing Frye.

• Nuggets traded Randy Foye to the Thunder for D.J. AugustinSteve Novak, a 2016 second-round draft pick, a future second-round draft pick and cash.

• Heat traded Brian Roberts and a 2021 second-round draft pick to the Trail Blazers for cash.

• Suns traded Markieff Morris to the Wizards for Kris HumphriesDeJuan Blair and a future first-round draft pick.

• Clippers traded Lance Stephenson and a conditional future first-round draft pick to the Grizzlies for Jeff Green.

February 19, 2015

17 teams making 12 trades involving 43 players

• Nuggets traded Arron Afflalo and Alonzo Gee to the Trail Blazers for Will BartonVictor ClaverThomas Robinson and a conditional future first-round draft pick.

• Nuggets traded JaVale McGee, a conditional future first-round draft pick and the draft rights to Chukwudiebere Maduabum to the 76ers for the draft rights to Cenk Akyol.

• Suns traded Goran Dragic and Zoran Dragic to the Heat; Heat traded Danny Granger, two future first-round draft picks and cash to the Suns, as well as Norris ColeJustin HamiltonShawne Williams and cash to the Pelicans; Pelicans traded John Salmons to the Suns.

• Thunder traded Ish Smith, cash, a conditional 2015 second-round draft pick and the draft rights to Latavious Williams to the Pelicans in exchange for a conditional 2016 second-round draft pick.

• Thunder traded Reggie Jackson to the Pistons, as well as Kendrick PerkinsGrant Jerrett, a future conditional first-round draft pick and the draft rights to Tibor Pleiss to the Jazz; Jazz traded Enes Kanter and Steve Novak to the Thunder; Pistons traded Kyle SinglerD.J. Augustin and a 2019 second-round draft pick to the Thunder, as well as a 2017 second-round draft pick to Jazz.

• 76ers traded Michael Carter-Williams to the Bucks; Bucks traded Brandon Knight and Kendall Marshall to the Suns; Suns traded Tyler Ennis and Miles Plumlee to the Bucks, as well as a future first-round draft pick to 76ers.

• Suns traded Isaiah Thomas to the Celtics for Marcus Thornton and a future first-round draft pick.

• Nets traded Kevin Garnett to the Timberwolves for Thaddeus Young.

• Wizards traded Andre Miller and cash to the Kings for Ramon Sessions.

• Knicks traded Pablo Prigioni to the Rockets for Alexey Shved and two second-round draft picks (2017, 2019).

• Celtics traded Tayshaun Prince to the Pistons for Jonas Jerebko and Gigi Datome.

• Rockets traded Isaiah Canaan and a 2015 second-round draft pick to the 76ers for KJ McDaniels.

February 20, 2014

14 teams making 9 trades involving 21 players

• Heat traded Roger Mason Jr. and cash to the Kings for a 2015 conditional second-round draft pick.

• Cavaliers traded Earl ClarkHenry Sims and two 2014 second-round draft picks to the 76ers for Spencer Hawes.

• Nuggets traded Andre Miller to Wizards, as well as a 2016 second-round draft pick to the 76ers; 76ers traded a conditional 2014 second-round draft pick to Wizards; Wizards traded Eric Maynor and a 2015 second-round draft pick to the 76ers, as well as Jan Vesely to Nuggets.

• Bobcats traded Ramon Sessions and Jeff Adrien to the Bucks for Luke Ridnour and Gary Neal.

• Pacers traded Danny Granger and a 2015 second-round draft pick to the 76ers for Evan Turner and Lavoy Allen.

• Nuggets traded Jordan Hamilton to the Rockets for Aaron Brooks.

• Clippers traded Antawn Jamison and cash to the Hawks for the draft rights to Cenk Akyol.

• Spurs traded Nando De Colo to the Raptors for Austin Daye and cash.

• Clippers traded Byron Mullens, a 2018 second-round draft pick and cash to the 76ers for a conditional 2014 second-round draft pick.

February 21, 2013

18 teams making 12 trades involving 29 players

• Bobcats traded Hakim Warrick and cash to the Magic for Josh McRoberts.

• Celtics traded Leandro BarbosaJason Collins and cash to the Wizards for Jordan Crawford.

• Suns traded Sebastian Telfair to the Raptors for Hamed Haddadi and a future second-round draft pick.

• Thunder traded a 2014 second-round draft pick and cash to the Knicks for Ronnie Brewer.

• Thunder traded Eric Maynor to the Trail Blazers for the draft rights to Giorgios Printezis.

