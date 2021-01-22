Reports: Cavaliers sending Kevin Porter Jr. to Houston

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trading former first-round pick Kevin Porter Jr. to the Houston Rockets, ESPN and The Athletic reported Thursday. Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Cavaliers will receive a protected second-round pick.

The Houston Rockets are acquiring Cleveland's Kevin Porter Jr., for a future protected second-round pick, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 22, 2021

Houston has agreed to a deal to acquire talented 2019 first-round pick Kevin Porter Jr. from Cleveland, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. https://t.co/6kGgRHDUyN — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 22, 2021

Cleveland moved up to pick Porter with the 30th pick in the 2019 draft, sending a handful of second-round picks and cash to the Detroit Pistons. Porter had been considered one of the better prospects in the class, but reported clashes with the coaching staff at USC hurt his stock.

Those same issues reportedly flared up in Cleveland, where Porter ultimately sealed his fate in a heated confrontation with general manager Koby Altman following several brushes with the law during the offseason.