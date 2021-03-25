Nuggets add JaVale McGee in deal with Cavaliers

The Denver Nuggets have acquired center JaVale McGee from the Cleveland Cavaliers to bring the big man back to the Mile High City. The Cavaliers will add center Isaiah Hartenstein and two future protected second-round picks.

McGee, who started his career with the Washington Wizards, played for the Nuggets from 2011-15 before stops with the Philadelphia 76ers, Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland.

McGee is averaging 8.0 ppg, 5.2 rpg and 1.2 bpg in 33 games as a reserve for the Cavs this season. He will join a Nuggets team that’s currently No. 5 in the West with a record of 26-18. In Denver, McGee will be a backup to All-Star big man Nikola Jokic.

A three-time NBA champion with Golden State and Los Angeles, McGee brings plenty of playoff experience to the Nuggets.

McGee has been invaluable to the Cavs this season, serving not only as a backup but mentor to the team’s young core. He also was their “hype man,” leading their pregame huddles and often waving to fans as the Cavs took the floor for warmups.

The 7-footer has been a source of energy and optimism for Cleveland, which started well before going into a slide. Hartenstein has appeared in 30 games for the Nuggets, averaging 3.5 ppg and 2.8 rpg in a reserve role.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.