• Warriors traded Charles Jenkins and cash to the 76ers for a 2013 second-round draft pick (Top-55 protected).

• Hawks traded Anthony Morrow to the Mavericks for Dahntay Jones.

• Hawks traded a 2013 second-round pick which (Top-55 protected) to the Warriors for Jeremy Tyler and cash.

• Bucks traded Tobias HarrisBeno Urih, and Doron Lamb to the Magic for J.J. RedickGustavo Ayon and Ish Smith.

• Heat traded Dexter Pittman, a 2013 second-round draft pick and cash to the Grizzlies for the draft rights to Ricky Sanchez.

• Rockets traded Marcus Morris to the Suns for a 2013 second-round draft pick.

• Rockets traded Patrick PattersonToney DouglasCole Aldrich and cash to the Kings for Thomas RobinsonFrancisco Garcia and Tyler Honeycutt.

March 15, 2012

16 teams making 9 trades involving 23 players

• Grizzlies traded Sam Young to the 76ers for the draft rights to Ricky Sanchez.

• Raptors traded Leandro Barbosa to the Pacers for an unconditional 2012 second-round draft pick and cash.

• Lakers traded Luke WaltonJason Kapono, a conditional first-round draft pick (2012 or 2014), the right to swap 2013 first-round draft picks and cash to Cavaliers for Ramon Sessions and Christian Eyenga.

• Rockets traded Jordan Hill to the Lakers for Derek Fisher and a conditional 2012 first-round draft pick.

• Trail Blazers traded Gerald Wallace to the Nets for Mehmet OkurShawne Williams, and a first-round pick.

• Warriors traded Stephen Jackson to the Spurs for Richard JeffersonT.J. Ford, and a conditional first-round draft pick.

• Nuggets traded Nene to the Wizards; Clippers traded Brian Cook and a 2015 second-round draft pick to the Wizards, as well as a conditional 2015 second round draft pick to the Nuggets; Wizards traded Ronny Turiaf and JaVale McGee to the Nuggets, as well as Nick Young to the Clippers.

• Trail Blazers traded Marcus Camby to the Rockets for Jonny FlynnHasheem Thabeet and a conditional 2012 second-round draft pick.

• Hawks conveyed the least favorable of Hawks’s own 2012 second-round draft pick and Suns’ own 2012 second-round draft pick to the Warriors for cash.

February 24, 2011

10 teams making 8 trades involving 23 players

• Clippers traded Baron Davis and a 2011 first-round draft pick to the Cavaliers for Mo Williams and Jamario Moon.

• Celtics traded Marquis Daniels and cash to the Kings for a conditional 2017 second-round draft pick.

• Rockets traded Aaron Brooks to the Suns for Goran Dragic and a 2011 first-round draft pick.

• Celtics traded Semih Erden and Luke Harangody to the Cavaliers for a 2013 second-round draft pick.

• Bobcats traded Gerald Wallace to the Trail Blazers for Joel PrzybillaDante CunninghamSean Marks, a future first-round pick, a conditional future first round pick and cash.

• Rockets traded Shane Battier and Ish Smith to the Grizzlies for Hasheem ThabeetDeMarre Carroll and a conditional future first-round draft pick.

• Celtics traded Kendrick Perkins and Nate Robinson to the Thunder for Jeff GreenNenad Krstic, a future first-round draft pick and cash.

• Bobcats traded Nazr Mohammed to the Thunder for Morris Peterson and D.J. White.

February 18, 2010

12 teams making 8 trades involving 27 players

• Bulls traded John Salmons, the conditional right to swap 2010 first-round picks, a 2011 second-round draft pick, and a 2012 second-round draft pick to the Bucks for Joe Alexander and Hakim Warrick.

• Wizards traded Dominic McGuire and cash to the Kings for a conditional 2010 second-round draft pick.

• Knicks traded Nate Robinson and Marcus Landry to the Celtics for Eddie HouseJ.R. GiddensBill Walker and a conditional 2014 second-round draft pick.

• Bucks traded Jodie Meeks and Francisco Elson to the 76ers for Royal IveyPrimoz Brezec and a 2010 second-round draft pick.

• Jazz traded Ronnie Brewer to the Grizzlies for a conditional future first-round draft pick.

• Spurs traded Theo Ratliff to the Bobcats for a 2016 conditional second-round draft pick.

