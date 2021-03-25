Raptors Acquire Trent Jr. and Hood from Portland

The Toronto Raptors announced Thursday they have acquired guard Gary Trent Jr. and guard-forward Rodney Hood from the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for guard Norman Powell.

“Norman accomplished so much with the Raptors. He committed to the process, he worked on his game, he grew as a person, and he thrived as a player,” Raptors President Masai Ujiri said. “Norman gave us great performances to remember. Norman is an NBA Champion, and he has earned his place as one of the great success stories in franchise history. We are grateful for everything he did for our team and our city.”

Trent Jr., 6-foot-5, 209 pounds, is averaging career highs of 15.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 30.8 minutes in 41 games (23 starts) this season. He is shooting .414 (217-524) from the field and .397 (121-305) from three-point range. Trent Jr. has scored in double figures in 31 games, including 20 or more nine times, and scored a season-high 28 points Dec. 28 against the LA Lakers.

A native of Columbus, Ohio, Trent Jr. owns career averages of 10.2 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 23.1 minutes in 117 career games (32 starts) with the Blazers. He played one season at Duke (2017-18) prior to being picked 37th overall by Sacramento in the 2018 NBA Draft and traded to Portland on draft night. His father, Gary Trent Sr., appeared in 13 games with the Raptors during the 1997-98 season.

Hood, 6-foot-8, 208 pounds, is averaging 4.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 19.1 minutes in 38 contests (five starts) this season. He has scored in double digits three times, including a season-best 21 points Jan. 18 vs. San Antonio.

A native of Meridian, Mississippi, Hood was picked 23rd overall by Utah in the 2014 NBA Draft. He is averaging 11.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 26.5 minutes in 379 career games (253 starts) with Utah, Cleveland and Portland. Hood played collegiately at Mississippi State (2011-12) and Duke (2013-14).

Powell was drafted 46th overall by Milwaukee in the 2015 NBA Draft and acquired by the Raptors on draft night. In his sixth season with Toronto, he averaged 9.9 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 20.2 minutes in 349 games (120 starts). Powell ranks third in franchise history in scoring as a reserve (1,578 points), is one of 13 players in franchise history to score 40+ points in a game, and he currently ranks 10th in the NBA with a .439 three-point percentage (118-for-269).

In 67 postseason appearances (eight starts), Powell posted averages of 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 16.6 minutes and helped the Raptors capture their first NBA championship in 2019.