• Rockets traded Tracy McGrady to the Knicks, as well as Carl LandryJoey Dorsey and cash to Kings; Knicks traded Jared JeffriesJordan Hill, conditional right to swap 2011 first-round draft picks and a future first-round draft pick to the Rockets, as well as Larry Hughes to the Kings; Kings traded Kevin Martin and Hilton Armstrong to the Rockets, as well as Sergio Rodriguez to the Knicks.

• Bobcats traded Acie LawFlip Murray and a future first-round draft pick to the Bulls for Tyrus Thomas.

February 19, 2009

10 teams making 6 trades involving 18 players

• Kings traded Shelden Williams and Bobby Brown to the Timberwolves for Rashad McCants and Calvin Booth.

• Thunder traded Chris Wilcox to the Knicks for Malik Rose and cash considerations.

• Knicks traded Jerome JamesAnthony Roberson and Tim Thomas to the Bulls for Larry Hughes.

• Bulls traded Thabo Sefolosha and cash considerations to the Thunder for a 2009 first-round draft pick.

• Raptors traded Will Solomon to the Kings; Kings traded a conditional second-round draft pick in 2014 to the Celtics; Celtics traded cash to Kings, as well as Patrick O’Bryant to the Raptors.

• Magic traded Adonal FoyleMike Wilks and a 2009 first-round draft pick to the Grizzlies; Magic traded Brian Cook to the Rockets; Grizzlies traded Kyle Lowry to Rockets; Rockets traded Rafer Alston to the Magic.

February 21, 2008

11 teams making 5 trades involving 24 players

• Rockets traded Mike JamesBonzi Wells and cash to the Hornets, as well as the draft rights to Malick Badiane (No. 44 overall, 2003) and cash to the Grizzlies; Hornets traded Bobby JacksonAdam Haluska and a 2008 second-round draft pick to the Rockets, as well as Marcus Vinicius to the Grizzlies; Grizzlies traded the draft rights to Sergey Lishouk (No. 49 overall, 2004) to the Rockets.

• Pistons traded Primoz Brezec and cash to the Raptors for Juan Dixon.

• Rockets traded Kirk Snyder, a 2010 second-round draft pick and cash to the Timberwolves for Gerald Green.

• Nuggets traded Von Wafer to the Trail Blazers for Taurean Green.

• Bulls traded Ben WallaceJoe Smith and a 2009 second-round draft pick to the Cavaliers, as well as Adrian Griffin to the SuperSonics; Cavaliers traded Drew GoodenLarry HughesShannon Brown and Cedric Simmons to the Bulls, as well as Donyell Marshall and Ira Newble to the SuperSonics; SuperSonics traded Wally Szczerbiak and Delonte West to the Cavaliers.

February 22, 2007

Six teams making 3 trades involving 4 players

• Mavericks traded Anthony Johnson to the Hawks for a 2007 second-round draft pick

• 76ers traded Alan Henderson, draft considerations and cash to the Jazz for the right to swap 2007 second-round picks.

• Trail Blazers traded Juan Dixon to the Raptors for Fred Jones and future considerations.

February 23, 2006

10 teams making 5 trades involving 17 players

• Cavaliers traded a conditional second-round draft pick to the 76ers in exchange for Lee Nailon and a second-round draft pick.

• Nuggets traded Earl WatsonBryon Russell, a second-round draft pick and cash to the SuperSonics, as well as Voshon Lenard to the Trail Blazers; Trail Blazers traded Ruben Patterson and Charles Smith to the Nuggets, as well as Sergei Monia to the Kings; SuperSonics traded Vitaly Potapenko to the Kings, as well as Reggie Evans to the Nuggets; Kings traded Brian Skinner to the Trail Blazers.

• Cavaliers traded Mike Wilks and cash to the SuperSonics in exchange for Ronald Murray.

• Hornets traded Bostjan Nachbar to the Nets in exchange for Marc JacksonLinton Johnson and cash considerations.

• Rockets traded Derek Anderson to the Heat in exchange for Gerald Fitch.

February 24, 2005

14 teams making 10 trades involving 29 players

• Celtics traded Jiri Welsch to the Cavaliers in exchange for a future first-round draft pick.

• Hornets traded Jamal Mashburn and Rodney Rogers to the 76ers in exchange for Glenn Robinson.

• Bucks traded Mike James and Zendon Hamilton to the Rockets in exchange for Reece Gaines, as well as 2006 and 2007 second-round draft picks.

• Bucks traded Keith Van Horn to the Mavericks in exchange for Calvin BoothAlan Henderson and cash.

• Rockets traded Maurice Taylor to the Knicks in exchange for Vin BakerMoochie Norris and a 2006 second-round draft pick.

• Hawks traded Antoine Walker and cash to the Celtics in exchange for Gary PaytonTom GugliottaMichael Stewart, and a future first-round pick.

• Hornets traded Baron Davis to the Warriors in exchange for Dale Davis, Speedy Claxton and cash.

• Knicks traded Nazr Mohammed and Jamison Brewer to the Spurs for Malik Rose, two future first-round draft picks, and cash.

• Bobcats traded Steve Smith to the Heat in exchange for Malik Allen and cash.

• Nuggets traded Nikoloz Tskitishvili and Rodney White to the Warriors for Eduardo NajeraLuis Flores, and a future first-round draft pick.

February 19, 2004

Seven teams making 4 trades involving 13 players

• Pistons traded Lindsey HunterChucky Atkins, a 2004 first-round draft pick and cash to the Celtics, as well as Zeljko RebracaBob Sura and a first-round draft pick(1) to the Hawks; Celtics traded Mike James to the the Pistons, as well as Chris Mills to the Hawks; Hawks traded Rasheed Wallace to the Pistons.

(1) Pick will come from Bucks if the Bucks qualify for the playoffs

• Magic traded Gordan Giricek to the Jazz for DeShawn Stevenson and a conditional second-round draft pick.

• Magic traded Shammond Williams to the Hornets in exchange for Sean Rooks.

• Suns traded Tom Gugliotta, two conditional first-round draft picks, a 2005 second-round draft pick and cash to the Jazz in exchange for Keon Clark and Ben Handlogten.

February 20, 2003

Five teams making 3 trades involving 10 players

• Celtics traded Shammond Williams, a 2003 second-round draft pick and cash consideration to the Nuggets in exchange for Mark Blount and Mark Bryant.

• SuperSonics traded Gary Payton and Desmond Mason to the Bucks in exchange for Ray AllenKevin OllieRonald Murray and a conditional 2003 draft pick.

• Hornets traded Elden Campbell to the SuperSonics for Kenny Anderson.

February 21, 2002

Four teams making 2 trades involving 9 players

• Mavericks traded Juwan HowardDonnell HarveyTim Hardaway, a 2002 first round draft pick and cash consideration to the Nuggets in exchange for Nick Van ExelAvery JohnsonTariq Abdul-Wahad and Raef LaFrentz.

• Warriors traded Marc Jackson to the Timberwolves in exchange for Dean Garrett and Timberwolves’s 2007 second round draft pick.

February 22, 2001

Seven teams making 4 trades involving 22 players

• Hawks traded Dikembe Mutombo and Roshown McLeod to the 76ers in exchange for Theo RatliffToni KukocNazr Mohammed and Pepe Sanchez.

• Raptors traded Mark Jackson and Muggsy Bogues to the Knicks in exchange for Chris Childs and the Knicks’ lottery-protected first-round pick.

• Wizards traded Juwan HowardObinna Ekezie and Calvin Booth to the Mavericks for Christian LaettnerLoy VaughtEtan ThomasHubert Davis and Courtney Alexander.

• Raptors traded Corliss WilliamsonTyrone CorbinKornel David and a first-round pick to the Pistons for Jerome Williams and Eric Montross.

February 24, 2000

Two teams making 1 trade involving 1 player

• Hawks traded Anthony Johnson to the Magic in exchange for a conditional second-round draft choice.

March 11, 1999

Nine teams making 5 trades involving 18 players

• Cavaliers traded Vitaly Potapenko to the Celtics in exchange for Andrew Declercq and a conditional 1999 first-round draft pick.

• Rockets traded Rodrick Rhodes to the Grizzlies in exchange for Sam Mack.

• Knicks traded a conditional first-round draft pick to the 76ers for the draft rights to Mirsad Turkcan.

• 76ers traded Tim Thomas and Scott Williams to the Bucks in exchange for Tyrone Hill and Jerald Honeycutt.

• Bucks traded Terrell Brandon to the Timberwolves, as well as Elliot Perry to the Nets; Nets traded Sam Cassell and Chris Gatling to the Bucks, as well as Brian Evans and future draft considerations to the Timberwolves; Timberwolves traded Chris CarrBill Curley and Stephon Marbury to Nets, as well as Paul Grant to the Bucks.

February 19, 1998

Eight teams making 4 trades involving 13 players

• Bulls traded Jason Caffey to the Warriors for David Vaughn and 1998 and 2000 second round draft picks.

• Clippers traded Brent Barry to the Heat in exchange for Isaac AustinCharles Smith and a conditional 1998 first-round draft pick.

• Knicks traded Ronnie Grandison and Herb Williams to the 76ers in exchange for Terry Cummings.

• Nets traded David BenoitYinka Dare and Kevin Edwards to the Magic in exchange for Rony Seikaly and Brian Evans.

February 20, 1997

Nine teams making 6 trades involving 15 players

• Hornets traded George Zidek and Anthony Goldwire to the Nuggets for Ricky Pierce.

• Raptors traded Acie Earl to the Bucks for Shawn Respert.

• Nuggets traded Darvin Ham to the Pacers for Jerome Allen.

• Warriors traded Donald Royal to the Hornets for Scott Burrell.

• Pacers traded Vincent AskewEddie Johnson and second-round draft picks in 1997 and 1998 to the Nuggets for Mark Jackson and LaSalle Thompson.

• Lakers traded Joe Kleine, a 1997 first-round pick and a conditional second-round pick to the Nets for George McCloud.

February 22, 1996

10 teams making 6 trades involving 19 players

• Hawks traded Spud Webb and Andrew Lang to the Timberwolves for Christian Laettner and Sean Rooks.

• Raptors traded Ed PinckneyTony Massenburg, the right to swap first-round draft picks in 1996 or 1997 and a second-round option to the 76ers for Sharone Wright from 76ers.

• Suns traded Tony Smith to the Heat for Terrence Rencher.

• Heat traded Kevin Willis and Bimbo Coles to the Warriors for Tim Hardaway and Chris Gatling.

• Heat traded Billy Owens and Kevin Gamble to the Kings for Walt Williams and Tyrone Corbin.

• Magic traded Jeff Turner to the Grizzlies for Kenny Gattison and a 1996 second-round draft pick.

February 23, 1995

Two teams making 1 trade involving 2 players

• Mavericks traded Morlon Wiley and a 1995 second-round draft pick to the Rockets for Scott Brooks.

February 24, 1994

Seven teams making 4 trades involving 8 players

• Hornets traded Mike Gminksi to the Bucks for Frank Brickowski and a conditional first-round draft pick.

• Hawks traded Dominique Wilkins and a 1994 or 1995 conditional first-round draft pick to the Clippers for Danny Manning.

• Lakers traded a 1995 conditional second-round draft pick to the Bucks for Danny Schayes.

• Jazz traded Jeff Malone and a 1994 conditional first-round draft pick to the 76ers for Jeff HornacekSean Green and a 1995 or 1996 second-round draft pick.

February 25, 1993

Four teams making 2 trades involving 3 players

• Bulls traded a 2001 conditional second-round draft pick to the Warriors for Ed Nealy.

• Bucks traded Alvin Robertson to the Pistons for Orlando Woolridge.

February 20, 1992

Two teams making 1 trade involving 2 players

• Knicks traded Brian Quinnett to the Mavericks for James Donaldson.

February 20, 1991

Two teams making 1 trade involving 2 players

• SuperSonics traded Olden Polynice, a 1991 first-round draft pick and a 1993 or 1994 first-round draft pick to the Clippers for Benoit Benjamin.

February 22, 1990

Eight teams making 5 trades involving 7 players

• Spurs traded Christian Welp to the Warriors for Uwe Blab.

• Clippers traded two future second-round draft picks to the Warriors for Winston Garland.

• Knicks traded a 1991 second-round draft pick to the Hornets for Stuart Gray .

• Hornets traded a future second-round draft pick to the Cavaliers for Randolph Keys.

• Timberwolves traded Steve Johnson and a 1991 second-round draft pick to the SuperSonics for Brad Sellers.

February 23, 1989

Four teams making 2 trades involving 5 players

• Knicks traded a 1989 first-round draft pick to the Trail Blazers for Kiki Vandeweghe.

• Celtics traded Danny Ainge and Brad Lohaus to the Kings for Joe Kleine and Ed Pinckney.

February 25, 1988

Five teams making 3 trades involving 9 players

• Cavaliers traded Kevin JohnsonTyrone CorbinMark West, 1988 first and second-round draft picks and a 1989 second-round draft pick to the Suns for Larry NanceMike Sanders and a 1988 second-round draft pick.

• Bucks traded Craig Hodges and a 1988 second-round draft pick to the Suns for Jay Humphries.

• SuperSonics traded Sam Vincent to the Bulls for Sedale Threatt.

February 15, 1987

Two teams making 1 trade involving 1 player

• Cavaliers traded Ben Poquette to the Bulls in exchange for a future second-round draft pick.

